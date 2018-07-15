JPMorgan Chase: The Cream Of The Financial Crop

With interest rates on the rise, we believe that long-term investors can add to shares as the stock has been hammered down toward the $100 level.

A greater than 10% pullback from recent highs coupled with just reported earnings that were stellar necessitates discussion of the cream of the crop bank.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), along with a number of other major financials, has just reported earnings. We have to say, thus far, JPMorgan is showing why it is the cream of the crop. The strong quarter comes after the stock has been lackluster the past few months, despite rising interest rates which are a known long-term catalyst for higher revenues. We remain bullish, but more cautiously so than we have been in the past. The valuation is becoming a bit stretched and much the multiple expansion is predicated on future growth of the banking sector that will stem from increased global economic activity and rising interest rates. In this article, we will discuss key metrics that support the bull case. It is our thesis that while rising rates will certainly be a huge benefit to the name in the long run, we continue to believe that the reasons for owning JPMorgan Chase's stock are numerous and include a multitude of fundamental strengths.

What the headline numbers tell us

JPMorgan had a strong quarter overall, and the headline numbers demonstrate such strength. Managed revenue was $28.38 billion, up 6% year-over-year. This revenue growth was at the higher end of our expectations for single-digit growth, and surpassed our expectations for $27.5 billion by $830 million. Further, it surpassed analyst consensus by $1.1 billion, indicating a quarter of strength. It also continues a run of growth in Q2 revenues over the last several years:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

There is no question that revenue continues to rise steadily, and this is the fifth quarter in a row where JPMorgan has surpassed our projections for the top line. It is really impressive and comes despite the stock struggling. So what is going on as this fact supports the bull case? Well, it certainly does not appear to be an issue with earnings growth. Revenues were strong, expenses were well managed, and as a result, the company continued solid growth in earnings:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

In last year's Q2, the company saw earnings per share of $1.82, or $7.02 billion. Thanks to a reduced share count, more favorable taxation rates, and of course organic growth, earnings per share increased 26% to $2.29.

We will point out that mostly driven by the better-than-expected top line, these earnings surpassed our expectations by $0.05 and also crushed the per share consensus expectations by $0.07, continuing JPMorgan's recent run of coming in above consensus expectations. The reduced share count is really boosting earnings per share. Take a look at share repurchases in the last year alone:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

The bank has been buying back shares consistently. Further, bear in mind that you should further consider the effect of share buybacks that happened prior to this year when you look at earnings growth over the years. By reducing the share count, earnings per share are driven higher, in addition to gains seen organically. What else drove the results we are seeing?

Income sources

Two of the most important metrics to watch are the income derived from interest and non-interest sources. JPMorgan continues to demonstrate strength in these metrics:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

While net interest income continues to rise, non-interest income has seen a little volatility. However, over the years, the trend is higher for both measures. In the present quarter, non-interest income rose 4% to $14.7 billion compared to last year's comparable quarter. There are several reasons for the increase. Non-interest income rose because there was an increase in investment banking and markets revenue. There were lower credit card incomes this quarter which weighed slightly. It is worth noting that there was strong growth in auto leasing and wealth management fees as well.

Net interest income continues to grow substantially. This quarter, net interest income jumped by 9% over last year. It rose to $13.6 billion from $12.3 billion last year. What you must realize is that this is where the positive impact of rising interest rates is being witnessed. As you are aware, we have been bullish on financials, especially the strongest banks, because of rising interest rates. As rates continue to rise in 2018, we still project that this metric will surpass $14 billion per quarter by the end of the year. As assets under management continue to grow, we should be diligent to investigate changes into the company's provision for credit losses.

Provisions for credit loss

Provisions for credit losses were about flat from last year, but have been higher over time. When these provisions expand, we are cautious because it may mean the company is making risky loans. It could also just mean more loans in general or being made, or some combination of the two. We note that the provisions for credit losses are stable from last year, but up from last quarter:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

In the present quarter, the provision for credit losses rose because the company was positioning for its increased loan activity. As more loans are taken on, the company has expanded its reserve in case there are losses. It does not mean there will be losses. Much of the reserve build is in the Wholesale and Consumer portfolios where much of the new loan activity is ongoing. We will add that in addition to this trend, nonperforming assets fell from Q1 2018. They were reduced from $820 million to $743 million this quarter, while non-accrual loans were also down to $627 million from $687 million last quarter. We believe the improving asset quality trends we have noted will continue. What is more, the efficiency of the company improved.

Still so efficient

One metric that has not seen improvement over the last few years in Q2 is the efficiency ratio. The trend in JPMorgan's efficiency ratio is flat. We would love to see improvement in this metric, but let us also recognize that this metric, although stagnant, remains absolutely stellar. Recall that this critical metric measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue. As a whole, JPMorgan Chase has seen its hold-steady efficiency ratio at 56%.

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Overall there was a strong 56% operating efficiency ratio for the bank. While we have generally stuck with a textbook target of about 50% for this critical indicator, JPMorgan's 56% efficiency is very respectable and among the best of the large banks on this critical metric.

Our view

This was another strong report for the company and we remain bullish. The stock has struggled of late, but we view this as an opportunity to acquire shares of a quality company at a fair price. JPMorgan's fundamentals continue to improve, and there is no sign that this will slow down, at least at present.

With interest rates rising into the future, it can only help net interest income, as well as the bottom line, longer-term. We continue to believe that the financial cycle upswing will continue as interest rates rise. As the name has pulled back toward $100, we think long-term investors can comfortably add to their holdings.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "Email alerts on this author" under "Follow."

Time is running out, so act now! Go all-in with BAD BEAT Investing Our 46% annual discount period will end soon. Get our highest conviction rapid-return trade ideas for ~$1 a day. What We Do: Find beaten-down stocks and profit from their reversals. Give you our best ideas to make money. 2-3 swing trades a week, monthly deep value plays. Guided entry and exits. Open discussions of ideas with other day-traders and DEEP value investors. Invest in your future by joining BAD BEAT Investing today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.