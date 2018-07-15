The Next Recession Could Be Closer Than You Think: 7 Things Investors Need To Know

Importantly, learn why you can't use the yield curve to time the end of the bull market. You can only use it to prepare yourself financially and mentally, to take advantage of the bargains that lie ahead.

Find out seven essential facts about the yield curve's predictive power, including why the Federal Reserve would be foolish to believe "this time is different".

The yield curve, the most accurate recession forecasting tool ever devised, might soon be indicating the next recession (and bear market) might be coming in late 2019 or early 2020.

While the current economic fundamentals remain strong and short-term recession risks remains low, there is one indicator that's signalling trouble might be ahead.

With America's economic expansion in its 10th year, many worry that we're overdue for a recession, and a bear market that usually goes with it.

Each week I track the state of the economy and what the short and medium-term risk of a recession are. I do this with a collection of six meta-analyses (studies of studies), that have been shown to have relatively good predictive power. One of these is the yield curve, which has become famous as the most accurate recession predictor ever discovered.

Well in recent months the 2/10 yield curve has been signalling the bond market's ever growing pessimism about the future of America's second longest economic expansion, and by extension its second longest bull market. Let's take a look at seven things investors need to know about why the yield curve might soon be predicting the next recession could strike as early as late 2019 or early 2020. More importantly find out what it means for the stock market (SPY) (DIA) (QQQ) and why you likely can't time an exit before the next bear market starts.

1. What Is The Yield Curve?

The yield curve is actually very simple. It's the difference between the yields on any bonds of differing duration. In the case of the yield curve, the most common curves people talk about are: the 2 year and 10 year US Treasury yield, the 1 year and 10 year yield, and the Fed Funds rate and 10 year yield.

The way to think about the yield curve is that it's the bond market's (which sets the rate of corporate and government lending), way of signalling medium to long-term economic growth and inflation assumptions.

Specifically, if short-term rates (such as the 2 year Treasury yield) rise above long-term rates (10 year yield), then the curve is said to be inverted. Historically this has almost always meant a recession was coming relatively soon.

The 2/10 yield curve has now fallen to 0.24%, it's lowest level in 11 years. This is what has so many analysts and economists worried about the state of the economy.

2. How Does It Theoretically Work?

There are two theoretical ways the yield curve (also called the term difference) is supposed to be able to predict recessions.

The first is that the spread between short and long-term bond yields is theoretically a proxy for the profitability of financial lending. That's because financial companies ultimately make money by borrowing at short-term rates and lending at higher, long-term ones. The difference between borrowing and lending rates is the net interest margin, and what drives profits in the financial sector.

Theoretically if short-term rates rise above long-term ones, it becomes less profitable to lend, so credit markets dry up. That means less consumer and company borrowing, resulting in falling demand and a recession.

How accurate is this causal theory behind the yield curve? Well only partially.

This is because the yield curve is merely a proxy for lending profitability. The net interest margin of any financial company will depend on its actual source of funding and its average loan interest rate. For example a big bank like JPMorgan Chase (JPM) derives much of its funding (about 30%) from checking deposits that pay essentially no interest. In addition the bank's average loan is for about 4%, far above the 10 year Treasury yield. This is why JPMorgan is more than happy to keep lending to any credit worthy customers it can find.

A study by Deutsche Bank (DB) found that since 1990 the coefficient of determination between 10 year yields and average net interest margins was 79%. For 2 year yield's it was 61%. This means that over the last three decades the yield curve has had a significant effect on financial lending profitability, but it's far from the only determinant; especially at the individual company level.

The second theoretical reason for the predictive power of the yield curve is that it tells us what the bond market, driven by the world's largest financial institutions (sovereign wealth funds, pensions, insurance companies, endowments, and fund managers), thinks about future state of economic growth and inflation.

For example, if the bond market is overall bullish on economic growth and thinks that inflation will rise over time, then bond investors will demand higher yields on longer duration bonds. That's to compensate them for the higher inflation that will reduce the buying power of both their interest payments and the principle once the bond matures.

If on the other hand, the bond market thinks the economy is headed for trouble, then inflation is expected to be low and no term premium is needed to compensate for risks of high inflation. In addition during a recession there is typically a flight to safety in which investors pile into risk free Treasuries. This means that bond investors become more eager to front run the recession to earn capital gains.

Ok, so now that we know what the yield curve is, and how it's supposed to theoretically work, why should we believe it? Isn't this just another form of technical analysis? A form of numerology and data mining that points to a historical pattern but might be confusing causation with correlation?

