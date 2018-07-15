Axovant Sciences Failed To Mention Critical Information

On July 10th 2018 Axovant Sciences (AXON) announced a partnership with Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) for exclusive global rights to BB-301, now named AXO-AAV-OPMD, for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, or OPMD, and five additional gene therapy programs in neurological disorders.

Benitec will receive an upfront cash payment of $10 million and potentially an additional $17.5 million upon completion of four near-term milestones. Benitec is eligible to earn $187.5 million in total for other milestones, and retain 30% of the net profits on worldwide sales of AXO-AAV-OPMD.

Axovant Sciences

Axovant's pipeline includes a Parkinson’s gene therapy AXO-Lenti-PD, originally OXB-102, licensed from Oxford BioMedica (OTCPK:OXBDF) for $30 million. AXO-Lenti-PD is a second-generation gene therapy for Parkinson's that delivers three genes encoding a set of enzymes required for the synthesis of dopamine in the brain and is designed to provide patient benefit for multiple years following a single administration. The first generation Parkinson's gene therapy OXB-101, named ProSavin, has been studied in several clinical trials and hasn't demonstrated meaningful results.

Benitec Biopharma

Benitec is developing a proprietary therapeutic technology platform called DNA-directed RNA interference, or ddRNAi, that combines gene silencing and gene therapy. Its goal is to provide a cure for a variety of diseases via the long-term silencing of disease-causing mutant genes and insertion of healthy genes using a single vector.

What wasn't mentioned

During Benitec's Q3 2018 financial conference call in May 2018, Chief Science Officer David Suhy, talked about BB-301 studies being conducted in sheep. Benitec chose sheep because the size of muscles in the upper digestive system are relatively consistent with humans. Benitec intended to inject the gene therapy directly into the muscles affected by the mutant gene, named cricopharyngeal, and surrounding muscles.

At the time, Benitec was near the endpoint of the study involving 19 sheep. While the study was not complete at that time, Benitec didn't observe any abnormal safety issues with BB-301. Complete analysis was to include toxicology, histology, and studies to verify expression of both of ddRNAi and the protein associated with PABPN1 gene.

Benitec was to initiate an expanded animal study in 54 sheep as a definitive regulatory and toxicology studies to support entry of BB-301 into the clinic. The toxicology studies were said to take approximately 90 days for each animal, once each animal has been treated with a single dose of the therapy.

Financials

Axovant finished the fiscal year ending March 31st with $158 million in cash and current assets, and $89 million in total liabilities. Common shares were 107,788,074 issued and outstanding.

Axovant received an additional $25 million in equity financing that consisted of 14,285,714 AXON shares based on a $1.75 share price from Roivant. That raised the share count to over 122 million outstanding. The additional $25 million was offset by the $30 million payment to Oxford BioMedica for the rights to OXB-101 and OXB-102.

With the $10 million payment to Benitec, net cash and current assets, after subtracting liabilities, comes to less than $60 million or less than $0.50 per share.

What investors need to know

Axovant's only near-term potential product, the second-generation Parkinson's gene therapy AXO-Lenti-PD, faces tremendous challenges. The predecessor product, ProSavin, didn't produce meaningful results according to Raymond Bartus PhD, Chief Science Officer while at Ceregene, now part of Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO). There are many uncertainties surrounding Benitec's gene therapies.

Axovant will dilute current shareholders by selling shares to conduct these studies. If you are contemplating buying I recommend waiting until after the sheep studies are released. If results are less than compelling, share price could drop to near cash value, which opens up another can of worms. If you are itching to invest sooner don't invest an amount that will cause you to lose sleep if things go awry.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.