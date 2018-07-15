Sanchez Energy Profit Progress

Any time a company fails to report profits, Mr. Market will be very concerned about the value of that company. Sanchez Energy (SN) has not really reported sustained profits for some time from operations. Furthermore, the company went out on a financial limb to make a fairly risky (and large) acquisition. The lack of perceived progress makes the market nervous. Previous reports of failed experimental well techniques coupled with downward guidance revisions are costing management precious credibility.

Source: Sanchez Energy First Quarter, 2018, Earnings Press Release

Shown above was one of the latest disappointing test results. However, management has at times also reported some superb individual well results and has reported some successful extension well results. Even though the market is concentrating on the negative results shown above followed by lower guidance for the year, the total project evaluation is far from complete.

Management also mentioned that the first large acquisition, the Catarina project, took time to completely understand and evaluate for best practices. This last acquisition, the Comanche project, was also extremely large. Partner Blackstone and Sanchez paid $2.3 billion in cash (not counting adjustments) for the acquisition. But the market is clearly waiting for Sanchez Energy to demonstrate that the purchase price was a bargain.

The seller was Anadarko Petroleum (APC). Anadarko had a chance to purchase some leases from Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) for one times EBITDA. Anadarko needed to raise money quickly for that deal. The sale to the Sanchez Energy-Blackstone partnership provided some of that money. Much of the purchase price was attributed to drilled but uncompleted wells (DUC's). That means that the remaining purchase price (about 20% or so) was for the leases and infrastructure. Initially, AS SHOWN BELOW, the market was ecstatic.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website on July 14, 2018

The stock hit a relative high in the beginning of 2017 when the deal was announced. Then Mr. Market pummeled the stock as the realization of assimilating a multi-billion dollar acquisition set in.

Lately, the stock has begun to climb as cash flow and EBITDA have begun to increase. First quarter cash flow from operating activities climbed to $84 million from cash flow USED in operating activities of $14 million.

Recently, the Unsub subsidiary had a credit line increase. That is a vote of confidence from the creditors. Clearly the cash flow shown above has to increase more to properly service the company debt. Plus some of that cash flow attributed to Unsub is not available for the parent company to use at the present time.

However, in order for the common shares to make material progress, management has to demonstrate that the cheap price shown above combined with the more than 100 DUC's will be a profitable proposition. Otherwise, Sanchez Energy really has no future but reorganization. The company is simply too heavily leveraged.

Source: Sanchez Energy June, 2018, Investor Presentation

There has been a lot of market attention (click on June 1 presentation) on the location shown in the first slide. That attention centers on the fact that the leases were located in a less oily but more natural gas liquids (and of course more natural gas) location. Of course some of the leases are in the more oily areas of the Eagle Ford.

Lost in the discussion is the profitability of completing the DUC's in those less than favorable locations. As shown above, the DUC's were extremely profitable to complete. However, the wells showed inferior decline rates and some other substandard (for Sanchez management) results. The key point is that these DUC's with all their problems, were originally projected to cost about $1.7 million to complete and would be fantastically profitable while disappointing compared to other Sanchez wells.

The very first slide in the article mentions that management has been experimenting. Some of those experiments have revealed (delineated) the more profitable areas to drill. Some of those experiments also revealed that previously worthless areas have some commercial viability.

Therefore, the argument that the leases may not be in the most profitable location has merit. But the low purchase price could make these leases very profitable for the partners. Even if the production boost from the DUC's did not meet projections, there is a lot of downside before one would conclude the DUC's were foolhardy to complete. Plus management needs time to assimilate a more than $2 billion acquisition. Several years would not be unexpected to optimize operations for a purchase this large.

Source: Sanchez Energy June, 2018, Investor Presentation

Investors can expect that management will now devote resources to the most profitable part of the acreage. Indeed more than one time management has announced record well flow rates that now exceed 2,500 BOED initially. Fellow author Michael Filloon carefully follows well improvements for unconventional leases. Both he and management do not appear to see any end to the continuing flow rate and other operational improvements sweeping the industry. Those continuing improvements will add safety to a highly financially leveraged deal.

Combined with extensions that have valued previously worthless land, the safety of this deal may be climbing in unconventional ways. Previously, I covered how EOG Resources (EOG) showed some tremendous productivity breakthroughs on their leases. Those significant breakthroughs have a tendency to spread throughout the industry with varying degrees of success. The combination of operational improvements from similar technology advances and increasing value of the leases through successful wells on experimental land could give management considerably more time to optimize operations and pay down debt.

