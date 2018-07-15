Wells Fargo: 'Ugly Duckling' Does It Again

I am not a fan of WFC, and believe higher quality for a comparable price tag can be found elsewhere in the space.

It was hard to find many positives in the bank's 2Q18 numbers, with loan and deposit balances dropping and non-interest income falling sharply.

I know I am unlikely to make friends with Wells Fargo (WFC) shareholders by calling the San Francisco-based bank the "ugly duckling" of the financial services sector. But I believe the unimpressive results of its second quarter justify the label.

Credit: LA Times

I use the term because, at what I believe to be the peak of an upcycle in the banking business, when economic activity is about as robust as it has been in over a decade, Wells Fargo seems unable to deliver. On Friday morning, the company reported its first all-around miss (i.e. on both top and bottom lines) since 4Q16. Revenues of $21.6 billion dropped 3% YOY, the sixth time sales growth failed to rise above flat in the past seven quarters. EPS of $1.08 (adjusted by ten cents per share worth of net discrete income tax expenses) landed a penny higher than year-ago levels, aided by a much lower adjusted tax rate, but four cents below consensus.

Lack of top-line momentum started with a 1% YOY drop in average loans outstanding, -2% on the community banking side, contrasting poorly against the low-to-mid single digit increase recently reported by peers Citigroup (C) and JPMorgan (JPM). While a dip in the higher-risk auto and consumer real estate businesses could be sold as a needed right-sizing and quality boost of the loan portfolio, I find it disappointing that the credit card sub-segment, riding enough macro tailwinds, failed to make up for lost ground.

Source: Wells Fargo's earnings slides

On the non-interest income side of the equation, only the small trading business produced double-digit growth YOY, likely driven by a pick up in market volatility and off a very low 2017 base. Service charges on deposits dropped sharply, not surprisingly given the bank's need to attract retail customers and ease the recent drop in average deposit balances (-2% this quarter) amid fierce competition. Overall, total non-interest income dropped a discouraging 8% YOY, much worse than last quarter's 2% dip and 4Q17's 6% increase.

However, not all was bad news. Efficiency continued to improve after a messy 4Q17 marked by the large litigation accruals associated with "sales practices and other consumer-related matters" (which I had previously singled out as one convincing argument for not owning this stock). Still, Wells Fargo was unable to sidestep a 3% and 6% YOY increase in salaries and incentive compensation, respectively, as the labor market continues to tighten.

See non-interest expense and efficiency ratio chart below.

Source: Wells Fargo's earnings slides

On the WFC stock

It is no secret that I am not a fan of WFC. To start, Wells Fargo is undergoing an underwriting tightening to improve the quality of its loan portfolio, which is in part causing the bank to under-perform when the rest of the sector seems to be doing just fine. But to make matters worse, issues associated with questionable business practices or a simple lack of reasonable internal processes and controls (as seems to be the case with the FX business) keeps popping up, causing the management team to focus its attention a bit too much on putting out fires.

Ticker/Company Forward P/E Forward PEG P/Tang. Book Wells Fargo - WFC 12.2x 1.3x 2.0x Citigroup (C) 10.4x 1.0x 1.1x JPMorgan (JPM) 11.8x 1.4x 2.1x Bank of America (BAC) 11.4x 0.5x 1.7x

Source: data provided by YCharts

The investment case seems even harder to support when valuation is taken into account. As the chart and table above suggest, WFC trades above the "Big 4" large U.S.-based diversified bank peer group average, and on par with JPM, which I perceive to be a much higher-quality name within the space.

Due to (1) Wells Fargo's inability to deliver financial results that impress shareholders, (2) the lingering brand image issues associated with the recent scandals, and (3) a stock that does not look more de-risked than higher quality names like BAC and even the pricier JPM, I continue to keep my hands off WFC.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.