Funky Leverage At Funko

The shares need to cool off a little though, but longer-term there should be more upside.

The business model has multiple leverage points and they're only starting to apply these outside off the US, where the growth was in the triple digits.

The company's shares have doubled in just three months, and it's not hard to see why.

Funko (FNKO) is a global toy manufacturer, here is what they do in their own words (from the Funko website):

Funko is a purveyor of pop culture and licensed-focused collectibles company located in Everett, WA. Funko currently holds hundreds of licenses and the rights to create tens of thousands of characters - one of the largest portfolios in the pop culture and collectibles industry. Funko’s Pop! Vinyl is the number one stylized vinyl collectible on the market, selling millions of figures to collectors around the world.

The company has been on a roll:

And it's not hard to see why:

Revenue growth is substantial, 38.5% in Q1 2018. While EBITDA is growing nicely, net income is lagging behind a bit as the company is still investing a lot in growth. Organic growth was a little lower at 34% because the acquisition of Loungefly added some $6M in revenues in the quarter.

Here is a quick overview of the most important metrics in Q1 according to management (from the 10-Q):

Business model

The company sells figures from popular films, games and what not.

There are a series of leverages that propel the company forward:

Adding licenses

Adding figures

Adding retailers

Leveraging their brand

Taking it online

Taking it abroad

The company sells figures from popular films, games and what not. They now have over a 1000 licensed 'properties' against which they can develop products. From the most recent investor presentation:

In Q1 the company increased licensed properties by 9% and sales per active property by 28%. The top selling properties, although none counts for more than 10% of revenues (Q1CC):

Avengers: Infinity War, Rick and Morty, Star Wars: Classic, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, Stranger Things, Five Nights at Freddy’s and Overwatch.

The company has production facilities in China and Vietnam where they can produce new figures within 70 days at a gross margin of nearly 40%. They have to move that fast to take advantage of a hot property, of course (after a film has become a major hit, etc.).

The company is selling these through an increased range of channels, both established and new:

The company is expanding the space for its "store within a store" at Target, and they hinted that there could be a similar development at Walmart (WMT). From investor presentation:

What the company is also doing is leveraging its Pop! brand into ever more stuff. They do that also with the help of acquisitions, for instance the Loungefly acquisition last year is allowing the company to move into bags and fashion accessories (from investor presentation):

The company is using the Pop! brand to get shelf space within retailers, a store within a store. The velocity of sales is often such that the retailers are willing to expand that shelf space, which allows the company to (Q1CC):

We take that space, and we leverage it around the Mystery Minis and the Dorbz and the rock candy and the additional categories, accessories, apparel and bags. So that’s, kind of, why you’re still seeing a significant growth in Pop!.

The company launched Pop! in 2010 in the US and they're still experiencing 20% revenue growth even in that mature market, but they are now taking it to the rest of the world where sales are increasing at a triple digit rate (114% in Q1), from the 10-Q:

The company has created a direct distribution model in Europe that has produced solid growth, but they're behind the US (Q1CC):

Europe is about two to three years behind the progress we have made in bringing our sale vision to North American and the idea of pop culture store within a stores. So what – how it usually see happens is, Pop! is the key, the first building block, the first part of the foundation that gets us into a new retailer, whether it be a Fnac or a Carrefour in Europe, we set that with Pop!. Then the retailer looks at the velocity and the sales generated within that new product category for them. And that usually leads to incremental sales and incremental space. We take that space, and we leverage it around the Mystery Minis and the Dorbz and the rock candy and the additional categories, accessories, apparel and bags.

And the company is also leveraging online sales and video:

For instance, they have their own Funko Animation Studios creating video content which (Q1CC):

Both of our retail and licensing partners recognize the benefit of showcasing our products through video content, and we expect to do more of this going forward, especially as our preorders often increase when we link video with a new product offering.

And this is bearing considerable fruit (Q1CC):

In 2017, our video shorts generated over 40 million views worldwide. By comparison, our video shorts have already generated over 50 million views around the world in 2018. We have focused on embedding content and a Funko-themed environment into our websites of our key retail partners. As a result, in the first quarter, we saw a 95% increase in sales to third-party e-commerce retailers, and the e-commerce channel remains a significant opportunity going forward.

Margins

Gross margin did take a little hit in the quarter because of the bankruptcy of Toys R Us. While management isn't expecting to lead that to change their 2018 sales outlook, it did take stuff out of gross margin as they shipped products costing $1.8M that didn't sell as a result of the bankruptcy. Margins would have been much closer to their long-term goal of 39% without this.

Operational margins also took a little bit of a hit as SG&A went up by 38.7% to $34.8M but there were reasons for additional cost in the quarter like the build out of the direct distribution model in Europe and the Loungefly operations and Funko Animation Studios.

Cash

All that investment in growth produces considerable negative free cash flow and the picture is worsening. The company has a substantial net debt ($235.2M).

What doesn't help is that some of its largest retailers are shifting inventories onto the company's balance sheet due to just-in-time practices, but even so inventories declined sequentially (from $79M at the end of Q4 2017 to $74 at the end of Q1 although they were much higher than a year ago ($52.8M).

The pulling forward of sales from Q2 (due to the implementation of ERP and 3PL in Europe) might have something to do with that as well. There was a really substantial ($29M) decrease in accounts payable, but on the other hand, there was an almost equal decrease in accounts receivable $28.2M), which nets this out.

What is important is that the company managed to substantially decrease debt and interest cost. It's long-term debt decreased from $215.2M to $200.1M sequentially, from the 10-Q:

Net interest expense decreased 15.6% to $5.9M from $7M in Q1 2017 as a consequence.

Guidance

Management is reiterating previous guidance, from the Q1CC:

net sales of $595 million to $615 million; adjusted EBITDA of $100 million to $110 million; and adjusted pro forma earnings per diluted share of $0.60 to $0.71, which assumes a blended corporate tax rate of 25% and a weighted average diluted share count of $51.1 million.

Q2 will be affected by the introduction of an ERP system and the start up of 3PL operation in Europe, there were some sales pulled ($3M-$5M) into Q1 as a result so the y/y sales growth is likely to decelerate (and in H2 this will continue due to very tough comps).

Valuation

Analyst expect an EPS of $0.64 this year rising to $0.83 the next. Nineteen times next years earnings is fairly substantial for a company that has a considerable debt load.

Conclusion

The company is making considerable progress and it has a business model that is full of leverage opportunities, quite a few of which the company is already pulling. We think the shares need to cool off a little after doubling since April, but long time we see further upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.