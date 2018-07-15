Rounds Report: Galmed Rallied Subsequent To The Overweight Rating Of Dr. Elemer Piros

This is a sample of the Rounds Report that we wish to share with all readers on the weekend.

The overall bioscience market ended the second week of July with a mixed sentiment. Nevertheless, many equities under our coverage continued to rally and thereby procured more profits.

When insiders are buying like crazy, you can be certain that, at minimum, the company will not go bankrupt in the next six months. When insiders are buying, I'd bet there aren't three companies in history that have gone bankrupt near term. - Peter Lynch

Trading Analytics

Welcome to the edition of Integrated BioSci Rounds Report for July 13, 2018. As usual, we'll elucidate notable trading analytics for the day, recent insider transactions, and interesting market developments. Without further ado, let's check the specific equities. That being said, Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) won the highlight spot of the day. Accordingly, the stock appreciated by $2.47 to conclude the session at $15.24 for over 19.3% profits.

Figure 1: Notable BioSci movers. (Source: Yahoo Finance)

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Galmed focuses its efforts on the innovation and commercialization of novel medicines to service the lucrative NASH market. Arachidyl amido cholanoic acid (Aramchol) is a first-in-class, once-daily oral medicine to potentially manage NASH (and is already fast-tracked by the FDA). As a novel bile acid conjugate, Aramchol has an interesting mechanism of action (as illustrated in Figure 2): it is a liver-targeted SCD-1 modulator that ameliorates fibrosis via the down-regulation of steatosis (i.e. fatty liver).

Figure 2: Aramchol mechanism of action. (Source: Galmed)

Additionally, Aramchol directly modulates the hepatic stellate cells ("HSC") that, in and of itself, is the human collagen-producing unit. Interestingly, HSC suppression leads to less collagen production (therefore, fibrosis or liver scarring). Furthermore, Aramchol demonstrated the reduction in liver steatosis, inflammation, and fibrosis in different animal models. These strong efficacy and safety are translated into the stellar Phase IIB (ARREST) trial.

It is interesting to note that Dr. Piros initiated coverage on Galmed with an overweight rating and a $59 price target. Dr. Piros believes that Aramchol is only one of three molecules - including MGL-3196 of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) - to have a meaningful NASH pivotal program by the end of 2019. Our expectation for Madrigal and Galmed are in line with the excellent senior biotechnology analyst. Chances are highly favorable that Aramchol and MGL-3196 will deliver the strong clinical outcomes in the future. For Aramchol, the molecule is best utilized in combinations with other drugs.

Moving toward the assessment of the overall bioscience space. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) traded $0.20 (+0.17%) higher at $118.35. Moreover, the SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands $0.35 lower at $100.56 (for -0.35% losses). It's likely that investors ended the week with a mixed sense of confidence. Regardless of the daily inclination, there are substantial prospects in the bioscience sector: one that delivers hope to patients while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth in the long haul.

Insider Transactions

In monitoring insider transactions, one should analyze the data with a grain of salt. That being said, we wish to share with you insight from the Former Fidelity-Magellan Manager (Peter Lynch):

"Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one they think the price will rise."

There is seemingly no new notable insider transactions; hence, we'll feature the interesting transactions from Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) as depicted in Table 1. In 2018, the 10% owner (BVF Partners) executed multiple transactions and thereby increased its stakes to 1.1M shares.

Table 1: Notable insider transactions. (Source: Openinsider)

Operating out of Cambridge, MA, Infinity focuses on the development and commercialization of novel molecules to manage cancer. The company is advancing IPI-549 - a potentially transformative immuno-oncology approach to reprogram tumor-associated macrophages by selectively inhibiting PI3K-gamma (as shown in Figure 3). IP-549 is currently being investigated in the Phase I/Ib study of approximately 200 patients with solid tumors. Whether the stock will procure increasing profits for shareholders remains to be seen. The fact that the insider purchased aggressively warrants a second look by investors.

Figure 3: Medicinal pipeline. (Source: Infinity Pharmaceuticals)

Bioscience Catalysts

On July 13, 2018, the FDA announced the approval of tecovirimat ("TPOXX"), the first molecule for the treatment of smallpox. The approval is important because despite that the World Health Organization ("WHO") has declared a complete eradication of smallpox back in 1980, it can still be used as a bioweapon. Before its eradication in 1980, smallpox was mainly transferred by direct contact between people. After roughly two weeks, the symptoms (fever, extreme fatigue, pink bumps with pus) appear. The complications of smallpox are serious and potentially fatal. They include encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), corneal ulcerations (an open sore on the clear, front surface of the eye), and blindness. Commenting on the approval, the FDA Commissioner (Dr. Scott Gottlieb) noted:

To address the risk of bioterrorism, Congress has taken steps to enable the development and approval of countermeasures to thwart pathogens that could be employed as weapons. Today's approval provides an important milestone in these efforts. This new treatment affords us an additional option should smallpox ever be used as a bioweapon. This is the first product to be awarded a Material Threat Medical Countermeasure priority review voucher. Today's action reflects the FDA's commitment to ensuring that the U.S. is prepared for any public health emergency with timely, safe, and effective medical products.

There are several ramifications to the aforementioned catalyst. First, it underlies the superb due diligence of the FDA to approve more drugs. The approval is unique in that it's the first countermeasure against the potential threat of a bioweapon. Second, the tireless efforts of the FDA deliver hopes to patients as well as unlock value for bioscience innovators.

Final Remarks

In all, the bioscience market concluded the week with a mixed sense of confidence. Nevertheless, many equities rallied and thus delivered more profits for shareholders. Galmed Pharmaceuticals topped our featured list due to its strong appreciation backed by the robust fundamentals. The Cantor Fitzgerald catalyst certainly helped to spark the rally today. Going forward, we expect Aramchol to deliver robust advanced stage data (and especially its efficacy and safety in combo with other molecules). That aside, the aggressive insider accumulation of Infinity Pharmaceuticals is notable. Hence, the stock deserves a consideration from investors. Last but not least, the strong FDA due diligence is continuing to deliver hopes to patients while serving as the industry tailwind for supporters.

