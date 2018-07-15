Tableau: What Makes It So Special?

Tableau has seen strong growth over the last twelve months and its growth is poised to continue yet there is still a lack of understanding what makes Tableau so special.

After a stellar Q1/2018 the market has finally found its love for Tableau (DATA) with the stock rallying a monstrous 56% YTD and rising 27% compared to its pre-earnings closing.

Having crushed the psychological $100 barrier for the second time after its IPO the stock is closing in on its all-time high of around $130.

The financials are showing that the business is growing fast but I believe only when taking a user's perspective investors can truly understand the value Tableau offers and why its moat will reign supreme. In three simple words Tableau helps users experience bliss, breakthrough and belonging with financials following suit.

What makes Tableau so special?

Bliss: Tableau users are happy users as the software is intuitive, well-designed, powerful. The only limit is your own creativity. Here are three unique aspects about it

In the pre-Tableau world everyone was only talking about charts and diagrams when it came down to visualizing data in business. Sure, there were very sophisticated infographics but those were neither easy to produce nor meant for dynamic reporting. With Tableau we are no longer viewing standard and overwhelmingly ugly Excel charts but instead we are looking at "vizzs", that is visualizations and the possibilities here are endless. Tableau Public hosts a gallery showcasing the most stunning visualization examples created by the community and Tableau employees. The breadth and depth here is truly staggering. Below is a viz that recently won a so-called "Iron Viz" competition (more on that later):

2. Tableau is intuitive. When I opened it for the first time (I have an analytical background and used Excel and PivotTables every day) it immediately felt like something where you just know how to start. You load your Excel data into, click around, drag and drop and quickly get a sense of how that is all working. And in case you have never ever got in touch with data or graphs Tableau itself provides access to 693 learning resources and 108 training videos, free of charge and available on mobile and desktop.

3. Tableau is fun! That is the most important thing in my mind. In a world where data is growing at unprecedented pace you need skilled people to digest and analyze all that data. As analysts we all know how boring and dull it can be trying to wrestle and massage large sets of data in Excel, be it that the workbook slows down, that it crashes or that you get lost in an array of complex formulas. If you can make that type of work easy, fun and impactful then amazing things can happen. Tableau's visual interface offers a very easy and intuitive way to get value from data.

All these attributes help businesses to adopt and scale Tableau quickly!

Breakthrough: You don't need to know much to be proficient with Tableau. In fact you can learn the most important things within 24 hours allowing you to make sense of your data with no prior knowledge at record pace and build good-looking vizzes. To truly master Tableau data visualization is only a small part, as the larger portion is to be able to understand analytical problems and the data at hand and then find the most efficient and effective way to solve that problem. Here are two unique features for breakthrough:

1. LOD Expressions: This is my most favorite feature as it is easy to understand and apply to simple use cases but difficult to master. In general LOD expressions allow you to build calculations that are either independent of your view and filters or that give you either a greater or smaller level of detail. That sounds as abstract as it gets, so let's take a look at a practical example. Suppose you are looking at sales by product and product category and want to know how the average profit per product compare to the average profit per product category. This is a trivial problem yet can be headache without LOD expressions. In the SQL world you would for instance write a query where you group profit by product category and then join this back to your underlying data and in Excel you would probably work with pivot tables or offsets but none of that is as flexible and simple as LOD expressions.

While only touching the possibilities of LOD expressions here I then watched countless videos covering LOD expressions in detail and found some great use cases which in the past would have required really complex and aggregated SQL. Here are a few examples that I used:

Use case: Calculate revenue distribution over time by specific customer cohorts

Use case: Calculate the percent difference between the daily close value of a stock and the daily close value across a selected time range

Use case: Analyze how a stock behaves around its ex-dividend date

These are just three examples which show great visualizations paired with powerful analytical modeling behind. These type of calculations and illustrations are impossible to achieve with Excel or Microsoft Power BI in a way that is as intuitive and easily customizable as with Tableau. You can do all that with a simple data set just containing the stock price and dividend history. No SQL involved. No coding involved. No data preparation involved. All can be done in Tableau.

