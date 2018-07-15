Tesla's China Factory Resolves Neodymium Risk To Model 3 Production

With the announcement that Tesla (TSLA) is building a massive factory in China coming shortly after the China-US trade tariffs came into effect, the media and market consensus was never going to be anything else but the expected conclusion. It surely had to be all about the trade war, which to Elon Musk it means a 25% tariff on Tesla cars exported to China. China is establishing itself as the most prominent EV market on the planet, far outpacing sales in the EU and the U.S., therefore something had to be done to make sure that Tesla can continue selling cars there.

Source: Forbes.

Its logical, seems to fit, therefore consensus is seemingly easy to reach on this one. I personally do not want to deny that the tariff may have played a role in this decision, which was probably already being weighed for some years anyway. But I also think there is a lot more to this story than tariffs on car exports, or even China's fast-expanding domestic car market. It is in my view to a greater extent about what Tesla needs in order to build its mass-produced model 3, which only China can supply within reasonable expectations of reliability in terms of supply. Other car-makers looking to continue transitioning towards more EVs should take note, because as we continue down the current road of dismantling the old world order, including on trade, U.S. and EU car-makers may find themselves unable to source some of the necessary raw materials needed to make it happen. China on the other hand can provide all the ingredients needed to continue being a global leader in EV production, as well as sales.

The future of the global car industry.

Before I dive further into Tesla's decision to open a new factory in China, I want to take a step back and offer my big picture view on the most likely evolutionary course that we are likely to see in the global car industry in the next few decades. It is thought that if the global economy will continue developing along its expected path, there could be as many as 2 billion cars on the global roads by 2035. There are currently an estimated 1.2 billion cars, so we are looking at an almost doubling in just about 17 years. It is from this starting point that I tend to contemplate the future of EVs. It is not an ideological issue, a climate issue, or a technological superiority issue. It comes down to being an issue of resource availability, because as someone who has been studying the global oil industry very closely in the past decade or so, I simply do not see where we will get so much oil to run 2 billion cars by 2035. This extra demand would come on top of the challenge of meeting all other growing needs for the black fuel, such as in aviation. Even if the average ICE-powered car will become far more efficient going forward, it is still likely that in the absence of hundreds of millions of EVs on the road by then, there will be a sustained increase in world-wide gasoline demand, which I don't believe can be met by the global oil industry.

Natural resources needed to make EV transformation happen.

Given that getting hundreds of millions of EVs on to the global roads is not a matter of provoking peak oil demand, or saving the planet, but rather about saving the global economy from surpassing its oil producing capacity, I think it will likely happen. The question is just how this transformation of the global auto industry will unfold? In this regard it is a question with many aspects. One of its most important aspects is in regards to the natural resource availability that will make it possible.

As I pointed out on numerous other occasions, my bet on the long-term EV boom prospects has been made by buying Albemarle (ALB) stock, as a way to gain some exposure to long term lithium demand growth prospects. Tesla is making a bet on its own future by expanding production of its cars in a place where supplies of neodymium are less likely to be compromised by the current breakdown in global trade relations. Neodymium availability is now a very relevant issue for Tesla manufacturing activities, given that its model 3 is designed to have magnets in its motor. China is by far the largest producer of rare earth metals currently.

Data source: Investing News.

As I pointed out in a previous article, the real danger to Tesla in regards to the unfolding trade war is not so much the tariffs being imposed, which by itself is troubling enough, but rather the prospects of losing access to adequate neodymium supplies. If the current trend of escalating trade conflicts will continue, it is more than likely that China will use its dominant position in this regard in order to hit back at its rivals, which are dependent on rare earth imports for a number of high-tech industries.

