DNB: Overall Very Good Q2 Results

On Thursday, July 12, 2018, Norway's largest bank, DNB ASA (OTCPK:DNBHF), reported its second quarter 2018 results. Overall these results were quite good, which is likely at least partly due to the beneficial effect that high oil prices have on the Norwegian economy. Of course, DNB does operate in more countries than just Norway and the company had good performance internationally as well. Overall, there are a lot of reasons for investors to be pleased with these results.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of those results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from DNB ASA's second quarter 2018 earnings results:

DNB Group reported total income (this should not be confused with profits) of NOK 12.497 billion in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 3.97% decline over its second quarter 2017 income of NOK 13.014 billion.

The company achieved a return on equity of 11.8% in the quarter. This is a significant improvement over the 10.4% that it had in the year-ago quarter.

DNB reported a Tier 1 capital ratio of 16.2% at the end of the second quarter, which represents an improvement over the 15.8% that the bank had a year ago.

The company reported net other operating income of NOK 3.445 billion in the second quarter 2018. This represents a decline of NOK 538 million compared to the second quarter of 2017.

DNB Group reported total earnings per share of NOK 3.65 in the second quarter of 2018. This is an improvement over the NOK 3.07 per share that it had in the year-ago period.

One of the first things that someone perusing these highlights is likely to notice is that the company's earnings per share showed strong year-over-year gains. One of the reasons for this is the company's share buyback program, which amounted to 0.26% of the company's shares being repurchased over the past year. In addition, shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held in April approved a resolution to cancel 24,431,973 shares held in the corporate treasury, representing a total value of NOK 244,319,730. This represents a permanent reduction in the company's share capital so increased every remaining share's claims on the company's income and assets.

A second reason for the increased earnings per share is an increase in the company's profits. In the second quarter of 2018, DNB Group reported a total profit of NOK 6.084 billion, which is an increase of NOK 847 million over the second quarter of 2017. This increase in profits was largely due to lower impairment losses, lower operating expenses, and positive transaction effects from the merger between Vipps, BankID Norge, and BankAxept. This was a merger between three of Norway's major payment services firms meant to improve their ability to compete against non-bank technology firms offering payment transfers such as Apple's (AAPL) ApplePay, PayPal (PYPL), and Skrill. DNB was the owner of Vipps prior to the merger and following it has a 44.3% stake in the combined company. The merger also positively impacted its profits by NOK 464 million in the quarter.

Another positive item in the company's quarterly report was a reduction in impairment charges. An impairment charge is basically a charge that a bank takes when it does not expect to be able to collect on a loan. Fortunately, an improvement in the oil and oil services sectors has strengthened the financial strength of some of the companies in the industry and DNB is now more confident in their ability to repay loans that they previously took out. DNB Group reported not only fewer losses due to defaulted loans during the period but also had impairment reversals of NOK 384 million as some loans began to perform once again. With that said though, the company did note an increase in impairment charges for both small- and medium-sized businesses as well as among personal consumers. This could be a negative sign for the Norwegian economy as a whole despite the improvements in the energy industry.

One measure that is important in determining a bank's overall success is return on equity. Return on equity is the return generated on the actual equity capital in the bank, thus shareholders should clearly prefer a higher figure here over a lower one. As mentioned in the highlights, DNB managed to achieve an 11.8% return on equity in the second quarter of 2018, which represents a significant improvement over the 10.4% that it had in the prior year quarter. Perhaps more importantly, the company has been consistently growing its return on equity over the past year, thus improving shareholder returns:

Source: DNB ASA

It appears that demand for loans is growing overall, which could prove positive for the company going forward as it should result in more revenue (assuming that the proportion of defaulted loans does not go up substantially). For example, as we can see here, the volume of outstanding loans that the company has made to personal customers has been going at a 5.1% compound annual growth rate over the past seven quarters:

Source: DNB ASA

However, the company did note that increasing money market rates had a negative impact on the profitability of its consumer loan portfolio. This is because banks make their profit on the spread between the interest rate on the loans that they make and the price that they have to pay on the money to make those loans. Thus, rising money market rates can negatively affect profit on fixed-rate loans. We do see this in the company's personal loans business, which saw profits decline quarter-over-quarter.

Source: DNB ASA

Fortunately, the company did see profitability increase in both of its commercial loans lines of business which was able to make up for the decline in personal loan profitability.

One thing that I have always liked about foreign companies is that they typically boast a higher dividend yield than American ones do. DNB ASA is no exception to this. According to the company's website, the company intends to pay out approximately 50% of its profits to its shareholders in the form of dividends, a promise that it has generally kept. In 2017, the bank paid out a total dividend of NOK 7.10 per share to its investors. While that was approximately 73% of the bank's profits, the cash portion of the payout was only 55% of profits. This policy has also resulted in the company generally being able to increase its dividend over time:

Source: DNB ASA

As of the time of writing, shares of DNB trade hands for NOK 155.50 per share on the exchange in Oslo (where they are much more liquid than on the American OTC market). A dividend of NOK 7.10 per share would thus give the company a respectable dividend yield of 4.57%.

Overall, it was a good quarter for DNB Group, although the increasing money market rates are having a negative impact on the company's profitability and the increase in impairment charges from the personal and small business segments is concerning. Still though, there was a lot to like here and overall investors should be pleased.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.