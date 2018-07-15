4 Reasons This 7.3% Yielding Blue Chip Is A Screaming Buy

But of course, as with all stocks, there are some risks investors need to keep in mind.

More importantly, it has numerous competitive advantages in the form of its: rock solid balance sheet, massive liquidity, and self funding business model which makes its payout highly dependable.

That's because this dominant Marcellus/Utica gas player has an ever expanding number of strong growth catalysts that should drive quick payout growth for the foreseeable future.

The MLP bear market is now in its fourth year, and many income investors have started to lose hope that the industry will ever recover.

The core strategy of my dividend growth retirement portfolio is to buy high quality income producers at extremely attractive valuations. While my ultimate goal is to maximize my long-term payout growth, this contrarian value focused approach often allows me to buy stocks with mouth watering yields as well. Thus, I can get the best of both worlds; high-yield, fast growth, and low payout risk.

Few industries have been more badly beaten in the last few years than MLPs. Thanks to a perfect storm of negative factors, the industry is in a four-year bear market.

Worst oil crash in over 50 years (mid-2014 to early 2016)

Interest rates rising off lowest levels in history (mid-2016 to early 2018)

Broader market correction (interest rate induced) (early 2018 to present)

FERC rule change in March 2018 (no affect on MPLX's business model)

That has created extremely attactive buying opportunities for value income investors like me. That includes an ability to continually add to top industry names, such as blue chip MPLX (MPLX). This MLP has grown to become the dominant player in some of America's most important shale formations and industry trends.

Let's take a look at the four reasons I consider this one of the best low-risk, high-yield income growth investments you can make today. One that offers: generous, safe, and fast income growth. And from today's fire sale valuations, MPLX offers market crushing total return potential for the foreseeable future. This is why next week I plan to add to my position in what I consider to be one of the top names in the booming midstream space.

1. MPLX: King Of The Marcellus/Utica Shale Is Growing Like A Weed

MPLX was founded by Marathon Petroleum (MPC) to monetize the midstream assets supporting its refining operations.

The way it initially operated MPLX would raise external debt and equity capital from investors and use it to buy midstream assets from MPC. These came with long-term contracts that ensured highly stable cash flow with which to pay its generous and fast growing distribution. MPC, as 26% owner of MPLX's limited partner units, as well as its 2% general partner stake and incentive distribution rights or IDRs, would benefit from having up to about 75% of MPLX's cash flow return to it to fund its own growth efforts. Meanwhile, the proceeds from its drop downs to the MLP would help it recoup the costs of building the assets in the first place.

But over the last three years, MPLX has transformed itself from just another run of the mill refiner supporting MLP to a dominant force in some of the fastest growing parts of the industry. That was through two major mega deals.

The first was the mid-2015, $15.6 billion acquisition of MarkWest, which made MPLX into the fourth largest MLP in America at the time (by market cap). MarkWest expanded the MLP's reach into the booming Marcellus/Utica shale formation of Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. This is America's largest and fastest growing shale gas formation, and is expected to account for 43% of US gas production growth over the next decade.

That's thanks to some of the most attractive economics, including breakeven production costs of just $1.60 per thousand cubic feet (gas is about $3 right now).

At today's gas prices, producers in these formations are earning between 30% and 60% annual internal rates of return on their investment.

Those rich returns is why analysts expect Marcellus/Utica shale production to continue growing strongly through at least 2035, and likely beyond. In fact, over the next 17 years, these two formations are expected to remain America's powerhouse gas production growth engines. Production that the US Energy Information Administration, or EIA, expects to keep growing through at least 2050.

That production growth will be driven by America's continued replacement of coal fired power plants with cheaper and cleaner natural gas. In addition: rising industrial uses, exports to Mexico, and liquified natural gas exports to Europe and Asia, are expected to keep US gas prices stable and rising gradually over time. The bottom line is that buying MarkWest was a brilliant strategic move, one that massively increased MPLX's future growth possibilities.

