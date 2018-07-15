39 'Safer' Dividend Achievers ID'd From 91 By July Returns And Cash Flow

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top "safe" Dividend Achiever stocks projected 50.75% more gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Low price small stocks continued to lead the "safer" Dividend Achievers.

Besides safety margin, "safer" Dividend Achiever stocks also reported payout ratios, total annual returns, dividend growth, and P/E ratios to verify their financial strength. Twenty-seven July Dividend Achievers were discarded for negative annual returns.

Top 10 "safer" Dividend Achievers annual yields ranged 4.29% to 9.19% from NNN, QCOM, IVZ, WHG, VZ, O, NHI, WELL, WPC, and HEP. Their free cash flow yields ranged 4.36%-10.23%.

39 of 91 Dividend Achievers (10 or more years of higher dividends) were tagged "safer" because they showed positive annual returns, and free cash flow yields greater than dividend yields 7/11/18.

July 'Safer' Dividend Achievers

Yield (dividend/price) results from here July 11 supplemented by 1-year total returns (verified by YCharts for thirty-nine stocks representing all eleven Morningstar sectors) revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

"The NASDAQ Dividend Achievers Index is made up of 266 stocks with 10+ consecutive years of dividend increases that meet certain minimum size and liquidity requirements. It is one of the best sources to find high quality dividend growth stocks." - suredividend.com

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Pegged Top Ten 'Safer' Dividend Achiever Stocks To Net 10% to 31.26% Gains By July 2019

Three of the ten top yield 'safer' Dividend Achiever stocks (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. Thus, the yield strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates, proved 30% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were flagged by projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in each of the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to June 2019 were:

Invesco (IVZ) netted $312.58 per estimates from seventeen analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 66% more than the market as a whole.

Lazard (LAZ) netted $298.76 based on target price estimates from eight analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 84% more than the market as a whole.

Cummins (CMI) netted $227.37 based on a target price from twenty-seven analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% more than the market as a whole.

Old Republic International (ORI) netted $201.29 based on target price estimates from two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% more than the market as a whole.

Chevron (CVX) netted $169.12 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from twenty-four analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

Leggett & Platt (LEG) netted $136.24 based on estimates from seven analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% less than the market as a whole.

Qualcomm (QCOM) netted $127.99 based on dividends and the median price estimate from twenty-four analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 51% more than the market as a whole.

Bemis (BMS) netted $126.67 based on a target price from fourteen analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

Verizon Communications (VZ) netted $110.89, based on dividends plus the median target from thirty-five analysts, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

People's United (PBCT) netted $100.22 based on dividends plus price estimates from twelve analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 18.11% on $1k invested in each of these ten "safer" Dividend Achievers. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 18% over the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

39 Achievers With "Safer" Dividends From 91 Top Yielders

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of these 91 top yield Dividend Achiever stocks which these 39 "safer" dividend stocks were sorted. Below is that list of 39 resulting from the "safety" check noting positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover estimated annual dividend yield.

All 11 Sectors Were Represented By 46 'Safer' Dividend Achievers

All eleven Morningstar sectors were represented by 39 firms showing positive annual returns and whose dividends were backed by adequate cash as of July 11. The sector representation broke-out, thus: Energy (2); Real Estate (8); Communication Services (1); Financial Services (7); Technology (3); Consumer Defensive (4); Industrials (4); Consumer Cyclical (6); Utilities (2); Healthcare (1); and Basic Materials (1).

Top ten "safer" Dividend Achiever stocks showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends as of July 11 represented the first five sectors on the above list.

Corporate financial priorities, however, are easily redistributed by any board of directors choosing to promote company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Four additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth levels, and P/E ratios for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable dividend stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a solid financial signal.

To quantify top stock rankings, analyst median target price estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield metric, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Revealed Solid Gains From Lowest Priced 'Safer' Dividend Achievers

Ten "safer" Dividend Achiever firms with the biggest yields July 11 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" High Yield Dividend Achiever Dogs, (12) To Deliver 12.20% Vs. (13) 8.09% Net Gains from All Ten by July 2019

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten Achiever pack by yield were determined by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 50.75% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced "safer" Dividend Achiever, Invesco, showed the best net gain of 31.26% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" Dividend Achiever dogs as of July 11 were: Invesco, Holly Energy Partners (HEP), National Retail Properties (NNN), Verizon Communications, and Realty Income (O), with prices ranging from $26.64 to $55.14.

Higher priced five "safer" Dividend Achiever dogs as of July 11 were: Qualcomm, Westwood Holdings Group (WHG), Welltower (WELL), W.P. Carey (WPC), and National Health Investors (NHI), with prices ranging from $57.30 to $74.85.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. - Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your "safer" Dividend Achiever dog stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts.com; www.finance.yahoo.com; suredividend.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: dogster.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.