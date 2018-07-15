Our Speculative Position Review On Gold, Silver, Platinum, And Palladium

The latest Commitment of Traders (COT) report, showed gold speculators increased both their long and short positions by minimal amounts for the week. In contrast, Commercial gold entities cut both their long and short positions on the week. This suggests that currently the gold trade is being driven by speculative interest and less so by actual market interest. In silver, action was negligible as commercial did essentially nothing while speculative players both cut positions.

In addition to gold and silver, this week we will briefly cover the COT positions in platinum and palladium as its seems there has been much more interest in these metals – probably due to the volatility shown and the decade low price seen in platinum.

We will get more into some of these details but before that let us give investors a quick overview into the COT report for those who are not familiar with it.

About the COT Report

The COT report is issued by the CFTC every Friday, to provide market participants a breakdown of each Tuesday's open interest for markets in which 20 or more traders hold positions equal to or above the reporting levels established by the CFTC. In plain English, this is a report that shows what positions major traders are taking in a number of financial and commodity markets.

Though there is never one report or tool that can give you certainty about where prices are headed in the future, the COT report does allow the small investors a way to see what larger traders are doing and to possibly position their positions accordingly. For example, if there is a large managed money short interest in gold, that is often an indicator that a rally may be coming because the market is overly pessimistic and saturated with shorts - so you may want to take a long position.

The big disadvantage to the COT report is that it is issued on Friday but only contains Tuesday's data - so there is a three-day lag between the report and the actual positioning of traders. This is an eternity by short-term investing standards, and by the time the new report is issued it has already missed a large amount of trading activity.

There are many ways to read the COT report, and there are many analysts that focus specifically on this report (we are not one of them) so we won’t claim to be the exports on it. What we focus on in this report is the “Managed Money” positions and total open interest as it gives us an idea of how much interest there is in the gold market and how the short-term players are positioned.

This Week's Gold COT Report

*Gold price data reflects the COT week (Tues-Tues) not a standard week (Mon-Fri)

For the week, speculative longs increased their positions by 1,413 contracts while shorts increased their own short positions by 2,474 contracts. Gold closed the COT week (Tuesday) at $1254.00, but since this COT report closed before a later week drop in gold we expect the actual gold speculative positions to be more bearish (or bullish for contrarians).

Moving on, the net position of all gold traders can be seen below:

The red-line represents the net speculative gold positions of money managers (the biggest category of speculative trader), and as investors can see, we saw the net position of speculative traders decrease to 3,000 net speculative long contracts. We are barely net-long in the speculative category and are at one lowest points of speculative long interest that we have had over the past ten years.

We have said this before, but the last time gold got to these speculative low levels (late 2015), we ended up seeing a major rally where gold proceeded to rise close to $1400 per ounce. Gold is the least industrial of the precious metals and perhaps the most speculative, so in our view when the true speculators are this bearish on gold, there is an opportunity as the risk-reward is a bit skewed towards the bullish side.

As for silver, the action week’s action looked like the following:

The red line which represents the net speculative positions of money managers, showed the speculative position decrease by around 2,500 contracts in silver as both speculative shorts and longs decreased their positions on the week.

Bonus Platinum & Palladium COT Charts

The big drop in platinum over the past few months (or years to be accurate) has generated more interest in the metal from the investor perspective, so thus we thought it would be of interest to investors to cover it this week. We will not be going into the fundamentals of platinum in this piece as we will save that analysis for a future focused article (make sure you subscribe to our list on Seeking Alpha or on our website if you want to be notified), but we will focus on the COT fundamentals.

Last week’s COT positions in platinum looked like the following:

The first thing to point out here is that the speculative trader position in platinum has soared to the highest short level in the government issue COT report’s history. At almost 30,000 net contracts short, the current speculative position is double the previous short record. Commercials and producers are still not as interested in taking the other side of this trade (which is bearish), but from a purely contrarian point-of-view this massive short position is ripe for a short-squeeze IF any positive platinum news arises. The details of that we will discuss in a future piece as a major platinum related event in October has piqued our interest.

As for Palladium, the COT charts look like the following:

Palladium’s chart is much less interesting than platinum as Open Interest has declined YTD and speculative interest drops to levels that are more neutral in nature. From a producer/commercial standpoint, we do see that these entities are interest in increasing their long positions as the price has dropped, but at these levels they are around some of the pre-2013 historical norms.

Our Take and What This Means for Investors

We remain Extremely Bullish on gold in the near term despite the negative sentiment. Speculators are very bearish on gold in historical context and that has previously led to large gold rallies.

Silver we are establishing a Neutral position because we feel that, as we have stated previously, it may experience some industrial headwinds based on weakening solar demand. Additionally, speculators are much more bullish on silver than gold, which is a bit unusual compared to recent history and suggests a much larger speculative holding than should be the case based on recent price performance. The only reason we do not move to bearish on silver is that we feel it could be pulled up alongside gold in any rally.

We do not have any firm opinion on platinum and palladium, but we do own platinum (through PPLT) as we feel that sentiment has reached historical levels of negativity and every negative event is already priced in so all platinum needs is any positive catalyst to make some of these shorts cover.

We think it is time for investors to consider adding to their gold positions and silver positions through some of the ETF’s (SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV), Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV), and ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Trust ETF, etc).