The second major transformative acquisition came in late 2017 when MPLX announced an $8.1 billion deal with its sponsor to acquire all its remaining midstream assets, as well as buy out its IDR fees. After the deal, MPC will own 64% of MPLX's common units. The all-stock acquisition, while dilutive in the aggregate, means that going forward MPLX will: have much lower costs of capital, be able to grow more profitably, and continue paying out safe and steadily rising distributions. It will also allow MPLX to adopt a self funding business model. This means instead of having to sell new units to fund organic growth, it will retain enough DCF to make its growth completely independent of fickle equity markets.

The deal was scheduled to take two quarters to close (end of Q1 2018), which is why MPLX is looking at some truly amazing growth in 2018.

Metric Q1 2018 Results Revenue Growth 60% Adjusted EBITDA Growth 80% Distributable Cash Flow Growth 75% Distribution Growth 14% Distribution Coverage Ratio 1.29

The mega drop down (part of $12 billion in 2017 asset investment), combined with booming volume demand growth across its midstream systems, is why MPLX's DCF is soaring. For example, here's MPLX's organic volume growth (excluding acquisition) across its various business units:

Barges: up 6%

Natural gas processing: up 8%

Tow boats: 11%

NGL fractionation: up 15%

Pipelines: up 19%

Gas gathering & processing: 31%

The most important metric to look at is distributable cash flow or DCF. This is the MLP equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the distribution, a tax deferred form of dividend. In Q1 2018, MPLX converted 44% of revenue into DCF, which ballooned 75% and allowed it to hike its distribution 14% higher than Q1 2017. All the while providing a very strong distribution coverage ratio or DCR (DCF/distribution) of 1.29. In the MLP industry, 1.1 or higher is considered low risk and capable of sustaining long-term growth.

Despite challenging market conditions (low equity prices) since the oil crash triggered the MLP bear market, MPLX has been able to steadily increase its DCR over time. All the while maintaining fast payout growth. That includes management guidance for 10% distribution increases for 2018. Over the long term, management plans to always maintain a DCR of 1.2 or higher, thus creating a good safety buffer for the distribution as well as ensuring plenty of retained DCF with which to invest in future growth projects.

MPLX's current DCR means that, not even factoring in the back half of the MPC mega merger, it is already on track to retain over $720 million in DCF this year. That's money that will be spent on its large organic growth project backlog.

MPLX just increased its revolving credit facility with Marathon Petroleum Corp. which means its total borrowing power stands at $3.2 billion. This means that over the next 12 months, MPLX is likely to have over $4 billion in investment power which gives it plenty of dry powder to fund its growth plans. Those plans, along with other major growth catalysts, are the biggest reason to own the stock.

2. 3 Major Growth Catalysts Will Drive Decades Of Strong Growth

There are three main growth catalysts for MPLX in the future that make up the core of its long-term investment thesis.

In 2018 alone, the MLP plans to invest $2.2 billion into organic growth projects, 65% of which is in Marcellus/Utica. It's also started diversifying into the SCOOP/STACK formation of Oklahoma, and the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Permian is America's super formation, holding up to 90 billion barrels of remaining oil equivalents recoverable at today's prices. However, oil equivalents include natural gas and NGLs, which the Permian is producing in increasingly prodigious amounts.

The second major growth catalyst is MPLX's ever expanding push into natural gas liquids or NGLs. These are liquids like ethane and propane that are generated along with natural gas (methane). They serve as low cost feedstocks for the petrochemical industry. According to the American Chemical Council, companies are investing $164 billion into new Gulf Coast petrochemical capacity. That's because NGLs are now so cheap that they give America a competitive advantage in the fast growing (3% to 4% per year) petrochemical export market ($104 billion a year in revenue).

Today, MPLX is the leading fractionator (separating NGLs from natural gas) in the Marcellus/Utica, with 60% of the formations' fractionation capacity. Its organic growth spending this year alone is expected to boost its fractionation capacity by 19%.

And just as there's huge NGL and gas support opportunity in the Marcellus/Utica, the same is true in the SCOOP/STACK and Permian basins. MPLX has already managed to build out large scale gathering and processing infrastructure in those fast growing areas, and plans to soon start adding significant NGL fractionation capacity as well.