When we look deeper into the track record of bond market yield curves, we find recession statistically significant recession predicting power going back to 1857 (161 years). That's longer than that of the stock market itself where the data goes back to 1871.

3. How Accurate Has It Been In Predicting Past Recessions?

It turns out that yield curves have been accurately predicting recessions since 1857, when the US government began tracking economic output. A July 2018 study by Stefan Gerlach, Chief Economist of EFG Bank, and Rebecca Stuart, Monetary Policy Advisor to the Central Bank of Ireland, looked at corporate yield curves in the US. This was as a proxy to long-term Treasury yield curves, which didn't exist until the late 1920's.

The study found that bond yield curves have had statistically predictive recession power, even long before the current Monetary system was created (Fed founded in 1913). These curves were capable of predicting recessions with an average lead time of 13 months.

What about the 2/10 yield curve itself, which is the most popularly tracked one? Well that has an accurate track record of predicting recessions going back to 1927 (91 years).

(Source: San Francisco Federal Reserve)

And according to a March 2018 study by the San Francisco Federal Reserve the yield curve has:

“correctly signaled all nine recessions since 1955 and had only one false positive, in the mid-1960s, when an inversion was followed by an economic slowdown but not an official recession.”

Or to put another way, since 1955 90% of the time the yield curve has inverted (gone negative), a recession has followed relatively soon.

4. Why Is The Yield Curve So Close To Inverting Now?

Why is the yield curve now so close to inverting? Most likely because the latest Consumer Price Index report shows that inflation is rising at its fastest pace in six years.

Worse still the Producer Price Index, which measures the rate of inflation for companies, was up 3.4% YOY in May. Even excluding volatile energy and food (core inflation), it was up 2.7%, which is higher than the 2.3% core CPI (consumer prices).

Now it's true that the Fed's official inflation metric is core PCE, or Personal Consumption Expenditure index. What's the difference between these three inflation metrics? The Producer Price Index is the government's best estimate of inflation at the wholesale or company level. This ends up trickling down to the CPE after a few months, resulting in higher overall consumer prices. The PCE takes into account substitution effects, such as consumers buying more of a cheaper good than those that have gone up in price. For example if turkey goes up in price less than beef, the BLS will assume consumers buy more turkey and less beef. As CPE rises, PCE also tends to rise, but with a few months lag as well. In other words PPI is a leading indicator for CPE which is a leading indicator for core PCE, which is what the Fed cares about.

(Source: Bureau Of Labor Statistics)

The Fed's stated goal is to maintain core PCE at 2.0%, within a symmetrical range. That means it will allow it to go a bit over 2.0%, but not much. In the last three months core PCE has risen by 0.5% to hit the Fed's target level.

And with CPE and PPI acting as leading indicators of core PCE, this means that the chances of the Fed hiking rates another two times this year just went up. Why does this matter to the yield curve?

Because according to a study by the San Francisco Federal Reserve the Fed hiking its Federal Funds rate has a significant effect on short-term rates (such as 1 and 2 year yields), while almost no effect on the 10 year yield. Remember that's because 10 year yields are mostly determined by the bond market's long-term inflation and economic growth expectations.

In essence this means that the Federal Reserve is single handedly inverting the curve, and it knows it. According to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell:

We know why—we know why the yield curve is flattening. It’s because we’re raising the federal funds rate. It makes all the sense in the world that the short end would come up."

It also means that if the Fed follows through with its current long-term plan of six more rate hikes by the end of 2020, the curve is nearly certain to invert.

FOMC Dot Plot

(Source: FOMC)

In other words, per the Fed's current plan it plans to hike rates high enough and fast enough to trigger a recession. But surely the technocrats staffing the Fed know about the yield curve's predictive power right? So if the Fed decides to keep hiking it must have a good reason right? Well indeed there is an ongoing debate in the Federal Open Market Committee or FOMC, specifically about whether or not the yield curve still has any relevance.

5. Is This Time Different?

In June 2018 Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the flattening curve “is not something we can afford to be too cavalier with and think this time is different.”

Bostic is far from the only Fed President to be concerned about a yield curve inversion:

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan: “I don’t want to knowingly invert the yield curve.”

James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis: "Fed policies are to blame for the flattening and it should take care not to invert the curve by aggressive rate hikes."

The trouble is that these two Fed presidents are not voting members of the FOMC right now. You know who is?

