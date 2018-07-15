S&P 500 Breakout Looks Imminent - Buy Before It's Too Late

Source

Summer stock market activity continues to power along, as investors remain cautious under the spectre of growing trade war rhetoric. As is often the case, slower trading volumes have created tighter price ranges and a feeling of generalized complacency in equities. But it should be remembered that these low-liquidity scenarios can also catch traders off-guard and generate sharp price moves when the right types of catalysts become apparent.

At the macro level, rising risk uncertainties continue to be driven by the potential ramifications of a China/U.S. trade war. But this external noise has only distracted from the strong base that is currently supporting U.S. equities. As long as we see an ‘as expected’ quarterly performance this corporate earnings season, we can expect higher valuations in most of the key components included in the holdings of the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Ultimately, this suggests that an S&P 500 breakout could be imminent - and investors should use the ETF to build bullish exposure to the broader stock benchmarks before it's too late. I am long SPY through call options and would only consider changing this stance if negative surprises send the ETF back through the May 3rd lows near 262.60.

Source: Bloomberg

Recent news out of Washington has taken control of the market, as the Trump administration has announced $200 billion in new tariffs on Chinese products. Generally, this would be news enough on its own in terms of its ability to derail bullish sentiment.

But this follows announcements of tariffs on $34 billion in U.S. exports to China just a week earlier. This seems to be creating a false sense of insecurity in the markets that is distracting investors from what really matters (namely, the Q2 earnings performances seen in blue chips). In the chart above, we can see that analyst expectations have not changed much since the Q1 reports were released. The implication here is that it might not take much to meet - and even surpass - analyst expectations in each round of upcoming data releases scheduled for the weeks ahead.

Source: Fathom Consulting/Thomson Reuters

If this turns out to be the case, the trade-war distraction that is running rampant throughout the financial news media might actually create new buying opportunities in SPY. The range trading conditions that have persisted into the early parts of the summer season show that stocks will actually become cheaper on a relative basis (as long as profits continue rising).

The reality is that all of the rhetoric has done almost nothing to impact the outlook for U.S. stocks (and for the S&P 500, in particular). Since the tariff discussion first reared its head in February 2018, the real casualties have been found in investors with bullish asset exposure to Chinese and European steelmakers, Chinese stocks, and European automakers. Those holding long positions in instruments tied to the value of the S&P 500 have escaped largely unscathed.

Source: Multpl.com

Furthermore, all of this falls in line with the stability of the broader outlook. In the chart above, we can see that the long-term P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is still trading within its historical boundaries. To be fair, current valuations are well above the mean (15.71) and median (14.71) figures that have been in place throughout history.

But these moves higher have come against a favorable macro backdrop that is marked by new tax cuts and improved government spending initiatives. This also comes after strong earnings performances that have consistently beaten analyst expectations in recent quarters. All told, this suggests that the bigger risk is to the upside - and options traders looking to move ahead of the curve can find excellent risk-reward opportunities here in anticipation of a true breakout in the S&P 500.

For the second quarter, analysts expect companies in the S&P to post cumulative earnings of $39.35 per share (which would be a 20% increase relative to the performances seen last year). Corporate tax cuts have boosted profits and, if expectations are met, we would see the second-best quarterly growth rate in the market in almost eight years.

Each of the 11 industry sectors in the S&P 500 is expected to show annualized earnings growth - and the energy sector is expected to be the leader of the pack (with massive gains more than 140%, thanks to higher oil prices). Double-digit growth is also expected for the telecom, IT, and materials sectors - and this should generate new opportunities for those looking to add bullish exposure in SPY.

Source: Author

Over the last four months, we can see the clear level of importance that has been commanded by the 280 level in SPY. Markets have tested this price zone on four different occasions - and this suggests that there has been a strong level of selling interest each time valuations have moved into this closely-watched psychological area.

We are pressing into this price zone again currently, and those sellers could be forced to throw in the towel if we see widespread earnings surprises in the coming weeks. In other words, this suggests that an upside break of 280 could force prices much higher if a large batch of stop losses is tripped in the process.

Source: Author

An early example of such an earnings surprise can already be found in PepsiCo’s (NYSE:PEP) quarterly results, and this could prove to be a positive harbinger of things to come for the consumer sector. PEP is one of the largest consumer staples holdings in the SPY ETF, and the encouraging performances here may help shift investor sentiment in a more bullish direction in the weeks ahead.

Last Tuesday, PepsiCo reported earnings that came in above analyst estimates - driven, in large part, by strength in domestic snack sales. The market’s initial reaction to the numbers generated the biggest single-session percentage gain in the stock that has been seen since August 2009, and it looks as though PepsiCo is now in a position to post improvements in prior areas of weakness.

For the quarter, adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.61, which was well above the $1.52 per share forecast by analysts. Revenues also beat expectations at $16.09 billion (vs. $16.04 billion expected), and this indicates a gain of 2.4%. If we remove the impact of currency fluctuations, we can see that organic revenue growth was actually a bit higher at 2.6%. Many of the quarterly highlights could be found in international markets, as the report showed 6% organic revenue growth in North Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, while 7% organic revenue growth was seen in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa. The company’s Frito Lay snack segment (which makes products like Tostitos and Doritos) is holding its position as a leader in the industry with gains of 4% for the quarter.

On the downside, PepsiCo’s core beverage business was the laggard. But sales performances here were essentially flat (rather than marking a true negative) and the company has outlined plans to increase its marketing budget for its three main brands (Pepsi, Mountain Dew, and Gatorade) in during the second half of the year.

Longer term, it will be important for SPY bulls to pay close attention to this space, as consumer staples are often used as a defensive asset class to protect against generalized uncertainties in the broader market. The sector has posted YTD losses of roughly 10% at certain points this year, and the prior declines suggest there is still clear value to be found in some of these companies.

Analyst estimates are currently calling for a Q2 EPS gain of 7.6% in the sector, which pales in comparison to the 19.5% earnings gain that is expected for the broader S&P. But most of that weakness can be attributed to rising crop inflation (and other input costs), higher taxes on tobacco, drug reimbursements, rising wage and freight costs, and relatively flat demand throughout the sector. That said, positive factors like rising purchasing power, a lower effective tax rate, and solid trends in consumer spending should act as a nice buffer to counteract those negatives. If we see additional upside surprises in earnings for the sector, it should produce added momentum for the collective valuations seen in SPY.

So far, it looks as though we are off to a good start this earnings season and a majority of the industry sector holdings in SPY should at least match Wall Street’s expectations for the second quarter. To be fair, there are still real questions that will need to be asked at the macro level and it is not entirely clear how this growing trade war discussion will actually impact corporate growth prospects. But until we start to see evidence in the data reports themselves, there is very little reason to be alarmed (or to take a bearish view on stock instruments like SPY).

Moving forward, investors should pay special attention to corporate guidance as it could, in the end, give us more relevant positioning information when compared to the backward-looking earnings results that will be released in the weeks ahead. I suspect the positive effect of tax cuts will outweigh the negative (and largely speculative) impact of global trade tariffs. I am long SPY through options positioning and I do not expect this stance to be altered unless we see material declines in corporate expectations for the second half of the year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.