However, even after these roll off, MPC is likely to renew them at similar terms. This is for two reasons. First, it owns 64% of MPLX and thus most of the cash flow it pays comes back to it. Second, MPC can't operate its refining business without these assets, and a rival isn't going to take the time or money to build a competing midstream system. In addition, it's important to note that due to the fixed fees it gets for this refining infrastructure, there is zero commodity risk from that side of the business (65% of MPLX's total cash flow).

All told, management estimates that its DCF has about 5% commodity sensitivity. With a long-term DCR target of 1.2 or above, this means that there is very low risk that MPLX's distribution will be put in jeopardy by another energy price downturn.

Ok, so MPLX may have a lot of fast growing and highly stable recurring cash flow to support its rapidly rising payout. But that's mostly from this year's large capex budget. What about beyond 2018? Fortunately, there are two major growth catalysts that should keep MPLX's growth backlog well stocked and its DCF growing strongly for the foreseeable future.

The first is the secular trend that is the overall US energy boom, which will require massive new midstream infrastructure growth to support it.

According to the Interstate Gas Association of America, by 2035, the US will need $791 billion in new midstream infrastructure to supports its strong growth in: oil, gas, NGLs, LNG exports, and oil condensates. This means that MPLX should have no problem finding several billions worth of highly profitable investment opportunities to start each year, for at least the next decade.

The second major growth opportunity is through acquisitions like MarkWest and the MPC mega asset deal. What's MPLX's likely next mega merger? That would be Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX). In April 2018, Marathon Petroleum purchased Andeavor (ANDV) in a $23 billion merger that would make MPC the largest independent refiner in America. It also means that MPC is now the general partner and sponsor of Andeavor's MLP, ANDX. Andeavor Logistics serves the same purpose as MPLX did for MPC back when it was first launched. Specifically as a way of monetizing its large midstream infrastructure assets which support the parent company's operations.

Analysts such as Morningstar's Stephen Ellis expect that MPC will eventually merger MPLX and Andeavor Logistics.

Andeavor Logistics Assets

Andeavor is a $9.3 billion MLP (medium sized) but with lots of very valuable assets including:

1,500 miles of refined product pipelines

47 million barrels of oil storage capacity

1.7 billion cubic feet/day of natural gas processing capacity

4,500 miles of oil & gas pipelines

In 2018, ANDX's midstream assets (also under long-term, fixed-fee, inflation-adjusted contracts with ANDV and now MPC) are expected to generate $1.25 billion in EBTIDA. This means that if MPLX were to acquire ANDX, its cash flow would immediately jump 40%. But would the deal actually be good for MPLX investors? After all, this deal would largely have to be funded with stock, meaning MPLX would have to pay for it with additional units, which would be dilutive.

At current market prices, MPLX is nearly three times the size of ANDX, meaning that it could easily afford to increase its unit count by 30% to 35% in order to acquire Andeavor Logistics and still boost its overall DCF/unit. In other words, MPLX, despite a low unit price, can easily make an accretive deal with MPC to acquire ANDX.

What's more ANDX's DCF is growing quickly since it too is expanding its asset base. For example, Andeavor Logistics has $1.55 billion in growth projects that will come online by the end of 2020. $850 million of those are in the booming Permian basin, including much needed oil pipelines and storage capacity. In addition, Andeavor (formerly Tesoro) is planning on dropping down another $1.35 billion in midstream assets to ANDX over that time. All told, that means $3 billion in growth spending for ANDX which means substantial growth in its cash flow. Cash flow that MPLX would love to own at the right price.

This means that if MPC (which controls ANDX) sets up a merger with MPLX, then Marathon Petroleum can also organize another mega drop down deal, market conditions permitting. In effect, this means that a ANDX acquisition might represent two mega deals.

But is this potential for an MPLX/ANDX merger just idle speculation, the result of overactive analyst imaginations? Actually no. Marathon CEO Gary Heminger (also CEO of MPLX and over 40 years of industry experience) told analysts at the latest conference call:

We're enthusiastic about MPLX's role in this new leading energy company that is well positioned for long-term growth and value creation for all the stakeholders. We believe this combination and expansion of MPC's footprint will provide additional strategic and organic growth opportunities for MPLX. "

Now it should be noted that the deal might not occur right away. Heminger said that MPC will operate its two MLPs separately while making a strategic review of its long-term midstream assets. But in the MLP world that usually means that MPC is going to take time to digest its latest acquisitions, and start crunching numbers for a future deal that makes sense for all the parties involved.