Randal Quarles: “I’m not viewing the current flattening of the yield curve as a particular signal of recession.”

Eric Rosengren, president of the Boston Fed, “I actually am not as worried about it.”

John Williams, President of New York Fed, “the flattening of the yield curve that we’ve seen is so far a normal part of the process, as the Fed is raising interest rates, long rates have gone up somewhat.”

In other words, there are plenty of people at the Fed who, while aware that an inverted yield curve has signalled recession 90% of the time since 1955, thinks "this time might be different".

Why might that be? The two most popular theories are that interest rates are still historically low and the epic nature of quantitative easing since the Financial Crisis has numbed the yield curve predictive power.

The first idea makes intuitive sense. If rates rise 2% from almost zero than that has far less negative effect on economic growth than if rates rise 2% off a starting point of 3% or 4%.

The other theory says that the Fed's QE program, (nearly $4 trillion in bond buying), as well as those of other central banks has flooded the world with so much money that some at the Fed think that 10 year yields no longer have much predictive power. Or to put another way, more than $12.3 trillion in global central bank money printing has caused too much demand for 10 year yields and may have "numbed" the curve's predictive power. In effect this second "this time is different" theory states that currently short-term rates rising much faster than long-term rates isn't a sign of economic doom, but rather a natural result of rates rising to higher but still historically low levels.

Are these Fed hawks right? Is this time different? Not according to a March 2018 study by Michael Bauer, and Thomas Mertens, of the San Francisco Fed Economic Research Department. They plugged these two theories into the historical data and concluded that:

the term spread has a strikingly accurate record for forecasting recessions. Periods with an inverted yield curve are reliably followed by economic slowdowns and almost always by a recession. While the current environment appears unique compared with recent economic history, statistical evidence suggests that the signal in the term spread is not diminished. These findings indicate concerns about the scenario of an inverting yield curve." - San Francisco Fed

Basically this study find that it doesn't matter why the yield curve inverts, just that it does. Another way to think about it is this: Why do people believe that the stock market goes up over time? Because since 1871 it's generated 9.2% CAGR total returns (7.0% adjusted for inflation).

Why do investors like me have confidence that over the long-term owning stocks is the best way to build our wealth?

Because since 1926 there's literally never been a rolling 20 year period when the stock market has failed to generate a positive total return. In other words, while history doesn't necessarily repeat, as Mark Twain so aptly put it does "tend to rhyme".

In my view the same is true for the yield curve. Given that bond markets have proven to have eerily accurate recession predicting abilities, going all the way back to 1857, it seems rather foolish to bet the future of the economy on "this time is different". In fact those have been called the four most dangerous words in investing/economics, and for good reason.

But what if the Fed does decide to ignore the past 161 years of data and keep hiking us into an inversion and almost certain recession? When would that actually happen?

6. If The Curve Inverts When Does The Next Recession Start?

Now it's important to remember that historical statistical analysis is a game of limited data sets and probabilities. This means that we can only get a broad idea of when a recession is likely to begin if the yield curve inverts.

Yield Curve Inversion Date Recession Start Date Months To Recession Once Curve Inverts August 1978 January 1980 17 September 1980 July 1981 10 December 1988 July 1990 19 February 2000 March 2001 13 December 2005 December 2007 24 Average 16.6

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve, Ben Carlson)

Since 1927 the range of times it took for a recession to start after an inversion ranged from six to 24 months. In the last five recessions (modern era), the average time between the start of a recession and the inversion is towards the longer end of the range (17 months).

If the yield curve were to invert tomorrow this means historically we should expect a recession to start at the end of 2019 or early 2020. But there's good news. The yield curve is an "all or none" metric. That means that the term premium itself (the actual number) doesn't matter. In other words, as long as its positive there is very little recession risk.

In addition chances are that the curve is not going to continue its recent plunge, but slow down. The economists at Morgan Stanley project that the quickest the yield curve inverts is Q1 2019, and their base case is for an inversion in mid 2019.

That approximately coincides with the historical average time it takes to invert from about 0.3%, which is 16 months. Or to put another way, historically speaking we might have some time before the recession clock starts running.

However that might not be true this time around. That's because it might be worth keeping an eye on another yield curve, the 7/10. As Ian Lyngen, head of BMI rate strategies explains:

“I watch the 7s/10s curve as the proverbial canary in a coal mine...Once we see part of the curve dip into an inverted state, then the market will probably be content to let other sectors of the curve invert without as much resistance.”

