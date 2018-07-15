Pilgrim's Pride - Time For Pride Or To Chicken Out?

After a 50% pullback, with current earnings power still being very strong, levels do look appealing enough for me to start buying in small sizes.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) has little to be proud of in recent times. After shares rallied from levels around $20 late in 2016, to a momentum induced high of $38 in November of last year, those same shares have lost half their value again in the time span of three quarters of a year.

While I have concerns about the sustainability of current profits, I recognise that the shares are de-risked in a substantial way after they lost half their value from last year's peak. This means that I am slowly initiating a very modest position at these levels.

All About Chicken

Pilgrim's claims to be the largest poultry company in the world with nearly $10.8 billion in sales last year. The lion's share of these sales is generated in North America, notably the US and to a lesser extent Mexico. The European business has seen a big boost following last year's $1.3 billion purchase of Moy Park, giving the company a real presence in the UK and Ireland.

Meat has come under a bit of pressure in some societies/part of society, given the ecological footprint which raising animals has on the environment and potentially the outcome of the health of consumers. While concerns about the wider meat business are growing, the reputation of chicken within the wider meat sector is pretty good.

Not only does chicken have a lower impact on the environment, and is perhaps healthier than other meats, it is very popular as well given its taste and variety of meals which can be prepared with chicken as input. In fact, poultry has become the most favourite source of protein in recent decades as consumption has increased a lot, while that of beef and pork has been trending lower and held largely stable, respectively.

With a 17% US market share, Pilgrim's is the second player just behind Tyson (NYSE:TSN) which holds a fifth of the market, but ahead of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM), Perdue and many other, often smaller, players. Roughly 32,000 workers work in 31 processing plants which combined produce some 33 million birds, every week! These birds are split between big birds, small birds, tray packs and prepared foods, as channels range from grocery stores to foodservice and deli operators, among others.

A Very Profitable Business

As reported in February, Pilgrim saw a strong 2017. The company reported record sales of $10.77 billion on which it reported adjusted EBITDA of $1.39 billion and operating earnings of $1.07 billion. On the bottom line, a net profit of $695 million appeared, equivalent to $2.79 per share. Trading at $19, it is obvious that investors doubt the sustainability of the earnings power, with shares now trading at less than 7 times last year's earnings.

While last year's purchase of Moy added a little leverage to the balance sheet, very strong profitability allows for rapid deleveraging as well, as strong earnings power results in relative modest leverage ratios. Ending 2017 with $582 million in cash, net debt stood at $2.10 billion, for a 1.5 times leverage ratio. Note that while this ratio seems modest, earnings are historically high as a reversal of steep current profits could result in rapidly increasing leverage ratios. After all, it was a decade ago that the business went bankrupt amidst high debt in combination with rapidly increasing feed costs.

While the company was still very profitable in 2017, sequential concerns about margins were on the increase. Fourth-quarter results revealed that adjusted EBITDA margins improved by just 10 basis points (on an annual basis) to 8.8% of sales, while full-year margins were still up 250 basis points to 12.9% of sales.

All About (Average) Margins

The question is what "average" margins look like after the business lost money as recent as 2011 and was just marginally profitable in the years before and after. Of course, it was the very large losses reported in 2008 which triggered the bankruptcy of the business. Following the soft years around 2011, EBITDA recovered in a big way to $1.3 billion in 2014, before falling to $900 million in 2016, followed by record EBITDA numbers reported in 2017.

A lot of this improvement has been driven by better industry circumstances, which is the result of the consolidation initiated by Tyson Foods which of course acquired Hillshire Brands. Nonetheless, part of the gains are really driven by its own productivity initiatives as well. To illustrate this, Pilgrim's claims that it has cut selling, general & administrative expenses from $350 million a decade ago to roughly $200 million now, easily adding a point or two to margins as well.

One must say that first-quarter numbers were quite resilient as well. Revenues were up 11%, driven by the Moy Park deal, and hit $2.75 billion. Despite the fact that the acquired European businesses carry lower margins, Pilgrim's managed to boost EBITDA margins by 70 basis points to 9.9% of sales. Investments in productivity and acquisitions were specifically cited as reasons behind the relatively solid quarter, more than offsetting some headwinds in terms of higher feed costs, tight labour markets and inflation in logistics costs.

While net debt did not really come down compared to the end of 2017, and actually ticked up slightly, leverage ratios continue to come down. This follows a $44 million improvement (on an annual basis) in first-quarter adjusted EBITDA, while the first quarter's typically slower than average year-on-year improvement allowed the company to post a ten cent improvement in GAAP earnings per share to $0.48 per share.

So while the current conditions look relatively decent, we have to make a guess about sustainable EBITDA margins, that is average margins which can reasonably be expected over an entire cycle. Knowing that D&A charges run at 2-3% of sales, and assuming that industry consolidation limits the potential for big losses reported by the industry, we can construct some sort of "average" earnings.

Assuming 3 years of 2-3% EBITDA margins (with zero operating earnings), 3-4 years with EBITDA margins of 6-8%, and another 3-4 years with EBITDA margins of 10-12%, average operating margins might come in at 4-5% of sales throughout the cycle. With sales currently on track to hit $11 billion, average operating profits might come in at $500 million across the cycle. After accounting for $150 million in interest costs and a 20% tax rate, after-tax earnings might hit $280 million, equivalent to $1.10-$1.15 per share. Of course, current earnings are much stronger of course.

How Bad Is It?

Clearly, investors are anticipating real earnings headwinds after shares have halved and earnings multiples have fallen to 7 times last year's earnings. The earnings yield has ballooned higher, certainly if we account for the fact that first-quarter earnings still improved year over year.

Besides worries about the cycle making a turn, investors have other things to worry about, including concerns about animal welfare and price fixing lawsuits. Unlike some other major meat producers, Pilgrim's Pride is a pure play on chicken, creating an extra layer of commodity like swings in margins and sales, thereby adding to the long list of worries which investors have.

With expectations having fallen so much, average earnings power being decent enough, and input costs recently having declined a bit, I do think that current levels do slowly start to look appealing. This is despite concerns about sizeable absolute debt level, concerns about animal welfare and potential pricing lawsuits. That being said, I would like to see conservative practices in terms of debt management, dealmaking and perhaps favour more allocation of future earnings to share repurchases at these prices.

Recognising the big pullback in the shares, I am starting to buy small at these levels, although I still miss conviction to buy a substantial stake at this level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.