Basically, this means that MPLX has three strong growth opportunities in the years ahead.

Continued organic expansion of its gas business, both in the Marcellus/Utica, as well as in the Permian and SCOOP/STACK.

Greatly expanded NGL business (Marcellus/Utica/SCOOP/STACK/Permian).

More major acquisitions, first Andeavor Logistics, and then the remainder of Andeavor's remaining midstream assets (another mega drop down from MPC).

As MPLX has grown in size, it's managed to continually grow its access to low cost capital. And as I'll now explain, management's disciplined use of debt has left it with a very strong balance sheet. One that will allow it to continue funding its many growth runways in the coming years. All of which spells great news for MPLX's long-term ability to generate generous, safe, and fast growing payouts, as well as market crushing total returns.

3. Payout Profile: High, Safe Yield, Fast Growth, And Market Crushing Return Potential

MLP Yield Distribution Coverage Ratio Projected 10 Year Annual Payout Growth Potential Annual Total Return MPLX 7.3% 1.29 6% to 7% 13.3% to 14.3% S&P 500 1.8% 2.5 6.2% 8.0%

(Sources: Gurufocus, earnings release, FastGraphs, Multpl, Yardeni Research, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

The most important part of any income investment is the payout profile, which consists of three parts: yield, payout safety, and long-term growth potential.

MPLX's sky-high yield is certainly eye catching, especially compared to the S&P 500's paltry payout. More importantly, with a strong coverage ratio of 1.29, and no equity issuances necessary to fund organic growth, that ratio is likely to remain in a very safe 1.2+ range.

Of course, there's more to a safe distribution than just a good coverage ratio. The balance sheet is important in this capital intensive industry where the investment thesis hinges on continued asset growth.

MLP Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Debt/Capital S&P Credit Interest Rate MPLX 3.8 5.5 37% BBB 4.4% Industry Average 4.4 4.5 53% NA NA

(Sources: Gurufocus, earnings release, FastGraphs, CSImarketing)

Fortunately, MPLX has a very strong balance sheet, with a much lower leverage (debt/Adjusted EBITDA) ratio, and much higher than average interest coverage ratio. This is why it has a strong investment grade credit rating that allows it to continue borrowing cheaply. Over the long term, analysts expect MPLX's leverage ratio to rise no higher than 4.0, still beneath most of its rivals.

What about rising interest rates posing a threat to its growth? With 100% of its debt long-term fixed rate bonds, MPLX has very little interest rate sensitivity. 10-year yields (proxy for long-term corporate borrowing costs) have stopped rising and Morgan Stanley expects 10-year to fall to 2.5% by mid-2019. This is due to rising fears over a trade war hurting economic growth and potentially causing a recession in the coming years.

But even if such fears prove overblown, the point is that even the most bullish expectations of rising interest rates (4.5% 10-year yield by end of 2022 according to Morningstar) wouldn't threaten MPLX's growth. That's due to its very high profitability on new investments post its IDR buyout (18% returns on invested capital).

What about MPLX's long-term payout growth potential? Well, in the past, it's been very strong (23% CAGR distribution growth since IPO), but that pace has naturally fallen over time as one would expect. Management is only providing distribution growth guidance for 2018 (10%), and analysts expect about 6% long-term payout growth through 2028. I consider those to be realistic forecasts, and even think that the numerous growth catalysts MPLX enjoys might allow it to grow the payout slightly faster, about 7%. In other words, MPLX is likely to nearly double its distribution over the coming decade. That means a yield on today's price of about 13% in 2028.

If MPLX is able to grow its payout at 6% to 7%, it likely means the stock will generate close to 14% annualized total returns over the next decade. That's nearly double what the S&P 500 is expected to generate based on the Gordon Dividend Growth model (yield + dividend growth = total return). However, due to elevated valuations (by historical standards), some experts, such as Vanguard founder John Bogle, are expecting the S&P 500 to generate just 4% annual total returns through 2028. I'm slightly less pessimistic than that, but the point is that MPLX's current fundamentals and valuation make it very likely to crush the market over the next decade.