Even if it were not for the unfolding trade war which in my view the market is failing to grasp in terms of significance, China already had in place a plan to limit rare earth exports and production. While it has been pointed out many times in the past that rare earths are not all that rare and can be potentially produced in many other place, including the U.S., Europe and elsewhere, reality is that between growing demand as well as potentially declining Chinese exports as more and more of it is used domestically, rare earth mining around the world could be playing catch-up for decades to come in terms of meeting production. Given the environmental implications involved in rare earth mining, I don't believe that it will be all that simple to ramp up production in the rest of the world. With this move, Tesla is potentially securing not only a place within the world's largest and fastest-growing EV market, but also making sure that it gets secure access for at least a part of its global car production to the necessary rare earth supplies it needs in order to keep production going.

Tesla unlikely to sell 500,000 units per year in China.

We don't need to go any further for clues in regards to what plans Tesla has for the Chinese plant than to look at the factory's capacity. Tesla aims to have the capacity to produce as many as 500,000 units per year in that plant, which seems to me overly ambitious if the production is meant to mostly satisfy domestic demand in China. We should keep in mind that there are already very strong domestic EV producers in place, which will most likely continue to receive preferential government treatment one way or another. After all, China wants to become a high-tech leader, meaning that its companies need to be leaders. I am sure that the last thing the Chinese government wants to see happen is Tesla coming in and becoming top dog on the Chinese EV market. I am also sure that Tesla leadership understands this very well and they are being realistic in regards to Tesla's place on the Chinese market. It is therefore more than likely that a large portion of this production capacity is meant for export.

In regards to where the surplus production will likely be exported, I think the main target will be Europe. As we may have noticed, there is no plan in place currently for a European factory. Some rumors about a factory with a capacity of 160,000 units per year being planned perhaps in Slovakia, but at this point it seems to be only a rumor, based on very little substance and nothing more. It would not surprise me at all if no European factory will be announced at all in the next few years. Between the two main factories, one currently getting off the ground in the U.S. and one planned for China, there should be enough surplus production on top of local demand to also meet any demand in Europe, for a long time to come.

Source: Cleantechnica.

As we can see Tesla is not exactly dominating the top spots in terms of EV sales in Europe. The model 3 will likely reach the top spot for a while, as it currently does in the U.S., but it will never be as dominant as it is in the U.S. There is more competition there from local car-makers, while consumer tastes are also quite different, driven by a number of different practical as well as sentimental factors.

Exports to the U.S. may also happen periodically, especially if for whatever reason Tesla will not be able to fully secure the magnets needed for its motor at all times in order to run its U.S. factory at full capacity. There will most likely be no such issues with its Chinese manufacturing, therefore this may at times serve to supplement U.S. production in case of such disruptions. It is in this regard that Tesla may in fact gain a significant advantage over its growing competition in North America and Europe. As I pointed out on many previous occasions, prospects of increasingly fierce competition starting with the beginning of next decade is looking more and more likely given global EV capacity investment patterns. I cannot overstate what an advantage this could potentially be for Tesla compared with its peers, given rare earth supply uncertainty, which would affect all EV models that are designed to use magnets in the motor. Assuming that global trade relations will eventually return to something resembling what we consider normal these days, Tesla might have its model 3 present, not only on the Chinese market but on the global market, regardless of the neodymium supply situation outside China, which at this point is looking very uncertain. That cannot be said of many of its main competitors in the event that some supply disruptions will arise.

As I pointed out in my previous article last month, dealing with Tesla's exposure to neodymium supply risks, given the current trade situation, Tesla leadership needs to be looking at this very carefully and come up with some contingency plans. While there is no way to know for sure whether the particular consideration in regards to neodymium supply concerns was a part of the decision, or even perhaps a driving factor in the decision making process, one thing that is certain is that it helps resolve a problem which just last month I identified as being a very serious risk for Tesla's model 3 project. With this deal with the Chinese to build a Tesla factory in China, Tesla is in effect neutralizing a risk that pretty much all other EV competitors will remain vulnerable to. So Tesla may have just gained a huge advantage in the great battle for market share in the exponentially growing EV market, which will unfold starting with the beginning of next decade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.