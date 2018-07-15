TransMontaigne Partners: ArcLight Bids $38 (Whoopee-Do)

ArcLight's strategy was to buy the GP on the cheap, raise LP fees, and when the units sell-off buy the LP assets on the cheap.

Over the years I've written multiple Seeking Alpha articles on MLP TransMontaigne Partners (TLP) and even owned the units (for awhile anyway). For the most part I've been positive on the outfit - including a bullish article back in 2016 when ArcLight bought out TLP's general partner and a bunch of LP units as well (see this article). At the time, it looked like ArcLight was going to rescue TLP from its over-burdened GP and enable the partnership to finally grow by funding several excellent growth initiatives.

But that really didn't happen did it? Well, the part about ArcLight buying out the GP and a slug of LP units at bargain prices happened (TLP was in the high $20's at the time). But with a 52-week high of $47.45, the non-binding buyout offer at $38 per LP unit announced last week seems, well, unimpressive, for lack of a better word. Apparently investors feel a slightly better offer is coming and the units closed Friday at $39 and change. Whoopeee-Do ... $39!

The shame of it is that TLP had significant upside potential that was frittered away (at least if you are an LP unit-holder) by the GP. I say that because the distribution coverage level was quite high (typically over 1.4x and as of the most recent quarter, 1.39x) and there were some nice growth initiatives, including the Collins terminal expansion. The outlook for significant distribution growth (and an appreciating unit price) appeared to be excellent (as I frequently reported).

Yet as I discussed in November of last year (see TLP: Quizzical Happenings Around the Q3 Report), the GP (i.e. ArcLight) significantly raised fees on its limited partner. I viewed this, basically, as a way for the GP to siphon off more of the distributed cash flow - above and beyond the existing IDR commitments. More for the GP obviously meant less for LP unit-holders.

In addition, instead of beefing up distributions to be more in line with distributable cash flow, the distribution was modestly raised and, in my opinion, the coverage ratio was above and beyond "conservative" given TLP's high quality asset base.

The most recent report of yoy EBITDA growth was quite good ($32.9 million compared to $27.3 million in Q1 of 2017), but was over-shadowed by $4.3 million of increased interest expense as a result of the out-sized West Coast terminal acquisition from Plains All American (PAA). That, combined with the increased fee structure previously mentioned, meant that yoy distributable cash-flow actually dropped by $500,000 despite the 20% increase in EBITDA.

So after selling-off some 25% from its yearly high, ArcLight now comes in with an offer to buy all the LP units at $38. In my opinion this is yet another black-eye for the MLP structure and an example of why investors should, in general, avoid the sector. Sure the tax-advantaged income is typically great ... if it lasts and if you don't have to pay taxes when selling the units (whether by force or by choice). And, of course, if you are lucky enough to have a GP that isn't more interested in padding its pockets at the expense of the LP. In the vast majority of cases, history appears to indicate that MLP's are a rigged game in favor of the GP's. Note that ArcLight's buyout offer announcement did not even include common valuation metrics (annual EBITDA multiple for instance). That is likely because they'd rather LP unit-holders not be made aware of just how cheap $38/unit is...

Summary & Conclusion

My advice for TLP unit-holders is to sell it (at $39 if you can get it) and don't look back. Goodbye and good riddance TLP.

If investors want exposure to the domestic mid-stream sector, and since you cannot invest directly in ArcLight (in my opinion, the clear winner in the proposed transaction), I would stick with an excellent dividend growth company like Phillips 66 (PSX). Phillips 66 has a management team that is focused like a laser beam on total shareholder returns (dividends and capital appreciation). And PSX has very high-quality midstream, downstream, and chemicals assets - the Gray Oak pipeline (potential of 1 million bpd) from the Permian to Buckeye Partners' (BPL) export terminal in Corpus Christi being the latest addition to the portfolio. And, of course, PSX has an MLP of its own - Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP), which has worked out very well for the GP.

PSX has a yield of 2.9% and with 8 dividend increases since being spun off from ConocoPhillips (COP) in May of 2012, has grown the dividend at a 27% CAGR (from $1.33/share to $3.10/share since the split). So if you are looking for an excellent dividend income company, PSX is one of the best in all of the S&P500.

Recommendation: swap out of TLP and into PSX. And the beauty of this move: no more K-1's at tax-time.

