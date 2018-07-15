How The Battle Between HBO And Netflix Just Took A Surprising Turn

The quantity vs. quality debate also comes into play as for this year’s HBO’s acclaimed programs surprisingly cannibalized each other, allowing Netflix to overtake them in total nominations.

AT&T’s desire to increase HBO’s content isn’t a bad thing, but the question is if they are going to try to do too much too soon.

The concern within the industry and with investors is that expanding HBO’s content roster to a Netflix level could cheapen the prestige that if often associated with the network’s programs.

It was reported that AT&T is asking HBO to ramp up its content production in a way similar to Netflix to help it compete better in this new digital landscape.

This has been a wild week for HBO between reports of new parent company AT&T’s plans for the network and the annual Emmy nomination announcements.

It’s been an interesting week for HBO (TWX)

First news reports spread about AT&T’s (T) surprising plans for its newest acquisition, then Netflix (NFLX) broke HBO’s long streak of earning the most nominations at the Emmys and then the Department of Justice decided to take one last gasp at stopping the merger period.

Catch all that?

The irony in this whole thing is that given the week HBO’s had they may now not be so keen on the merger period. Though assuming the most likely outcome, which is the DOJ’s appeal gets denied and the deal locks, the question comes back to is AT&T making the right call in how they plan to run HBO?

Let me put it like this – if there were critics of the idea prior, the Emmy nominations aren’t going to help.

First as usual, some background.

News leaked this week that AT&T met with HBO and in the town-hall style meeting explained how they envisioned the network under their umbrella. Simply put AT&T told HBO it needed to ramp up production to increase content so it operated more like Netflix.

Understandably it didn’t go over well.

In fact, my favorite way to describe this comes via an unnamed agent quoted in The Hollywood Reporter.

“You refer to HBO as a chic restaurant where it's tough to get a reservation and Netflix is an all-you-can-eat buffet.”

That unnamed agent is dead-on in their analysis. The difference here is quality vs. quantity and the Emmys are a perfect example of why quality matter. Yes, you can argue that Netflix had more nominations than HBO (112 vs. 108) but look deeper.

If you look at the MOST nominated series (which as history tells us is a good predictor of who is more likely win), HBO has three series (Game of Thrones, Westworld, Barry) in the top ten and Netflix has just one (The Crown) Moreover, you have to go down to the number nine slot to find Netflix’s entry while HBO has two of the top three.

What’s fascinating though is originally I thought having two of its top shows on in the same award year cycle would catapult HBO to new records in nominations – but it actually had the opposite effect. With Game of Thrones and Westworld both in the running, Westworld actually cannibalized Thrones.

Now part of the Westworld tidal wave is the series is still fresh in voter’s minds as it ran all through the nomination period, while Thrones aired last summer. Still though, you don’t forget Thrones – what likely happened was people didn’t vote for it assuming that others would (which happens more than you may think).

So that goes back to the question about should HBO be run like Netflix with more programming. Here’s the thing to keep in mind and its staggering when you think about it – HBO has just one night of programming a week.

You’d think with all of the major shows under their umbrella and their decades of success, they’d be spread out across multiple nights, but that’s not the case. Sunday nights are HBO’s time to shine and they have stayed in that lane for a long time. That’s a stunning stat to think on as basic cable rivals like FX, USA and AMC all program multiple nights, but not HBO – because it’s HBO.

Now could they? Yes. And would it hurt them? It depends to what level. And that is what has investors and analysts spooked as what happens if AT&T has designs on going beyond one additional night – or two nights – or more? To run HBO like Netflix you would essentially need a lineup like the major broadcasters have. And then all of a sudden you go from being elite to being easy.

Netflix prides themselves on having a “yes” mentality in a town where people love saying “no.” And that’s okay – it works for them. They got to where they are by seeing an opening and taking it. And yes Netflix is well represented on that Emmy list with GLOW, Ozark, Stranger Things and Godless among others – but it’s a situation where you win investors over with big numbers over big wins.

I’m very curious to see how the awards turn out this year because there is also a very good chance that come the next day HBO and Netflix are NOT even in the conversation about big winners. Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, which last year became the FIRST streaming series to win the top prize, is again in contention and in comedy Amazon’s fabulous The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is a lock to win Best Comedy.

Keep in mind if that happens, that would give Hulu and Amazon “Best Series” wins while Netflix has yet to win one (or any lead actor awards for that matter). For a company that spends billions annually you’d think that wouldn’t be the case.

And to be clear both HBO and Netflix will walk away with awards, but I do find it funny that all the stories are about Netflix ending the HBO’s streak and few people are acknowledging the narrative could be radically shifted in just over a month’s time.

The point is the more HBO adds to the roster the more crowded, an already crowded space becomes to grab viewer attention. Anytime HBO debuts a show, the industry is trained to ask “could this be their next Sopranos or Sex In The City? But when Netflix debuts a show, the question becomes is it more House of Cards or more Fuller House? Not that there’s anything wrong with Fuller House, but there was no chance it was going to be a Emmy nominee outside of the kids & family space.

And to those reading who say the Emmys have nothing to do with investing or stock price and are merit-less – one, I’m surprised you made this far into the piece – and two, I'm not going to have that argument right now as it’s hard to rally against the value of awards where we are discussing an industry where billions of dollars are spent on elaborate campaigns and pricey consultants.

At the end of the day (or season) as it may be, HBO and Netflix both are successful in how they run their businesses. Yet AT&T has made it very clear from the beginning, Time Warner’s content was a large driver in why they pursued this merge – and HBO’s IP is chief among the company’s crown jewels. As an investor you’d be foolish to look at a division that has consistently helped its parent company’s bottom line over the years and be worried that a radical change in management wouldn’t have an impact.

I’m also not saying what AT&T is doing is wrong. I’m just saying they may be to aggressive in the approach they want to take. Adding more programming to HBO would be great, but only if it’s the same high-level subscribers are used to seeing. Nothing against Adam Sandler, but you would never see HBO offer him an exclusive deal on his next four pictures (twice!) That’s the what I’m getting at and that’s what investors are likely looking at as well.

Maybe the answer is utilizing HBO Go more (as was one-time the plan), maybe it’s expanding to a second night or maybe it’s another option. The point is when people want to fix what isn’t really broken it can mess with your stock price. While AT&T very likely has HBO’s best interests at heart, many are just questioning if they are if they are taking their new toy out of the packaging a little to soon.

Is winter really coming? No, but it may have gotten a little colder this week.

