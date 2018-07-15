AT&T Vs. Verizon: The Better Stock Is Still Crystal Clear

I haven't compared AT&T (T) to Verizon (VZ) since before the Time Warner deal. With that deal now closed, I still view AT&T as the superior stock for the following reasons:

Both companies are considerably over-leveraged, but AT&T's free cash flow production puts it in a better position to manage its debt going forward. AT&T provides at larger dividend than Verizon, and has a more conservative dividend payout ratio. Verizon actually hasn't been able to 'afford' its dividend since 2015, a big red flag to buying the stock. AT&T trades cheaper based on multiple valuation metrics. I especially like an EV/FCF of 19x versus Verizon's EV/FCF of 32x.

Operating Performance - Winner: Draw

Both AT&T and Verizon have struggled to achieve true, organic growth and have instead relied on acquisitions. For example, AT&T's acquisition of DirecTV was the primary driver of growth in 2016. The rest of the numbers don't really tell the whole story either. It would look like Verizon has superior operating and profit margins, but that hasn't resulted in better free cash flow, which I'll discuss below.

Data Source: AT&T SEC Filings

Note - AT&T just completed the Time Warner acquisition, which should add approximately $30 billion in revenues and $4 billion in profits, not including any synergies. According to this press release, AT&T expects year-one adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow to be accretive. AT&T also expects synergies of $2.5 billion by the end of year 3, $1.5 billion from cost savings and $1 billion from revenue synergies.

Data Source: Verizon SEC Filings

Free Cash Flow and Dividend - Winner: AT&T

AT&T's free cash flow is what separates it from Verizon and is the basis for the majority of my analysis throughout this article. Over the last three years, AT&T has turned 11% of its revenue into free cash flow, while Verizon has turned 6% of its revenue into free cash flow. As you can see by the tables below, this has led to big issues with the affordability of Verizon's dividend over the last two years. This is the primary reason why I won't buy Verizon's stock. Right now, Verizon is in a position where it must either tap cash reserves (which it doesn't really have) or increase debt to keep making the dividend payment. AT&T is in a much better position and has consistently been able to cover its dividend payment with room to spare. Better yet, AT&T's annual yield is also higher at 6.21% compared to Verizon's yield of 4.67%.

I wanted to show what AT&T's payout ratio might look like in the future, so the following assumptions were made for the projections in the table above:

1-year free cash flow projection of $21.7 billion just assumes the average of AT&T's and Time Warner's free cash flow production over the last 3 full fiscal years (i.e., this equals $17.7 billion for AT&T and $4 billion for Time Warner).

3-year free cash flow projection of $24.2 billion assumes the realization of $2.5 billion in synergies. A payout ratio of 60% is consistent with AT&T's prior statements that the deal will improve its dividend coverage.

I've increased the dividends paid by $2.5 billion to account for the additional 1.185 million in new common shares as part of the deal.

Balance Sheet - Winner: AT&T

Both companies have pretty horrendous balance sheets and are in an over-leveraged position. Even though AT&T has a much larger negative net cash position, I still consider its balance sheet better. This is because it produces excess free cash flow after the dividend and should be able to support this level of debt. Verizon on the other hand is in a difficult spot given its continued free cash flow shortfalls. In this situation, I'd like to see a dividend cut to help work debt levels down.

Note - 'Current Estimate' represents what AT&T's balance will likely look with the Time Warner acquisition. As part of that deal, AT&T acquired all of Time Warner's debt and paid $42.5 billion in cash.

Valuation - Winner: AT&T

AT&T trades at significant discounts in regards to Forward P/E, Price/Sales, and most importantly, EV/FCF. I expect AT&T's EV/FCF to remain about the same by next year with the Time Warner deal. AT&T now has an enterprise value of of approximately $372 billion (i.e., current market cap of $199.7 billion plus debt of $180.4 billion less an estimated cash position of $6.4 billion). The following free cash flow projections for AT&T would equal these EV/FCF multiples (assuming market cap and cash position don't change):

2018 FCF of $18 billion = EV/FCF multiple of 20.7x

2019 FCF of $21.69 billion = EV/FCF multiple of 17.1x

2020 FCF of $22.50 billion = EV/FCF multiple of 16.5x

2021 FCF of 23.50 billion = EV/FCF multiple of 15.8x

2022 FCF of $24.19 billion = EV/FCF multiple of 15.4x

Enterprise Value, Forward P/E, Price/Sales, PEG Ratio, and Yield provided by Yahoo Finance.

EV/FCF provided by YCharts

LT Growth rate derived from Forward P/E and PEG Ratio

Wall Street's Opinion - Winner: Draw

Wall Street has similar ratings on both AT&T and Verizon. More analysts recommend Verizon as a "Buy", but AT&T shows more upside potential in terms of price targets. According to MarketWatch, the average target price for AT&T is $36.56, which represents 15% upside based on the current share price of $31.69. The average target price for Verizon is $55.80, which represents 9% upside based on the current share price of $51.41.

Risk Profile - Winner: AT&T

I've already established that AT&T trades cheaper and is in a better position to manage its debt, both of which lower its risk profile in my opinion. AT&T's valuations are also reasonable relative to it's 5-year trends, which further reduces risk. Verizon, on the other hand, has seen its Price/Sales multiple increase over that period, which is peculiar to me. From a performance perspective, I don't think the company has done anything over the last couple of years that should have resulted in an increasing valuation.

Conclusion

As I mentioned above, it's AT&T's free cash flow that has been far superior to Verizon's over the last couple of years. That's led to a better valuation, a more manageable balance sheet, and an affordable dividend that should continue to grow. The Time Warner deal also gives AT&T a strategic advantage over Verizon in my opinion. The entertainment and communications industry is continuing to consolidate and the Time Warner deal further diversifies AT&T's holdings and allows it to offer a wider selection of products to its customers. Verizon's operating performance and balance sheet have put it in a difficult spot to make bids for the few remaining big entertainment or telecom players. Instead, Verizon has made smaller acquisitions like Yahoo.com. I'll continue to keep an eye on Verizon's free cash flow and dividend payment. I won't be buying the stock until Verizon can validate it can afford those payments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.