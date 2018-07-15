Starbucks: How Venti-Sized Annual Returns Of 20% Are Possible

Written by Josh Arnold for Sure Dividend

Starbucks (SBUX) has seen its share price decline by 11% so far this year, as a result of slowing growth. However, its new management has proven it is willing and able to adapt to changing consumer trends, and we believe this will be the catalyst for the company's next wave of growth. Starbucks has a strong dividend growth history and a bright future in front of it, and we think it is a buy today for these reasons.

This article will discuss why we project ~20% annual returns over the next five years.

Business Overview

Starbucks has built a global coffee empire, consisting of 28,000 stores in 77 countries. The company owns about half of its stores and licenses the rest, enabling it to reap the full rewards of owning stores while also accelerating expansion via low-cost licensing. Starbucks has managed to produce some truly eye-popping growth in earnings-per-share in the past decade, but that growth slowed materially in 2017. However, we see Starbucks as being on the right track for improving growth moving forward.

Source: Investor presentation

The company’s operational focus of late has been on the items you see above. Starbucks recently entered into a partnership with Nestle that will see Starbucks receive more than $7B in cash from Nestle, which it will use to continue to fuel growth initiatives and buy back stock. In addition, Starbucks has divested the Tazo tea brand, closed its Teavana stores and optimized its product assortment. Finally, management has taken steps to ensure its mix of owned and licensed stores is optimal, an effort that will be ongoing for years to come. All of these initiatives help Starbucks improve its margins and are key pieces of the company’s comprehensive strategic plan.

Growth Prospects

Starbucks reported record Q2 earnings on April 26th, producing yet another terrific quarterly report. Total revenue was up 14% from the same quarter last year, as comparable sales rose 2% globally, driven by a 4% comparable sales increase in China. Starbucks Rewards membership was up 12% as the company continues to drive its digital relationship with customers. Members in this program now account for 39% of U.S. company-owned store sales. During the quarter, the company closed 298 Teavana stores and opened 468 net new Starbucks stores. In total, adjusted earnings-per-share rose 18% during Q2, an impressive gain that is more in line with the growth rates investors are accustomed to from the coffee giant.

Starbucks has a number of initiatives that we think will drive 12% annual earnings-per-share growth moving forward. This is lower than the company’s historical rate of growth, but given its sheer size and scale, we think 12% is a reasonable expectation looking ahead.

Source: Investor presentation

Starbucks will achieve this growth via many different avenues, first being its digital strategy. As noted above, the company is a few years into a long-term strategy of owning the best digital relationship with its customers of any consumer brand, and it seems to be working. Starbucks has different tiers of rewards depending upon how often each customer shops and how much they spend, as well as personalized experiences to strengthen the relationship with each customer. This strategy is expensive – as it requires constant investment – but it has also proven a winner in recent years. Management believes this strategy is driving an additional 1% to 2% in comparable sales per year and given the engagement levels of customers that have a digital relationship with Starbucks, it is difficult to argue against that assumption.

In addition, Starbucks is able to leverage the treasure trove of data it collects as a part of this program to refine its menu, constantly adapting to changing consumer behavior. As Starbucks continues to improve its digital experience, we believe it will continue to be a driver of comparable sales growth both in the U.S. and abroad.

The company’s store strategy is also changing as consumer trends shift and Starbucks adapts.

Source: Investor presentation

Starbucks has generally opened stores at very high rates in the U.S., but given how many stores it has in its home market, management sees it as prudent to reduce that growth in favor of other initiatives. Management sees just 3% store growth for the U.S. next year, a significant reduction from previous growth rates. In addition, it is closing under-performing stores in favor of more profitable locations, which should help improve comparable sales as well as margins, as the worst-performing stores are removed from the system.

Source: Investor presentation

Starbucks will instead focus its efforts on expansion in parts of the U.S. where it has low or no penetration. Indeed, as saturated as some markets are for Starbucks – California, Oregon and Washington come to mind – there are enormous sections of the U.S. where Starbucks has no market share or very little. The company will be optimizing its assortment of stores in the coming years to balance demand with supply in various markets across the U.S.. This, too, should help drive better comparable sales and margins.

The biggest opportunity, however, is in China. Years ago, Starbucks introduced a strategy to make China its “second home market”, and the results are showing. The company now has 6,000 stores in 230 cities, but it plans to open a staggering 600 new stores annually in China. By 2022, management says it will have stores in an additional 100 cities and double its level of growth.

Source: Investor presentation

The above image shows the opportunity for Starbucks in China. China has a unique mix of consumers that is unlike any other country in the world when it comes to coffee. The middle class in China is currently 300 million, and is expected to roughly double by 2022. In addition to the size of the market doubling, Chinese consumers drink less than one cup of coffee per person annually. Meanwhile, U.S. consumers average 300 cups per person annually. While China’s consumption may never be on par with the U.S., the opportunity is huge nonetheless, even if only a small amount of that growth materializes. Further, Starbucks sells a variety of tea products that resonate more with Chinese consumers’ tastes, so it has different routes to growth in this emerging markets. Starbucks continues to bet big on China and with fundamental tailwinds like this, it is easy to understand why.

Valuation & Expected Returns

The recent selloff in Starbucks shares has caused the valuation to fall well below historical norms, to levels we haven’t seen since 2010. Today’s price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2 compares very favorably to its longer-term average of 25.4, which we see as fair value. Considering the avenues of growth this company has moving forward, we believe the current valuation is too low. Should Starbucks revert back to its fair value, the stock should enjoy a 4.7% annual tailwind to total returns from the rising price-to-earnings ratio.

The combination of the recent selloff and continued dividend growth also has Starbucks in income stock territory for the first time. The current yield is 2.9%, well in excess of its historical average in the ~1% range. We see Starbucks as continuing to grow the dividend payment rapidly in the coming years as its payout ratio is only around half of earnings-per-share. Considering the double-digit growth we are forecasting in that metric, Starbucks will be able to increase its dividend by double-digit amounts without unduly stressing its payout ratio. Despite the many years of high rates of dividend growth, Starbucks is still very much in its payout growth phase, offering investors another reason to own the stock.

Given the combination of all of these factors – double-digit earnings-per-share growth, high rates of dividend growth, a high current yield and a low valuation – Starbucks looks poised to deliver "venti-sized" total returns in the coming years:

Earnings-per-share growth: 12.0%

Dividend yield: 2.9%

Valuation expansion: 4.7%

Starbucks certainly offers investors a variety of reasons to own it at this stage, as we are forecasting ~20% total annual returns moving forward. Indeed, we believe the recent years of under-performance from the stock are over, as the company has all the makings of an attractive stock to own for the long term.

Final Thoughts

Starbucks is a strong buy based upon the factors discussed above. The company’s growth plans have given it several levers to drive earnings expansion, the yield is nearing 3% for the first time, dividend growth continues and should for years to come, and the valuation is quite low by historical standards. In other words, Starbucks is suitable for just about any investor as it offers a high current yield, high rates of dividend and earnings growth, as well as good value at the current price. These factors combine to make Starbucks a terrific buy-and-hold stock to capitalize on out-sized return potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.