4. Valuation: Blue Chip Quality At A Fire Sale Price

MPLX Total Return Price data by YCharts

It's been a volatile and disappointing year for MPLX investors, with the stock once more badly underperforming the S&P 500. But for contrarian value investors like me, price underperformance in the face of booming cash flow and a fast rising distribution make our mouths water. That's because MPLX has now grown itself into one of the most undervalued high-yield blue chips you can find today.

Now it should be noted that there are dozens of ways to value a stock. There is no 100% objectively correct method, since each approach has its own strengths and weaknesses. This is why I use a multiple metric approach to build a more robust valuation model to ensure a high enough margin of safety and maximize the chances of not overpaying for a company/MLP.

The first approach is the total return potential from the payout profile. This is based on the Gordon Dividend Growth model which has proven accurate since the 1950s. It states that over time a stock's total return will track yield + long-term payout growth. That's for two reasons. First, assuming a stable coverage ratio, the distribution can only grow as fast as cash flow. Ultimately, a stock's value is a function of its cash flow. The second reason is because over time valuation multiples tend to be mean reverting. Thus, by using a long-term (10 years or longer) time horizon, you can largely eliminate the multiple change variable.

However, it should be noted that this model can actually be highly conservative, if you are buying a deeply undervalued stock. That's because the Gordon Dividend Growth model assumes your investment is starting at valuation multiple of fair value, and in 10 years will wind up at a similar multiple. If the starting multiple is actually very low, then mean reversion over 10 years will actually add a multiple expansion premium to your units and boost your returns even higher than the basic model indicates.

Still, I like to err on the side of caution and assume no multiple expansion. Even if that conservative scenario plays out, MPLX is still likely to crush the market over the next decade. I usually want any stock I recommend to at least match the market. But to buy it myself, I need a realistic expectation of at least double-digit total returns. MPLX passes both screens with flying colors.

The next approach I use is to look at an MLP's fundamental valuation multiple, which is the price/DCF. This is the MLP equivalent of a PE ratio. It can be used to approximate what long-term DCF/unit growth rate is baked into the current unit price. Why is this important? Because if an MLP is pricing in ridiculously low growth, then when management crushes those expectations, the multiple is likely to rise over time and the unit price will soar.

P/Forward DCF Implied 10-Year DCF Growth Rate Yield 6-Year Median Yield Implied Discount To Fair Value 10.8 1.2% 7.3% 4.0% 82.5%

(Sources: Gurufocus, earnings release, FastGraphs, Benjamin Graham)

The average MLP is currently trading at about 12 times forward DCF. That low figure is due to the MLP bear market, now in its fourth year. But that average includes plenty of lower quality MLPs, with more dangerous payouts (high leverage, low coverage ratios), and that still have IDRs. In other words, MPLX is a far superior MLP whose competitive advantages are not being represented by its current price to cash flow.

What's more that P/DCF is currently pricing in just 1.2% 10-year DCF growth. To give you an idea of how ludicrous that is, MPLX's final drop down from MPC (on February 1, part of the mega drop down) will boost its DCF/unit by 20%. In other words, the market is pricing MPLX as if the entire industry is about to go off a cliff. All of the MLP's growth projects will end up facing falling demand and declining cash flows that will mean that in 2028 MPLX's cash flow will be be only slightly larger than they are today. I consider that bearish outlook to be insanely pessimistic and fully expect MPLX to see its multiple expand in the coming years as Wall Street is eventually forced to accept reality. That MPLX isn't dying, but thriving.

Next I compare the yield to its historical yield, both on a five-year average, as well as a longer-term median basis (in this case 6-year median). I do this for two reasons. First, as an income investor, yield is most pertinent to my strategy. Second, yields, like most valuation metrics, tend to be mean reverting over time. That means they tend to cycle around a relatively fixed point over time, which can approximate fair value.

I use both a five-year average, and a longer-term median yield to make sure that some industry wide event or events don't skew the figures and give a false reading.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

In the case of MPLX, the 6-year median yield is 4.0%. This is much lower than its five-year average because it incorporates the boom years of 2012 through early 2015, when MPLX was still a Wall Street darling.

