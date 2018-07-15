TAG Oil Is Going Back To Basics To Grow

Finally, after all the hype and words as well as wasted time and shareholder money, management at TAG Oil (OTCQX:TAOIF) finally understands that companies exist to make money. Management put out a solid fourth-quarter report for the first time in quite a while. If management executes well and gets a little lucky, then the options that can be exercised at C$.90 per share in March of 2019 will be exercised. This is admittedly quite a stretch from the current price of about $.30 on the OTCQX in the United States. But there is a lot of production growth that will finally be realized by shareholders.

This company has great assets that management never saw fit to develop. In fact, a previous article detailed how even basic maintenance deferral was resulting in lost production opportunities and even possibly the loss of a lease. The resignation of the founder in January 2018 appears to have cleared the way for a back to basics strategy.

Alex Guidi, former chairman, seemed to have directed the company to find an "elephant". He did not appear to be interested in the daily grind. Therefore, previously announced discoveries were never evaluated, hooked up to produce, and exploited further with development wells. But the company has so many development opportunities from years of small discoveries that it is hard to see how production could not double or possibly triple from current levels just by commercializing the initial discoveries and then drilling low-cost development wells.

The company always had a rock solid balance sheet and recently announced that the company still had no long-term debt. Last year a lot of cash was spent to begin a waterflood program on the main producing asset of the company. That should just about "guarantee" significant growth in the current fiscal year.

Source: TAG Oil Fourth Quarter 2018, Earnings Press Release

As shown above, many of the issues discussed in the previous article will finally be addressed. Believe it or not, convincing management that low risk, low cost, and high return projects should be a priority took years. Sidewinder, for example, was a discovery made in previous years that literally was suspended and nothing more happened. Many of these leases contain older wells that can be re-entered and re-completed in a different producing interval. A similar reasoning goes for Puka and Supplejack.

It literally got to the point where the market did not respond to new discoveries because Mr. Market "knew" that management would never commercialize the discovery. As shown above, all this is about to change. Below will be shown some of the many low cost and relatively low risk opportunities available to shareholders in the coming fiscal year as management finally begins to produce and exploit previously announced discoveries.

Mr. Market may be in a "show me mood". But this is a low debt company with several significant discoveries to hook up that has long been out of favor. It would be very hard to find a lower risk opportunity in the oil and gas industry than this one. The market has absolutely pounded the stock for failure to commercialize the discoveries and grow. As the management change in attitude becomes apparent, this stock could rocket back to some old highs not seen in a few years.

Just hooking up the discovery wells listed above to production adds initial flow rates in excess of 500 BOED. Actual production rates will probably be less but still significant to a company that has an enterprise value of $25 million as of July 1, 2018.

Source: TAG Oil Investor Spring 2018, Slide Presentation

As shown above, there are plenty of previously high-risk discoveries to finally develop. The lower slide notes that one of the discoveries is producing. That may be one of the first discoveries hooked to production in years. Management is no longer going to let the discoveries just sit there. Clearly, there is a new attitude in the top echelons of this company.

Plus the wells are relatively cheap to drill. Management has existing infrastructure nearby in many cases. Many wells break even at around WTI $35. The newer ones pay back in 18 months with WTI pricing. Any time a well pays back in less than two years, that payback is considered ideal.

Management even established a small credit line to finally aid the production expansion. That is another move that demonstrates the seriousness of the current management to realizing the potential of these assets. Since the wells are relatively shallow, progress could move quickly for this debt free company.

Currently, strong oil pricing will only aid the situation. The company can withstand considerably lower oil prices and survive. The strong balance sheet containing no debt means management usually rides out lower price scenarios by just producing from currently active wells until oil prices rebound.

Source: TAG Oil Investor Spring 2018, Slide Presentation

Here are two more discoveries from yesteryear that were never hooked up to production. Now management appears ready to do something about the situation. Evidently, the Sidewinder discovery will be the first of these to commercially produce. Other operators had drilled and shut in wells. Recompleting a shut in well is usually an extremely high return-low cost proposition. For many companies a decision like that is a "no-brainer".

In the past, management announced discoveries and then suspended the well. Previous articles noted that announced discoveries were not being exploited. So the leases were being returned. The cost of not exploiting a discovery means the cash spent for the discovery was not recovered plus the leases were often forfeited for a lack of production.

The last oil price downturn saw a relatively large stock price decrease as these leases were no longer profitable to produce. The infrastructure requirements that could have easily been met before the oil price drop were now far too expensive. Mr. Market soon learned that a discovery announcement did not lead to more production and development. Therefore, the stock price began to not respond to discovery announcements. This process led to an extremely depressed share price.

For some reason, the Cardiff discovery needs more testing. The initial well itself appears commercial. But maybe that initial well does not justify the investment in infrastructure required. In any event, after 18 months, or so, this management appears to be finally bringing the decision process to completion. The previous management kept shareholders in suspense with a lack of decision making for years.

Source: TAG Oil Investor Spring 2018, Slide Presentation

It appears that one of the better decisions made by the previous management was to purchase this lease. The discovery itself appears significant. The new management will make a final decision on this discovery promptly rather than allowing the discovery to sit idle for years.

Management purchased these leases from another company in bankruptcy proceedings. Some previously drilled wells are on the property. There are more potential intervals to explore and develop. So this purchase could turn out to be one of the least expensive lease acquisitions made recently by management.

Source: TAG Oil Investor Spring 2018, Slide Presentation

Management has plenty on their plate with all the New Zealand development opportunities. However, if management can shape up the New Zealand opportunities as planned, there could be some excess cash flow that would make this opportunity a reasonable choice. Right now the leases contain some minor production that should hold them for the time being. That does buy management some necessary time to deal with all the New Zealand discoveries first.

The danger of the expansion into Australia is that management may have spread itself too thin. Australia is a separate country with its own rules and regulation. The intervals of production on these leases may need different well types and completions. There is a lot for management to learn with this expansion. Management has so much potential in New Zealand as shown before this that the acquisition does not make a lot of sense at the present time.

Summary

Source: TAG Oil Fourth Quarter 2018, Earnings Press Release

Management has clearly changed long-term strategies. Capital expenditures have risen and production has grown significantly in the latest quarters. Mr. Market will want to see more tangible results. Many of those anticipated results will come from relatively low risk strategies. This stock has been depressed for a while by management inaction. The assets are decent and the balance sheet is in good shape. Now that management is moving in the right direction, the stock could be set for a rebound to some prices of years past.

Source: TAG Oil Investor Spring 2018, Slide Presentation

Notice between the fourth-quarter announcement and the latest presentation that the oil percentage of production is rising. That is probably the benefit of the waterflood project. Proved and probable reserves are more than double the current stock price (when taking into account the conversion between the United States and Canadian currencies).

This microcap is a relatively low risk-high return prospect. It is suitable for many investors that do not like a lot of risks in their investment. The stock price could easily triple as management adds significant production this year and the waterflood project begins to show results. It will not take a lot of investment to double production from current levels. Remember that the previous management basically left commercial discoveries suspended. They were never hooked up to production. That attitude should change this year and so should the market perception of this stock. This is one very cheap company at current price levels.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TAOIF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may add more Tag Oil common at any time.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.