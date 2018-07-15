Intel Now, Not Later

If Intel is successful, any market share Intel takes, is icing on the cake for its shareholders.

Investment Thesis

Reading through articles on SeekingAlpha related to Intel's (INTC) prospects and I was simply stunned; how can commentators be so unwilling to discuss a stock's valuation when discussing a company's prospects? What else matters, when you are deploying capital into public securities?

Is the point of the game, firstly not to lose capital? And secondly, to invest when the company's stock is not fully reflective of its long-term opportunity?

I reason that Intel's stock carries a large margin of safety and that its long-term prospects are not yet being fully reflected in its share price.

Recent Developments

Intel will be releasing its earnings in less than two weeks' time. Realistically, Intel is unlikely to spend any time highlighting its long-term prospects of entering the GPU market by 2020, as it will most likely wait until at least Q4 2018 to start discussing its prospects for 2020.

Although rumors of Intel's goals of entering the GPU market are already making their way. Furthermore, given that the stock market is often forward-looking, any mention from Intel during its upcoming call about its discrete GPU ambitions will help drive its share price north.

Presently, the discrete GPU space is dominated by Nvidia (NVDA) which is years ahead in its GPU technology - with Nvidia's Tesla products for AI and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users hold the most market share. Additionally, Intel will have to compete with AMD (AMD) which has shown significant promise of late, although AMD lost two of its executives which jumped ship to Intel.

However, the great thing, of investing in Intel is that Intel has the financial resources to make a strong concerted effort to meaningfully enter this sector and participate in this sector's strong secular tailwinds. Furthermore, we should note, that Intel has forecast to generate in FY 2018 roughly $14.5 billion in free cash flow, put its current market cap at less than 17X free cash flow (a far superior metric to earnings, in this author's opinion).

Many commentators, myself included had doubted Intel's potential at abandoning its focus on being a PC-centric business. Intel had been performing at the top of its game, in attempting to generate stable revenue in a declining PC-market. However, not satisfied with serving a declining market, Intel took the difficult decision to transition towards being a data-centric business. So, far, this strategy has been paying off handsomely, as its data-centric business is approximating 50% of the overall business and grew by 25% YoY as of Q1 2018. Further, particularly noteworthy has been Intel's progress at growing its data-centric business, while at the same time aggressively cutting back on costs to 30% total spend by FY 2018 (2 years ahead of schedule).

On the other hand, the fact that Intel has no CEO, is obviously less than optimal for the Intel. However, I reason that this aspect is already more than accounted for in its current share price.

Valuation

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

Readers of my work will be familiar with my belief that the P/Sales ratio if nicely reflective of investors' optimism towards a stock. For instance, both Nvidia and AMD have their P/Sales priced close to triple their 5-year averages. This essentially means that investors are highly confident and willing to pay 3 times more for these competitors' long-term potential and ability to flawlessly execute and deliver solid financials compared to their past 5-years (on average).

While I have argued, time and time again, that I believe that Nvidia is truly the undisputed leader in this sector, I still believe that its stock remains fully priced. On the hand, its no secret on SA of my passionate belief AMD is overvalued.

However, in spite of these conclusions, when all is said and done, there should be little argument that Intel is indeed undervalued. More specifically, notwithstanding the rally in Intel's share price over the past 12 months, its P/S ratio is only marginally higher than its own 5-year average. Moreover, its P/cash flows are still trading for low double-digits and not certainly not accounting for much, if anything, in the event, that Intel does enter the GPU market and meaningfully disrupt and take any market-share in this high growth market.

Takeaway

I argue that Intel's medium-term prospects of entering the GPU duopoly-market are real, although, at present, the investment community is reacting with too much uninterest and not prepared to pay up much for Intel's stock.

Although, I maintain that by investing when others are not willing to do so, and being patient when others won't, offers investors the most satisfying results.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button, so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships and our Deep Value network. Please excuse any grammatical errors.

Find alpha in unloved names with enormous upside potential... At Deep Value Returns, I'm laser-focused on two things: free cash flow and unloved businesses. Companies that are going through troubled times, but that are otherwise stable and cash-flow generative can be bought on the cheap, providing investors with an opportunity for exceptional returns once those names come back in favor - as they often do. If you're looking for a deep value investing approach inspired by Buffett, Icahn, and Greenblatt that can help you generate between 50% and 200% potential upside in just a few years, then sign up for your two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.