Comparing the current 7.3% yield to its median norm estimates, the stock is about 83% undervalued. That's assuming that MPLX's yield will recover to 4% due to multiple expansion in the future. Compared to its five-year average, the stock appears 33% undervalued, again, assuming the multiple expands and yield in 2028 falls to a more reasonable 5.5%.

Finally, I sometimes look at a three-stage discounted cash flow analysis, such as provided by Morningstar. A DCF analysis estimates a fair value price based on the net present value of all future cash flow. Theoretically, it's the purest form of valuation. However, it can't be used in isolation, because it's a complex model that has to make a lot of assumptions. That includes smoothed out growth rates over various time frames. It also incorporates a discount rate (your goal return) which is actually different for everyone.

However, as one valuation tool among many, it can be useful. The reason for this is because Morningstar analysts are extremely conservative, focusing purely on long-term fundamentals. In the case of its MPLX DCF model, Morningstar is assuming MPLX is able to only find $1.1 billion in new growth projects over the long term. Given that it's likely to buy ANDX in the next year or so, that seems like a very conservative estimate. I model $2 billion in long-term growth projects, and adding ANDX's $550 million in average annual growth spending to that, you get $2.55 billion or so ($3 billion is the upper end of my realistic range).

Even with just $1.1 billion in long-term growth investment (and not factoring in an ANDX merger), Morningstar estimates that MPLX is 12% undervalued today.

Morningstar Fair Value Estimate Discount To Fair Value $38.50 12%

(Source: Morningstar)

I consider Morningstar fair values to be a great low ball estimate. This means that if my bullish thesis is totally wrong, buying at today's price still provides a minimum margin of safety of 12%.

Factoring in all these valuation models, I estimate that MPLX is about 43% undervalued today.

My Estimated Fair Value Discount To Fair Value $67.50 43%

(Source: Morningstar)

Now under the Buffett principle of "it's better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price", I'm happy buying a high-quality blue chip (industry leader) at fair value or better. If a stock is 25% or more undervalued, then I consider it a "fire sale". MPLX, with its great management team, strong balance sheet, self funding business model, and numerous long growth runways, is certainly a grade A stock. One that is trading at fire sale prices that make it a strong buy.

Of course, that's only if you're comfortable with its risk profile.

Risks To Consider

First, we need to get the issue of taxes out of the way. MPLX is an MLP which means it issues a K-1 instead of a 1099. Its distributions (not dividends) are considered return of capital which lowers your cost basis over time, potentially to zero. Instead of paying income taxes on distributions right away (such as with dividends), your tax liability is deferred until you sell, and then pay capital gains taxes on the overall cost basis. If the cost basis falls to zero, then all new distributions are taxed at your long-term capital gains rate.

While deferring taxes is a plus, the K-1 form means more complex tax preparation, and so some investors tend to choose to avoid owning MLPs that issue them. In addition, due to unrelated business taxable income or UBTI, which some MLPs generate, it's generally recommended you own them in taxable accounts instead of IRAs or 401Ks. That's because if your total retirement portfolio UBTI is over $1,000 in any given year, then you have to report that to the IRS and pay taxes on it.

As for the actual risks to MPLX, there are several. For one thing, be aware that while its Marcellus contracts are very long term and have strong volume commitments (76% take-or-pay contracts), its other gas gathering contracts have far less minimum volume guarantees. In the Utica and Southwest, its gas gathering contracts have just 27%, and 16% volumes guaranteed, respectively.

This means that, while the MLP's DCF has only 5% sensitivity to commodity prices directly, in the event of another energy crash, gas prices might fall low enough to cause producers to reduce production. In that scenario, the MLP's cash flow might take a hit. Now the good news is that because 65% of its current cash flow is from MPC's refining assets (all with firm volume commitments), this would result in a minor reduction in DCF of about 5% to 10% even in a severe gas price crash. That means that in a worst case scenario (similar to 2015-2016), MPLX's maximum DCF decline would amount to roughly 10% to 15%. With a DCR of 1.2 or higher as management's firm goal, this means that the distribution should not be in danger. However, it might have to grow slower or even be frozen for a few years.

