Would You Dare Bet Against Netflix?

I keep my cautious stance towards the stock, confident that the company will continue to perform very well but still wary of valuation.

I think net subscriber additions will come in strong, supported by robust international expansion, but I will also pay close attention to margins.

Is there any stopping to Netflix's (NFLX) relentless stock price climb? It is almost unthinkable that, only about 9 months ago, I was wondering when shares might break through the $190 level, or reach a total market capitalization of $100 billion. Today, the stock is worth nearly $400 a share, while the value of the company's equity nears a whopping $200 billion.

Continued share price momentum will likely depend on the company's upcoming 2Q18 earnings report, scheduled to come out after the closing bell on Monday, July 16th. Analysts are projecting $3.94 billion in revenues, suggesting an impressive 41% YOY growth rate (vs. 40% last quarter and 33% in the prior period) that is very much aligned with management's guidance.

Due to the predictability of the subscription model and consistent with previous quarters, I find it unlikely that sales expectations will be too far off the mark. What will probably be most relevant to investor sentiment is subscriber net addition, guided to reach 6.2 million. If history can serve as an indication of near-term performance, Netflix has exceeded its outlook by a wide margin of 2 million in 4Q17 and over 1 million last quarter.

At least one analyst, however, has chimed in to make an argument against robust subscriber growth, claiming "lack of high profile series during the period." Although I respect the opinion, I believe footprint expansion in the faster growth, less profitable, international segment will be much more of a driving factor in subscriber growth than the timing of content releases - for reference, the U.S. represented only about one fourth of total company net additions in 1Q18. In that regard, I find it unlikely that the recently reported strength abroad will fizzle out so quickly, particularly given investments in local programming and the ramp up of the Netflix brand outside the U.S.

Lastly and consistent with my value investing philosophy, I will be very curious to see how margins progress in 2Q18. I have been cautious about an investment in NFLX, in part as a result of the company's aggressive content investment approach that meant margins became more of an afterthought, in my view.

However, I believe the tone around profitability has changed slightly in the recent past ("our job is to spend [streaming revenue] money wisely to increase our members’ delight", reads the first paragraph of the most recent earnings report). With op margin guided to expand by over seven percentage points YOY, speaking of Netflix as a sustainable earnings and cash flow generator could become a bit more practical.

Below is a summary table with historical and guided results of key metrics, including revenue, margin and usage in the U.S. and abroad.

On the stock

Netflix boasts two very important features that I find quite attractive, given my investment philosophy: (1) a robust subscription-based business model and (2) a moat that, while not impenetrable, seems to distinguish the company among an increasing number of able competitors in the media production and distribution space. This alone should be good enough reasons for me to consider an investment in NFLX, particularly after the rare, "mini" stock price pullback of the past couple of weeks.

But then again, there's that valuation problem that current and wannabe shareholders know all too well (see chart below). Calling a forward P/E and PEG multiples of 140.3x and 3.4x "rich" would be an understatement - even if both have come back from much higher levels, as projected earnings continue to rise.

So I will refrain from being another of many voices trying to predict what will happen to NFLX's price in the future. Instead, I will simply keep my cautious stance towards the stock, confident that the company should continue to perform very well - but less comfortable paying an all-time high price for a stock that, in the end, could prove to be expensive for good reasons.

