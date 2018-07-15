Despite Analyst Concerns, Apple Continues To Innovate

An analyst suggested Apple is underinvesting in innovation, since their R&D spending is lower than peers with similar margins.

On July 13, an analyst at Bernstein suggested Apple (AAPL) is underinvesting in innovation. This suggestion is based on a regression that shows that Apple's gross margins are higher than you'd expect, given the spending on research and development. In my view, this mistakes a strength for a weakness: Investors should be happy Apple is able to generate these margins without having to spend as much on R&D.

In fact, Apple's R&D spending has not dropped. It has increased, both in absolute terms and as a percentage of revenue, in the past ten years. And that R&D spending has been fruitful: Apple recently reported that its wearables business has seen 50% year-over-year revenue growth, and is now a Fortune 300-level company on its own. In my view, Apple is a market leader and their shares are priced today well within their historic price range. I do not have any qualms about continuing to hold Apple as a "long-term core holding."

Is Apple Underinvesting in Innovation?

On July 13, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi suggested that Apple is not spending enough money on innovation. According to Bernstein's analyst, as quoted in Barron's, "While Apple's current R&D spending is large, our benchmarking analysis suggests that Apple appears to still be underspending on R&D today, perhaps by a factor of 2x."

The rationale for suggesting Apple is "underspending on R&D" comes from a linear regression run by the team at Bernstein. In that regression, the team found a strong correlation between the GAAP R&D as a percentage of revenue and gross margin. Last year, Apple spent 5.1% of their revenue on R&D, and had a gross margin of 38%. According to Bernstein, a normalized tech company (based on their sample of 25) with gross margins of 38% would be spending 10% on R&D.

Bernstein's analyst further notes, "Perhaps most importantly, despite R&D spending more than quintupling over the last 6.5 years, Apple's pace of new product introduction does not appear to have accelerated.”

But Why Is That Bad?

Bernstein's basic thesis appears to be built on the premise that Apple has surprisingly high gross margins (38% in 2017) given their spending on research and development (5.1% in 2017). This thesis has several issues, in my view.

Bernstein is confusing a strength for a weakness. Apple has been able to maintain great gross margins despite (allegedly) low research and development spending for years. That's a great thing for investors: Apple can produce larger profits while spending less cash than other companies. This is an indication of the efficiency of the company at converting invested dollars into revenue and gross margins.

Apple's continuing ability to generate gross margins is based on their product lineup and the strength of their brand. According to Forbes, Apple is the most valuable brand in the world, with a brand value of $182.8 billion. Other sources put Apple second in the world. I wouldn't put a great deal of weight into the dollar value assigned, but the fact that Apple's brand is extremely strong should be evident to nearly all readers. That is why Apple is able to capture nearly all smartphone profits, despite making only a fraction of smartphone sales.

Rather than being a weakness, Apple's incredibly strong revenues and margins are Apple's greatest strength. Whenever the next iPhones arrive, whatever it looks like, scores of people will line up to purchase it sight-unseen, based on Apple's track record of innovation, of quality, and their great brand image. It is for that reason that NYU professor Aswath Damodaran has called Apple The Greatest Cash Machine in History.

Further, Apple's R&D spending has risen, not fallen. It is surprising that Bernstein would make this argument, given that they previously recommended Apple and that Apple's R&D spending has not decreased.

A quick check of TipRanks shows that Mr. Sacconaghi liked Apple from about January 2009 until February 2018, after which point he downgraded it to a hold. There were also two sells and a hold mixed into his bullish period on Apple, although those may also merely be errors from TipRanks.

In Wall Street terms, "hold" basically means sell: This particular analyst has 72% "buy" ratings, with 26% "hold" ratings and 2% "sell" ratings. This spread is not unusual. Sell ratings are very uncommon on Wall Street. According to the Wall Street Journal, analysts typically prefer to list shares as a "Buy" to win special access for their clients.

As shown above, Bernstein's analyst recommended purchasing Apple nearly continuously from January 22, 2009 until February 2, 2018. And he was correct to do so. Apple dramatically beat the market during this time span, returning 1,320% versus 300% for the S&P 500 (SPY) during the same period.

It would be sensible to shy aware from Apple shares on the basis of R&D spending if spending had dropped during this time. For example, Valeant (VRX) has been criticized in the past for cutting R&D spending, leading to critics suggesting that such a model is not sustainable. If Apple was doing the same to its own R&D, Bernstein could have a compelling narrative.

But this is not the case. Indeed, the opposite is the case - Apple has increased its R&D spending, with spending over the past twelve months and in 2017 topping spending in all previous years that Bernstein recommended Apple shares.

Revenue R&D R&D Percentage TTM 247,417 12,719 5.1% 2017 229,234 11,581 5.1% 2016 215,639 10,045 4.7% 2015 233,715 8,067 3.5% 2014 182,795 6,041 3.3% 2013 170,910 4,475 2.6% 2012 156,508 3,381 2.2% 2011 108,249 2,429 2.2% 2010 65,225 1,782 2.7% 2009 42,905 1,333 3.1% 2008 37,491 1,109 3.0%

Far from cutting R&D, Apple has increased spending on innovation, both in absolute terms and in percentage terms. Back in 2009, Apple spent $1.3 billion of their $43 billion in revenue on R&D - a mere 3.1%. This figure dropped as low as 2.2% in 2011 and 2012. However, over the past twelve months (ending March 31, 2018), Apple has spent nearly $13 billion on research and development - up 9.5x from their 2009 spending, while revenues increased 5.8x.

Apple Continues to Innovate

In short, Apple has become more aggressive with their spending on innovation in the last several years, rather than less aggressive.

While Apple's new products still leave the iPhone making more than 60% of company profits (according to Bernstein), this is more because of the enormous size of the iPhone's market. I would argue that other products have been smash successes. The Apple Watch outsold the entire Swiss watch industry combined last year. Apple AirPods are the best-selling wireless headphones, and are ubiquitous, at least where I live, despite costing a pretty penny.

As noted on Apple's most recent earnings call, these businesses are growing at a tremendous rate, and are already enormous:

This was another outstanding quarter for our wearables business, which includes Apple Watch, Beats and AirPods with combined revenue of almost 50% year-over-year. Looking at its revenue over the last four quarters, our wearables business is now the size of a Fortune 300 company."

If the wearables business is a Fortune 300 company, this means it is generating at least $9.3 billion in revenue each year. Apple's wearables business, according to Forbes, might be comparable in revenue to companies like Netflix (NFLX), eBay (EBAY), or Expedia (EXPE). That is tremendous growth for a business that did not exist a few years ago, and shows Apple's continuing commitment to innovation, and their continuing ability to introduce new, successful product lines.

Conclusion

In my view, Bernstein's comments on Apple are off base. Apple's shares today are not priced more expensively than they have been in past periods where the same analyst has recommended shares: Their trailing P/E ratio of 18.5 is in line with their P/E ratio from many times during which Bernstein has recommended shares.

Similarly, Apple continues to spend on research and development and has, if anything, increased their commitment to innovation. Apple's development and growth in their wearables line shows Apple's continuing ability to innovate with the popularization of the smart watch, and the innovations of AirPods.

Apple's strength as possibly the greatest cash machine in history should not be mistaken for failure to innovate. While other companies may need to spend twice as much as Apple (according to Bernstein's research) in order to match Apple's margins, Apple is able to achieve their results much more efficiently.

In short, I disagree with Bernstein's criticisms. Apple's results remain strong, and I remain a happy Apple shareholder.