Specifically Mr. Lyngen is referring to the fact that the 7/10 curve has inverted before the 2/10 curve the last three times. The time it takes for the 2/10 curve after the 7/10 has is between 6 and 28 days. Today the 7/10 yield curve is at 0.03%, down from 0.04% at the start of the month. This points to a potential for 7/10 curve to invert within the next month or two, and the 2/10 to follow a few weeks later.

If that happens later this year (as I expect might happen), then the next recession would likely start early to mid 2020. Ok, so does that mean that investors should sell everything and go to cash in late 2019? Almost certainly not. It's absolutely imperative that even when the recession clock starts ticking investors avoid the temptation of time the market.

7. You Can't Use Yield Curve Inversion To Time Bear Markets

This is one of my favorite charts of all time and for good reason. Market timing, while great in theory, is the absolute worst thing you can do. According to JPMorgan (4th largest asset manager on earth), the average investor's abilities to time market's ups and downs is so atrocious that over the past 20 years he/she has earned just 0.5% total returns when adjusting for inflation. That's about 10 times worse than just buying and holding a low cost S&P 500 index fund.

But even if you are one of the lucky ones that can somehow manage to time the market well, the yield curve won't help you. While it's the most accurate recession predictor ever discovered, it's also pretty much useless at timing the start of a bear market.

2/10 Yield Curve Inversion Vs. Bear Market Starts

(Source: Wealth Of Common Sense)

Take the last five recessions for example. The start of those bear markets (when the market hit all time high before the crash), averaged 13.4 months after the 2/10 yield curve inverted. But the range was incredibly wide, from as little as 2 months in 2000, to as long as 23 months in 2005.

And looking back further only confirms that the yield curve is useless for market timing purposes.

For example, since 1956 there have nine recessions, each with its own recession. In three of those the bear market started a little before the yield curve inverted. And while the average lead time of 8 months might sound like a good early warning system remember that the range of -4 months to 21 months means that actually timing your exit will be much easier said than done.

Ok, so if the bear market might start slightly before the yield curve inverts, and the curve is maybe two to three months from possibly inverting now, then maybe you should sell everything now? While a nice theory you need to consider two things.

(Source: LPL Financial, Forbes)

First, even after an inversion happens stocks tend to keep going up for several months. In the last five inversion predicted recessions the average gain was 12.7%, the median was 9.9%, and the largest was 28.5%. This means you might be missing out on some substantial gains. That's especially true if the yield curve doesn't end up inverting after all.

In the past there have been times (like in 1994) when the curve fell very low (0.14%) and the Fed pulled back on rate hikes. That caused the curve to go back up. Had you been following the flattening curve then and sold you would have missed out on the an epic six year rally. Why might the Fed pull back? Because there are several Fed members, like Philadelphia Fed boss Patrick Harker, who are pragmatic and willing to err on the side of caution.

For example Harker expects the curve to steepen over the medium-term (rise off today's lows). That's because: rising inflation, the Fed's balance sheet roll off, and increased US borrowing, are all positive catalysts for the 10 year yield. But the theory must fit the facts and not the other way around. So according to Harker “if that doesn’t occur in a way that I anticipate, then I’d be willing to slow the pace of increases.”

In other words, the Fed is not all hawks who are willing to roll the dice with the economy. More importantly to risk the financial fates of millions of Americans that would be devastated by a recession and the bear market that accompanies it.

Bottom Line: The Most Accurate Recession Predictor Is Flashing Warning Signals But No Recession Is Likely Anytime Soon So Don't Try To Market Time

Some readers have asked me why I even bother with these macroeconomic/market commentaries. "If you are a long-term contrarian value investor then shouldn't you not worry about recessions and bear markets?" While true that I look forward to the opportunity to buy great dividend stocks at mouthwatering valuations when the next crash comes, my goal isn't just to make money for myself. My life's mission is to help as many readers as possible become better investors, and achieve their long-term financial goals.

Thus while I know that I will respond appropriately to a bear market (I've invested through three of them), I also know that human nature means that most investors won't. Recency bias, loss aversion, and other inherent flaws in human nature will take over and many people will panic sell, even when the best course of action is to either hold (if you have no money), or buy (if you do).

Thus the reason I track the state of the economy and recession risk so closely. I'm not trying to time the top of the current bull market (which is statistically impossible) as much to let readers know far in advance that a new bull market cycle could be starting relatively soon. This is so you can prepare yourself financially and mentally, to take advantage of the amazing wealth and income building opportunities that will come when it does.