2. Tooltips and visuals in tooltips

This is a feature I cannot stress enough how powerful it actually is. It allows the creators of dashboards to guide users of the same and explain the data without overloading the dashboard with annotations and explanations. This is a technique I have heavily employed in the dashboard which shows how Altria’s (NYSE:MO) price reacts to dividend increases. Hovering over the dashboard will give conditional tooltipps for every single data point. I am not aware of any other software offering the same functionality at the same ease of usage.

Belonging: Apart from all the features Tableau offers it has a great community comprising 150,000 members helping each other in the forum and hundreds of websites and blogs sharing tips and tricks on Tableau. And having attended Tableau's Europe conference in London in early July I experienced that sense of belonging first hand. All the attendees were really excited about the software and we exchange over hours on how everyone is using Tableau at their organization. Add to that dozens of breakout session teaching new skills and giving new perspectives and you truly feel you belong to that community. One of the highlights of the conference was the so-called "Iron Viz" competition, this is a contest where three participants build an amazing viz within 20 minutes live on stage. Afterwards the winner was crowned European Iron Viz champion.

It actually feels like a massive movement in data analytics and data visualization you want to be a part of because it is fun, rewarding and helps you advance your career. Microsoft Excel has been the must-have generic skill over the last decades but with the pace Tableau is developing it seems inevitable that in 5 years time Tableau could have adopted that very same level of importance.

Tableau's Vision

Well, this is as generic as it gets but there is no better way than to draw on Tableau's 2016 Conference keynote which laid out three core trends shaping the future. Unfortunately the video from 2017 has not been publicly published but essentially the vision did not change much. Apart from boosting the data engine behind and bringing the power of data to the cloud the three other core aspects for me break down as follows:

Visual analytics : This is the most exciting area for me as it is the future of data analytics. It allows you to ask better questions, think more deeply and solve bigger problems. One key thing here is what Tableau calls instant analytics. Suppose you are comparing stock prices over time it will allow you to hover over your data and get instant results. You can also visually select just a certain time period and the viz will automatically show you the changes over that time frame. You will get selection summaries of your data which will enable you to get value from the data faster than ever. Another significant feature is geographic augmentation which allows you to add geographic context to your data at different levels of detail with just a few clicks. Natural language support: Tableau acquired ClearGraph in August 2017 a leader in providing technology for natural language queries. As the name suggests this allows users to bring natural language processing to Tableau dashboards. You simply type your question which is related to the data and Tableau will automatically produce an interactive viz as a response. It is difficult to gauge how sophisticated the algorithms behind will become but based on what they are aiming at the engine will recognize colloquial expressions, such as "most expensive houses", or references to time such as "show me the sales of last year" followed by "and now the sales from the year before that". You can literally talk to your data and get responses.

: This is the most exciting area for me as it is the future of data analytics. It allows you to ask better questions, think more deeply and solve bigger problems. Data Management : This is all about the balance between governance and freedom so that users are as flexible as possible to discover the right data and data sources while at the same time establishing agile governance methods meeting IT standards. The most impressive thing I saw here was the ability to simply evolve the data model in an agile way. Imagine, 10 users are using one data source and one user adds a new calculated measure to it. As an administrator I can then see that calculation on the server and how often it was used. If it is deemed trustworthy a Tableau Server administrator can simply add that new calculation to an existing data source, certify it and notify users that this is a trustworthy calculation to be used.

: This is all about the balance between governance and freedom so that users are as flexible as possible to discover the right data and data sources while at the same time establishing agile governance methods meeting IT standards. The most impressive thing I saw here was the ability to simply evolve the data model in an agile way. Imagine, 10 users are using one data source and one user adds a new calculated measure to it. As an administrator I can then see that calculation on the server and how often it was used. If it is deemed trustworthy a Tableau Server administrator can simply add that new calculation to an existing data source, certify it and notify users that this is a trustworthy calculation to be used. Data Integration : According to a recent Harvard Business Review Study analysts typically spend 80% of time preparing the data while only 20% on the actual analysis. The goal is to reverse these ratios and to do so Tableau already launched Tableau Prep (codenamed "Project Maestro"). Tableau prep is a new data preparation product integrating directly with the Tableau analytical workflow and is only included with the $70 Tableau Creator subscription offering. I experienced that first hand as part of a hands-on training during Tableau's early July conference in London. It allows you to really shape your data before conducting the analysis such as pivoting data (multiple times), aggregating it, easily fixing incorrect or inconsistent data (such as "UK" and "GB" country codes) or performing self joins or cross-database joins without needing external software All that functionality comes with an intuitive graphical interface and requires no coding or writing queries. This simplicity and ease of usage where you only drag and drop and have a visual data preparation process is a compelling advantage.

