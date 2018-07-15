Who Stole My Alpha - Part 3

We examine whether the fund outperformed its benchmark and what is putting the squeeze on returns.

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) has easily been the most exciting ticker that we have covered. It had everything going for it. From one of the highest yielding securities to a bet on a languishing sector due for rebound. To top it all its star manager made this "Jordanesque" fund even more of a thrill to own.

Our previous coverage had focused on AMZA's lack of distribution coverage, potential for a cut and finally analysis of why AMZA underperformed its benchmarks. With the semi-annual report just out, we thought it might be an interesting exercise to see if things have changed since the last time we wrote on this.

Total returns

AMZA produced a negative 3.43% total return in the six months ended April 30, 2018.

Source: AMZA Semi-Annual Report

Distributions started off at a quarterly rate of $0.52. They were then cut to 11 cents a month, stunning a legion of fans.

Source: Click here to use the force...er...source

Total distributions were thus $0.85 versus $1.04 the previous 6 months.

How does this stack up? AMZA underperformed its benchmark and also the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) which is a non-leveraged etf that seeks to follow the index.

Asset ballooning

We had emphasized previously that AMZA's asset ballooning was a key impediment to good performance as returns are harder to generate when cash is coming in at a rapid clip. We were also of the opinion that once the distribution was cut to a more appropriate level, asset ballooning should stop or at least decrease.

We are seeing signs that the cut in distribution is chasing some investment dollars away. Total net assets increased by $86 million in the six month period ended April 30, 2018 or at an $192 million annualized pace.

We do have several daily position spreadsheets downloaded from AMZA's website which show the bulk of even this increase was prior to the distribution cut. We believe that this slowing of asset growth is critical to future performance and it is a good thing that assets are not growing like this fund was designed to go back in time and invest in Apple (AAPL).

Distribution coverage

This will be impossible to do perfectly as AMZA changed its distribution policy mid-way through this period but we can make still look at what we call "the most generous definition" of coverage and see where AMZA stands. Before we get there, we want to emphasize that we are using said measure to try and avoid another string of incorrect articles which blame everything from AMZA's distribution coverage to global warming on AMZA's increasing assets.

Let us walk you through that calculation. First how much did AMZA make in the period excluding changes in stock prices?

We have highlighted the key numbers that make up this distribution capability. We have ignored numbers that do not impact it. Now to calculate how much AMZA should have earned, we used the starting shares outstanding to calculate distribution coverage, as in shares outstanding on October 31, 2017.

So if rapidly ballooning assets are a problem, distributions should at least be covered on shares outstanding as of October 31, 2017. We then used a $0.11 monthly or $0.66 semi annual distribution rate, rather than the actual amount distributed ($0.85).

Source: Author's calculations

Even with our extremely generous allowance AMZA is not covering the distribution. The key detreactor if it was not already apparent, was the giant losses on securities sold short. The bulk of these from our monitoring of AMZA end of day positions appeared to be due to a humongous short position on The United States Oil ETF, LP (USO). In the absence of these coverage would have risen to 119.20%.

Of course even this 119.20% assumes that all new funds received from October 31, 2017 till April 30, 2018 were never invested and did not earn a single dollar.

Squeeze from another angle

AMZA's ability to cover the distribution is being hindered from another angle that we alluded to previously.

Source: AMZA's annual and semi-annual reports

Rising interest rates are setting a higher and higher bar for AMZA's leverage usage. AMZA has tried to offset that line of credit usage by selling securities short, but that has actually created more losses.

Conclusion

AMZA continues to be a disappointment in either covering its distribution or outperforming its benchmarks. The latest semi-annual report shows that this time it was the short-selling that hurt its performance. The increase in asset size surprisingly is not helping expense ratios.

We get that interest costs are rising but they are rising on a small subset of assets (16%) and if AMZA cannot deliver stellar performance, perhaps management fees need to be cut to make this fund more competitive. We do still hold the fund but we reduced position size to add to other names in this space.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author holds positions (direct & option related) on stocks AMZA holds.