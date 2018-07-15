Talend: A Big Data Disruptor

Big data is all the rage. In fact, 82% of organizations have adopted or are planning to adopt big data technologies. However, dealing with billions of data points, especially when different formats are involved, becomes a huge headache. To alleviate this problem, companies can use Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) and go “from zero to big data without coding in under 10 minutes.”

Investment Thesis

Talend is a disruptor in the ETL (Extract, Transform and Load) space resulting from innovations in the fastest growing portion of the market and a differentiated business model.

Big Data and Cloud Innovations

In today’s day and age, data primarily comes from three locations: on-site databases, the cloud and machine data like cars or internet connected devices. With data pouring from all these places, it becomes difficult to aggregate for analysis.

This is where Talend comes into play. The company is an open-source software platform that allows businesses to move data so they can make the best decisions possible. Customers using the company’s Data Fabric can pull in data from anywhere so they can analyze it and uncover business insights to gain a competitive advantage.

Source: Talend Investor Deck

Talend is not just another data integrator though; it is on the cutting edge of the big data and cloud movements. These portions of Talend’s business have increased more than 100% YoY in each of the past 14 quarters. And this is why Talend’s revenue has been accelerating. In 2015, revenue grew 21% to $76 million, in 2016, revenue soared 39% to $106 million, and in 2017, sales jumped 40% to $149 million.

Talend is disrupting the current heavyweights, Informatica (private) and IBM(NYSE:IBM) because of a couple differentiators. To be clear, Talend is not a top dog, as evidenced by the graph below, in the traditional data integration space. However, it is quickly stealing market share in the big data and cloud portions of the overall market. The company, apparently, has very little competition as an ETL pure play in these two specific markets.

Source: Gartner

As stated, these two segments for Talend have been growing over 100% versus the industry’s 22% growth for big data and cloud integration. Ultimately, three reasons reveal why Talend is doing so well in this space.

Differentiated Business Model

First, Talend is made to run on Hadoop (just think of Hadoop as a way to store and analyze an insane amount of data). Talend ran a study and boasts it can run at least 5x faster than competitors. This makes a huge difference when petabytes (1,000 terabytes) of data are analyzed.

Second, Talend is open source so thousands of developers have enhanced the platform over time. This lowers sales and marketing costs in the future because developers find the products, try them out, then upgrade to paid versions. As evidence, Talend’s dollar based expansion rate, the proxy for upsells, has stayed above 120% for the last 16 quarters, hitting 121% in the latest.

Source: Talend Investor Deck

Plus, Talend is compatible with over 1,000 different data sources (i.e. applications like Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) or different databases)). Since it is open source, there is a real network effect that strengthens the ecosystem and integration capabilities.

Third, Talend’s business model is very different from typical providers. Talend charges based on number of developers (per seat) using the software rather than the amount of data running through the system. This is not a trivial distinction. The company even claims that it can undercut competitors on pricing by a factor of five. Companies have complained that they should not be charged excessively as more data naturally flows through the same integration job. Talend agrees and this has resulted in a 46% year-over-year increase in the number of customers spending over $100,000. Now Talend boasts 380 of these clients out of a total of over 1,600 customers. For a subscription company this is a rather small number of total customers, versus other software providers like HubSpot’s 45,000 clients. This shows that Talend is dealing with some big-time enterprise. And if you read through the conference calls you get the same idea because the CEO spouts off tons of enterprise wins.

Source: Talend Investor Deck

Financials and Valuation

In the latest quarter, Talend grew total sales 42% while slimming its non-IFRS net loss (like GAAP, but for international companies since Talend was founded in France) from -17% a year ago to -11%. Additionally, 77% gross margins and 11% free cash flow margins show that the company has great potential for profitability. This is because 85% of the company’s sales are from recurring subscriptions rather than maintenance contracts.

Source: Talend Investor Deck

For full-year guidance, the company expects around $205 million at the high end. Considering the company’s market cap is $1.8 billion and enterprise value a tick below at $1.7 billion after backing out cash, the company trades at a forward EV/sales ratio of 8.5x. While certainly not cheap, Talend is gunning for operating margins in the 20%’s. Given the solid operating leverage we have seen thus far, I don’t think margins like that are out of the picture. As a sort of thought experiment, if Talend had 20% operating margins today, the company would be trading at less than 40x EBIT. While also not cheap, this gives a little more context to the valuation.

Source: Talend Investor Deck

Risks

As stated, Talend boasts a relatively small number of customers for a subscription software company. This means that it is working with big enterprises rather than small-to-medium sized businesses. Intuitively, this makes sense because smaller companies likely won’t be working with the same amount of data as a multi-national. However, with the proliferation of data, I’m confident Talend will start to see traction down-market. With that said, in Talend’s current position, enterprise sales mean longer sales cycles. This usually results in a higher cost to do business, leading to higher sales and marketing costs. While this could delay the path to profitability, Talend seems to be doing a fine job at balancing the trade-offs.

The other risk is more existential. The concept of edge computing is such that machine data will eventually be processed at “the edge” or within the device itself once processing speeds are powerful enough. Rather than aggregating data in one spot, called a data lake, machine data can be processed more efficiently. Picture an individual Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) car analyzing its own data rather than sending it to Tesla data scientists to then aggregate it and make sense of it. Modern-day no-SQL databases like MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) are also innovating in this space with aggregation frameworks. But at the end of the day, I think there will still be a spot for Talend’s ETL technology in all of this as these innovations are likely many years away.

To End

The data integration space is always changing and innovation is rampant. Talend is not a shoe-in for grabbing more market share since it still needs to stay cutting edge. However, the company has proven to be a formidable foe to legacy data integrators. Talend looks, specifically, to be a disruptor in the big data and cloud segments of this industry. As revenue accelerates, you might want to hop on this data train as it is just picking up speed.