: According to a recent Harvard Business Review Study analysts typically spend 80% of time preparing the data while only 20% on the actual analysis. The goal is to reverse these ratios and to do so Tableau already launched Tableau Prep (codenamed "Project Maestro"). Tableau prep is a new data preparation product integrating directly with the Tableau analytical workflow and is only included with the $70 Tableau Creator subscription offering.

I can only recommend to watch that keynote as it really delivers the message and shows all the potential that is ahead for Tableau. Now let's turn to financials since in the end you can have the greatest product but if no-one uses it you got a problem.

What is going on at Tableau?

We have already seen that Tableau's stock has had a fantastic 2018. For the most recent quarter Tableau reported staggering results.

Tableau reported revenue of $224M beating expectations by $6M and negative EPS of $-0.19.

At first glance 12% growth does certainly not justify Tableau's valuation but this consideration lacks the bigger picture. Tableau’s subscription-based sales are up 230% and since Tableau only launched subscription pricing for all its products in April 2017, Y/Y comparisons are skewed. And during the first quarter of 2018 Tableau completely overhauled its subscription offerings segmenting them into three new tiers: Tableau Creator, Tableau Explorer and Tableau Viewer priced at $70, $35 and $12 per month. Tableau has more than 74,000 accounts and an unknown number of total users but that number should be in the millions as tens of thousands of companies, big or small, have already adopted Tableau with many more yet to come.

Tableau is growing super strong adding another 3,900 new customer accounts in Q1. Unfortunately Tableau does not disclose how many of those were large-cap clients but what is reassuring is that they commented that they are seeing demand from large organizations from around the world that are looking to expand or move into Tableau. Here is one example:

For example, this quarter, a leading global travel company chose to standardize with Tableau as their analytics platform of choice. This company has licensed Tableau for their entire workforce, tens of thousands of employees. Tableau will help both frontline employees and executives drive faster time to insight, without the complexities of having to manage multiple BI vendors and deployments. This customer opted for Tableau given our long-term product roadmap, and ability to rapidly deploy business intelligence across an entire organization globally

Tableau closed the quarter with $624M in liquidity virtually unchanged from the December quarter and representing around 7% of its market cap. And while it understandably does not offer a dividend it has a stock repurchase program in place which was recently extended to $400M of which only $30M was used in Q1. This should provide some downside protection in case the stock sells off after earnings as people may take some profits with them. I certainly won't do that as I am really bullish on the stock because their product is as great as outlined above. It is unrivaled in terms of features and ease of use and while it is more expensive than its main competitor Power BI from Microsoft (MSFT) this premium is warranted since Tableau allows businesses to get to insight and the value of their data faster and easier than ever before.

Take-Away

Tableau is positioned very nicely as its unique and powerful product paired with a vibrant and massive community make it a lot of fun to work with the software. And while that is certainly appreciated by the users the business value is surely that insights are generated much quicker, data is shared in a secure and fast manner and a data-driven culture is established.

As stock investors it is good to know that the product is great but even better is that it is widely adopted and could become an industry standard in the future. New subscription pricing and new products like Tableau Prep will help generate more recurring revenue in the future.

Tableau had and probably still has the first mover advantage in the market for data visualization and, at least partially, analytics. Its competitors led by Microsoft, IBM (IBM) and Google (GOOG) are making inroads here as well. Judging from an end-user perspective I have not used a better software than Tableau and although it is not cheap compared to Microsoft BI, it is also not plain expensive given its intuitive feature set and the possibilities it offers to analyze, visualize, share and collaborate on data.

What do you think about Tableau? Has anyone ever attended a Tableau conference?