That low risk will rise in the future as MPLX grows its non-MPC refining business, focusing more on gas gathering. Fortunately, fractionation contracts are typically for 10 to 15 years and include volume guarantees. This means that MPLX's NGL growth will help to mitigate the negative volume risks associated with its growing gas gathering and processing business.

Another risk is the potential Andeavor Logistics merger, which is likely to happen in 2019 or 2020. That will give MPC enough time to digest its latest mega deal and complete its strategic review of what to do with its MLPs. Why might this be a risk for MPLX? Because while MPLX bought out its IDRs, ANDX still has them. This means that in addition to buying Andeavor Logistics' assets, it will have to pay to buy out its IDRs as well. Depending on its unit price at the time, relative to ANDX's, this might mean that its next mega deal with MPC might end up being slightly dilutive instead of accretive to DCF/unit.

Per management's guidance, this might mean MPLX's buyout of ANDX and its IDRs (and possibly all Andeavor midstream infrastructure) ends up being priced to lower MPLX's DCR to the target minimum of 1.2. The good news is that Marathon Petroleum has been a very long-term focused and generous sponsor to MPLX.

Specifically, it's made sure that all the mega deals it's organized were minimally dilutive, which is why the MLP's coverage ratio has steadily risen over time. That makes sense since Marathon owns so much of MPLX, and after any Andeavor mega deal, would likely own far more (80% to 85%). Thus, Marathon's CEO, who also serves as CEO of MPLX, doesn't want to try to force MPLX to pay an exorbitant amount for Andeavor's assets and IDRs. That would merely decrease the value (and possibly the cash flow) of its MPLX stake.

As far as other risks to MPLX, there are a few. For one thing, US steel tariffs have raised the price of US hot rolled steel by 50%. Meanwhile, 77% of tubular steel (used in oil & gas pipelines) is imported (mostly from South Korea). According to most analysts, this means that US steel tariffs are likely to raise construction costs on midstream by 3% to 5% for as long as they remain in effect. That's not enough to make the projects unprofitable, nor risk the safety of most MLP payouts. But the higher costs could result in a minor slowdown in growth rates for distributions.

The biggest long-term threat to MPLX is that optimistic projections for the rising demand for gas and NGLs might prove false. For example, currently natural gas is expected to serve as the bridge to a future world in which renewable energy + cheap battery storage provides base load power for a world that will rapidly adopt electric vehicles or EVs in the coming decades.

Currently, most analysts, government agencies, and oil companies anticipate that gas will serve an increasing role as a base load source of electricity that will power the world's growing EV fleet.

However, the cost of renewables and batteries is falling faster than previously expected. This is causing some analysts to now project that by as early as 2035, the cost of renewable + storage might make continued operations of natural gas power plants uneconomical.

If true, then it means that utilities would save money by decommissioning gas fired power plants decades earlier than expected. As a result, the gas demand growth curves that underpin the bullish thesis for much of the MLP industry could move down. That might result in less demand, DCF and distribution growth than currently projected.

The good news is that NGLs and petrochemicals will continue to see strong growth, which will mean that the industry won't likely face a DCF free fall. However, the point is that if long-term global energy mix projections prove too different than currently expected, then midstream MLPs and operators might have a shorter growth runway than we think.

Bottom Line: One Of The Best Names In Midstream Is A Screaming Buy Today

After four years of falling or languishing prices, MLP investors are understandably feeling a bit grim about this industry. However, ultimately what matters is fundamentals and the truth is that the fundamentals of the MLP industry are strong and poised to get a lot stronger.

That's especially true for MPLX which has become one of the fastest growing blue chips in the space. Its dominant position in the booming Marcellus/Utica shale and big push into NGLs gives it a long and strong growth runway; one that's likely to generate decades of strong DCF and payout growth.

When combined with its very strong balance sheet, vast access to low cost capital, large growth backlog, and self funding business model, this makes MPLX one of the most attractive high-yield blue chips you can own today. That's especially true given the future growth potential represented by a potential merger with Andeavor Logistics, and the current fire sale valuation.

For all of these reasons, I intend to add to my position in MPLX next week, confident in its ability to generate generous, safe, and fast growing income, as well as market crushing returns.

