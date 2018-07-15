Biotech Analysis Central Pharma News: Cytodyn's Acquisition, Novartis Exits Antibotic Research, Advaxis' FDA Hold Removed

Welcome to Biotech Analysis Central Daily News, a daily news report and analysis about what has happened lately in the biotech industry.

Cytodyn Announced It Will Acquire ProstaGene LLC.

News: Recently, Cytodyn (OTCQB:CYDY) announced that it would acquire ProstaGene LLC. so that it could extend its pipeline. Cytodyn sent a Letter Of Intent to acquire the company which focuses on creating cancer products that makes use of CCR5 antagonism. With the companies being merged, Richard G. Pestell, M.D., Ph.D. which is the current CEO of ProstaGene will be joining the board of Cytodyn. Cytodyn also made a host of management changes because of this acquisition.

Analysis: I believe that this acquisition is a smart one. The reason why I state that is because it expands the pipeline capability of Cytodyn. Currently, Cytodyn has two ongoing programs which are in HIV and Graft-versus-Host-Disease (GVHD). The most advanced program involves the HIV program. Cytodyn has already passed the primary endpoint for phase 3 combo study in HIV using its CCR5 drug PRO-140. It is anticipating to file a rolling BLA submission to the FDA for approval of PRO-140 as a combo therapy for HIV before the end of this year. It also has a phase 3 HIV monotherapy study ongoing for PRO-140, but the results from that study have not yet been released. There is also a phase 2 study ongoing using PRO-140 in GVHD disease as well. The expansion of the pipeline to use PRO-140 to target cancer as well is very bullish. Despite Cytodyn acquiring ProstaGene,it is still advancing to file its BLA for FDA approval of PRO-140 as a combo therapy for HIV patients. Besides being able to use PRO-140 for the indications noted above, it can be used to target a host of other targets such as: inflammation disorders, autoimmune diseases, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NYSEARCA:NASH). The long-term value of this company remains solid.

Novartis Bows Out of Antibiotic Development Programs

News: Recently, Novartis (NVS) announced that it would no longer develop antibiotic drugs for its pipeline. It stated that the reason for moving away from developing antibiotic drugs is because it decided to devote research to other more promising areas. As a result of this move, there will be at least 140 employees being laid off from the Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research (NIBR). The company will attempt to find a buyer for all these antibacterial programs.

Analysis: In my opinion, I think this is a smart move for Novartis. Not because I believe that it should stop providing research for such products, but on the basis that it is a big pharmaceutical company with so many other assets. That means it had to take a good look at what other programs in the pipeline would be more promising in terms of revenue generation. Plus Novartis isn't the only big pharma to bow out of research for new antibiotics. Other big pharma companies that have dumped their antibiotic research include: Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Eli Lilly (LLY), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), and AstraZeneca (AZN). In addition, the other aspect comes back to the size of its organization. With so many small-cap biotech companies working on antibiotic drugs, it would be easier to just acquire one as soon as massive progress is made. For example, Novartis states that it will continue to produce, market, and end up selling antibiotics produced by smaller companies. That means Novartis could end up buying or partnering with a small-cap biotech company that has received FDA approval for an antibiotic. That does make sense though. Why would Novartis need to put money towards research, when it could just wait to buyout another biotech that has already done all the work towards it. This allows Novartis to focus on its many other programs in its pipeline.

Advaxis Announced That FDA Clinical Hold For Cervical Cancer Program Had Been Removed

News: Recently, Advaxis (ADXS) announced that the FDA had lifted the clinical hold for its combo cervical cancer therapy which is partnered with AstraZeneca (AZN). The hold was lifted for a phase 1/2 study treating patients with cervical cancer using a combination of AXAL and durvalumab (marketed as Imfinzi by AstraZeneca). Many months ago this trial was placed on hold after one patient had died due to respiratory failure. The cause of the patient's death was not known but to be safe the FDA decided it would be best to place a clinical hold until it could find out the cause.

Analysis: This is very good news for Advaxis, because the FDA clinical hold had been a huge overhang on the stock for many months now. Besides the overhang issue, I believe that there is something more important out of this latest news. That being the fact Advaxis now has a better bargaining position to sell or partner its AXAL program. That's because in a prior press release Advaxis announced that it would have to wind down its ongoing phase 3 program to conserve cash. In addition, it wanted to pursue its other more promising oncology programs for NEO and HOT. If Advaxis can't find a buyer or partner for the phase 3 it would have to start to slowly close the program down. With the hold being removed, I believe it will now make it easier for it to sell or partner this asset moving forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CYDY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long both ADXS and CYDY

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.