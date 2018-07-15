Porsche Automobil SE: Volkswagen With A Side Of Venture Capital

International trade around the world is under siege to an extent not seen in several decades. With the US President Donald Trump threatening to raise trade barriers against practically the entire world, the network of international supply chains and trade routes upon which the global economy depends are under threat. International stocks the world over have taken notice, with most indices stopped in their tracks.

One industry which has done particularly poorly in this climate of increasing trade protectionism is the automobile industry. Since late January of this year, the MSCI World Automobiles Index has tumbled by almost 13%, undoubtedly due at least in part to the ongoing tensions. Auto manufacturers source components from all over the world, and as such the efficiency of their supply chains will suffer badly if barriers to international trade emerge. Carmakers are also easy targets for politicians, as Donald Trump's rhetoric regarding German automakers demonstrates.

Given the correction into which much of the global auto industry is fallen, some intrepid investors may be on the hunt for relative bargains in this space. As an internationally-focused dividend growth investor, I think that there may be bargains to be had. In particular, Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCPK:POAHY), a holding company which owns a controlling stake in Volkswagen AG, looks particularly attractive at first glance. With a 3-percent yield at current levels, Porsche SE has also begun to diversify by making acquisitions and venture capital investments within the automotive space, offering investors potential for future price appreciation -- if they can stomach the political and cyclical risk inherent in any investment in a European carmaker in today's climate, particularly given Volkswagen recent troubles.

The long and storied history of the original Porsche company started in the 1930's, when its founder, Ferdinand Porsche, was instrumental in designing the "People's Car" -- which was eventually mass-produced by Volkswagen as the "Beetle". Porsche and Volkswagen continued to work together over the ensuing decades, culminating in a series of corporate actions in the midst of the global financial crisis which ultimately led to Porsche being acquired by Volkswagen.

However, the Porsche name lives on in public equity markets. Porsche Automobil SE (OTCPK:POAHY) is traded in Europe, as well as over-the-counter in the United States. Unlike the Porsche company of old, which was directly involved in the production of vehicles, Porsche SE is an investment holding company. The primary holding consists of the company's controlling stake in Volkswagen AG. As such, Porsche SE's financial results are determined primarily by the fortunes of Volkswagen.

Sales of Volkswagen-branded vehicles are the prime mover of Porsche SE's profitability, with over 60 percent of 2017 vehicles deliveries being Volkswagen branded models of one kind of another. In contrast, Porsche-branded vehicles accounted for only about 2% of vehicle sales for Volkswagen -- and by extension, Porsche SE. Apart from its own brand of vehicles, Volkswagen owns a veritable stable of higher-end vehicle brands, including Audi, Bugatti, and Lamborghini.

All of those car sales have generated sufficient profit to finance a stream of dividend payments to Porsche SE shareholders, although the amount of the payout varies with the fortunes of the company. At current prices and dividend levels, Porsche SE currently yields three percent. However, given the volatility in the payout, investors should not regard this as a "sleep-well-at-night" income pick.

While Porsche SE's Volkswagen holdings account for the lion's share of its current operating results, I believe that the most interesting aspect of Porsche SE is its movement into other parts of the automotive value chain, both as an acquirer and as a provider of venture capital.

In 2017, Porsche moved into the software and additive manufacturing (3D printing) industries with a handful of transactions that I believe represent the first stage of Porsche SE's development from a holding vehicle for Volkswagen shares into a venture capital company which balances its investments in early- to mid-stage companies across the automotive value chain with its anchor investment in Volkswagen.

In 2017, Porsche SE spent over 300 million Euros to acquire PTV Group. PTV Group is a software and consulting company which seeks to help optimize "everything that moves people and goods". PTV's software products include trip-planning programs as well as traffic simulation software. The company has customers in over 120 countries, and this number is likely to rise in the future. According to the United Nations, by 2050 approximately two-thirds of humanity will live in an urban area, as opposed to 55% today. This shift to urbanization represents a long-term tailwind for companies such as PTV, whose products can be used by city planners to help simulate the flow of traffic through aging urban infrastructure as more and more people move to the cities.

The purchase of PTV Group is also advantageous to Porsche SE as it nicely complements its 2014 investment in INRIX, an American software company that also interests itself in traffic patterns. INRIX primarily concerns itself with gathering traffic data from a network of GPS-equipped devices and vehicles, as well as from road-based sensors. This data is then made available, in the form of pre-built products as well as via an API which developers can use to create their own traffic analytics applications. Porsche SE's investment in INRIX is much smaller than its outlay for PTV Group, and as such Porsche SE remains a minority investor in INRIX, with its stake representing about 10% of INRIX.

Porsche SE has also begun to look beyond software for companies that seek to revolutionize the automotive and transport industries. In particular, Porsche SE made two small venture capital investments in companies that are working in the area of additive manufacturing -- also known as 3D printing. 3D Printing has the potential to revolutionize supply chains across the entire economy if it enables so-called "distributed manufacturing", in which local 3d-printing machines are able to replicate components which otherwise would have to be shipped from a faraway factory. This would result in substantial cost savings for firms, both in terms of reduced logistical costs and in terms of the inventory of spare parts which firms have to keep "on hand" in case they are needed. These cost savings would be particularly pronounced in the automotive industry, which relies on thousands of individual parts in order to build a single car, as well as in the auto repair industry, which either has to source any parts needed for a repair from their local inventory or order it from a supplier. If simple auto parts could be 3D printed, then supply chains can be simplified, and service centers will be able to make some of their parts as needed, reducing turnaround times, increasing customer satisfaction, and ultimately increasing revenues.