Source: Sanchez Energy June, 2018, Investor Presentation

Management has hedged both prices and some key costs for the year. Therefore the profitability is "locked in" for much of the production. The only variables left are well results and operational improvements. Therefore continued improvement of the operating margins is heavily dependent upon operations and experimentation. The market hates poor results, but that is a necessary part of improving (optimizing) operations. Usually a lot of negative information comes first with a large acquisition. It always seems like trouble is far more visible than the good part of the deal.

The debt ratios are low because the preferred stock payments are not part of the debt ratio calculation. Unsub has considerable preferred stock payments as part of the original acquisition. Consolidating Unsub to gain control of the cash flow is a very high priority. Management has several years before some penalties occur for not retiring the Unsub preferred stock.

Source: Sanchez Energy June, 2018, Investor Presentation

Management has clearly lowered the production guidance yet again. Mr. Market needs to realize that the original projections were management's best guess before actually operating these leases. Updates downward (unfortunately) have lent some reality to the original educated guesses.

However, management did mention during the conference call that they intend to "catch-up" to some of the previous guidance. Interestingly, some additional well drilling at Catarina was added to the year-end projection. Catarina, now has more production history and is more predictable. There is every chance the Comanche leases will attain the same level of operating optimization.

Summary

The common shares are extremely risky. This company has not reported a profit in sometime and made a major acquisition in a very unconventional fashion. Much of the potential leeway or slack revolves around the bargain argument of the purchase price and the continuing production improvements. Management has really not demonstrated the benefits of either of those slack enhancing arguments by reporting decent profits and cash flow. Balance sheet leverage is sky high and management cannot touch the Unsub cash flow (which management currently estimates will be about one-third of all cash flow) by causing a dividend to be paid to the partners.

Initial production progress has been revised downward several times. On the other hand, rising oil prices and the ability to increase the oil percentage of production appear to have given the company time to overcome the setbacks.

Source: Sanchez Energy June, 2018, Investor Presentation

The company sold bonds and closed down the parent company bank line. Only a very small line to service letters of credit and routine business matters remains. In return the parent company has more than $500 million in cash to use to increase profitability sufficiently to eventually acquire Unsub by eliminating the Unsub preferred stock Blackstone owns.

Expect management to continue to carve out non-core properties and sell those non-core properties to increase liquidity as needed. These major acquisitions often take a few years to optimize. Negative adjustments toward a more realistic operating scenario are not that uncommon. Management has recognized that there is still some serious improvements needed and is working to attain those improvements.

A secondary liquidity consideration is the ownership of Lonestar Resources (LONE) shares. Those who follow my coverage of Lonestar know that Lonestar is working on a company turnaround (recovery) also. Should that recovery prove successful, those Lonestar shares could prove to be far more valuable than they are now.

Nonetheless, there is a very high risk of a total loss of investment. Despite the fact that the first 18 months or so of the joint venture with Blackstone are not unexpected, Mr. Market is pretty unhappy with the progress made. Investors who like risk though may want to consider these shares as the reward potential is several times the risk of total loss. The Blackstone deal in the joint venture partnership was expensive, but the overall purchase was probably still a bargain.

Sanchez management projects that by fourth quarter, production results should resume a strong growth pattern. Of course management hopes to follow this with a far better fiscal 2019. That hope would be based upon two years of operating experience. Management would now be drilling and completing its own wells using the latest successful experimental results. Investors should expect more experiments in the future. But the very visible failure should be overshadowed by steady well production improvements.

Major successes could lead to the stock returning to its old highs (which are many times the current price). However, any setbacks could lead to a material common stock dilution that sees Blackstone as a major shareholder. Continuing production improvements are leading to decline in the possibility of reorganization even if oil prices decline in the future.

The Eagle Ford does not appear to have the midstream issues that the Permian demonstrates. Therefore, discounted selling prices are not an issue. Plus management has its own midstream operation, Sanchez Midstream (SNMP). Sanchez Midstream has partnered with Targa (TRGP). That partnership should help to minimize midstream capacity issues and selling price discounting if those issues materialize in the Eagle Ford.

If oil and natural gas liquids pricing remain strong. The partners could agree to produce in excess of the hedging program. The more than $500 million cash does give management considerable production upside if industry conditions merit that strategy.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Chesapeake Energy and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SN SNMP TRGP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.