Given the potential future importance of the 3D printing industry to the automotive sector, I view Porsche SE's investments in Markforged and Seurat Technologies as a significant source of future opportunity for the company. Both of these investments involved less than 10 million Euros, and both yielded a single-digit percentage stake in the companies. Markforged is the more mature of the two companies. It has a system in production that van manufacture components out of various materials, ranging from carbon fiber to metal. Porsche SE invested in a Series C round of venture funding for Markforged in 2017. Other participants in the round, which totaled $30 million, included Microsoft and Siemens. Markforged is currently profitable and, in the words of a recent TechCrunch article, "Is selling printers faster than it can make them."

Porsche SE also invested in another 3D-printing company in 2017. Like Markforged, Seurat Technologies is involved in perfecting the technology of 3D printing in metal. However, the company is not as far along on its journey to market as Markforged. As such, the company's central technology -- which, according to Porsche SE's 2017 annual report -- "will allow a significant acceleration of 3D metal printing..." -- has not yet resulted in any operating profits. Porsche SE invested a single-million-euro amount in a Series A round of venture capital financing, alongside Siemens, GM. True Ventures, and Maniv Mobility.

Why are Porsche SE's venture capital investments so significant? Consider the case of Naspers Limited. Naspers is a South African media company that got its start in 1915 as a newspaper publisher. Over the years, the company expanded into new areas, including television and internet services. During the time period from 2000 - 2002, however, the bursting of the tech bubble caused the Naspers's stock price to eventually collapse by more than 80%. However, during this time period, the company managed to make a $32 million investment in a small Internet company located in Asia.

That company was Tencent, which is now one of the Asian tech behemoths. The market capitalization of Tencent stands at almost a half-trillion dollars, and as such Naspers's 30%+ stake in the company has caused Naspers's stock to skyrocket in value by over 20,000% in local currency terms from its lowest prices in 2002. Naspers has also managed to pay its investors an annual dividend throughout this time period.

I see a parallel in Naspers's development and Porsche SE's acquisition and venture investing strategy. Both companies have supplemented a cash-flow rich business with relatively small investments in up-and-coming technology companies. If tech evangelists' dream of "distributed manufacturing" ever becomes a reality, and if one of the companies in which Porsche SE has invested ends up leading the charge into a new paradigm of supply-chain management, I believe that Porsche SE could also see a substantial run-up in its stock price over the long run.

Unfortunately, I do not believe that it will be possible for Porsche SE to match Naspers's out-of-this-world performance, even if it does hit a home run with one of its investments. This is due to the simple reason that, while Naspers was able to secure almost a third of Tencent in exchange for its $32 million in venture capital, Porsche SE's venture capital investments have tended to be smaller, both in absolute terms and in terms of the ownership stake which that investment has purchased (also single-digit percentages in each). These small investments also shrink in significance when compared to Porsche SE's massive Volkswagen shareholdings, which still comprise well over 90% of the company's holdings. As such, any "home-runs" made by Porsche SE's venture capital investments will be largely outweighed by its Volkswagen investments. However, I believe that an investor who is considering a purchase of Volkswagen stock should instead put their money into Porsche SE. By doing so, investors can invest in a company whose fortunes will largely mirror that of Volkswagen, but which also has made a few bets on companies which may very well be the Tencent's of the transportation industry in a decade or so.

Risks

An investment in Porsche SE is not for the faint-hearted. The most obvious risk to the company comes from its Volkswagen holdings. In addition to the usual cyclical pressures that can cause the profitability of automakers to gyrate wildly, Volkswagen's recent emissions cheating scandal has resulted in a flood of legal actions, some of which are still outstanding. A negative outcome in the courts could impair Volkswagen's cash flow, which would, in turn, depress the value of Porsche SE's holdings and turn off the flow of dividends from Volkswagen which fund Porsche SE's venture capital investments. The potential for increasing protectionism could also hurt the revenues of Volkswagen. As such, investors in Porsche SE will have to accept a certain degree of geopolitical risk, especially given the current anti-free trade rhetoric being employed by the Trump administration.

Investors in Porsche SE also need to be aware that the Porsche and Piëch families -- both of whom are descended from the founder of the original Porsche company -- control the company via their monopoly on voting power within Porsche SE. As such, any investor in Porsche SE will have to accept that they are very much "along for the ride" and that, while they have an economic interest in the company, they have no real say in how Porsche SE conducts its affairs.

Closing Thoughts

For investors who are already considering investing in Volkswagen stock for the long-term, I believe that Porsche Automobil SE is an alternative investment option that may end up generating superior results. Porsche SE appears to be making investments which, while small in relation to its massive stake in Volkswagen, will position it to take full advantage of the trends towards increasing urbanization as well as the possibilities for "distributed manufacturing" that widespread adoption of 3D printing holds out. Porsche SE shareholders can enjoy a 3% dividend yield from the controlling shareholder of one of the world's major automakers while also investing in some of the cutting-edge technologies which have the potential to revolutionize both the transportation and manufacturing industries.

Disclaimer: Use my work as a starting point for your own due diligence, not as a substitute. All investments involve the risk of loss of income as well as the principal. Consider consulting with an investment adviser before making any investment. I am not a tax professional or investment adviser. Please consider consulting with a tax professional before making any investment. Author-generated charts are subject to error due to discrepancies in source data or securities being listed on multiple international markets.

