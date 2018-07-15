BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund: Don't Say I Didn't Warn You

Main thesis

Feeling inspired to find an investment that can provide a reliable stream of income, I decided to take an updated look at the BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (MYF). With a diversified portfolio of mostly investment grade municipal bonds and a levered balance sheet, this CEF offered by BlackRock can potentially be a great fund pick to deliver tax-free yield and capital growth. However, despite very strong distribution coverage and a cheap valuation, this fund is best left for aggressive income seekers. MYF comes with significant drawdown potential and the NAV has not performed well lately.

Fund Overview

(Source: Fund Factsheet)

Assessing the Distribution

(Source: Original Image - Data from Yahoo Finance)

When seeking income with a closed-end fund, it is important to consider the stability of past distributions. This can give you an idea of what to expect going forward and to help judge whether the fund is currently offering a sustainable distribution. In the case of MYF, you can see that they’ve cut the distribution twice since 2013. It goes without saying that distribution cuts don’t happen for no reason, but perhaps the $.07/share distribution is more feasible for the long run. In spite of the two cuts, the fund can still offer a high yield that can help investors create a tax-free income stream. The 5.46% trailing 12-month yield that is exempt from federal taxation equates to a taxable yield of 9.04% assuming the top IRS tax bracket.

Long-duration munies: A sector of tailwinds and headwinds

The AAA Municipal yield curve is flattening

(Source: MYF 2018 Semi-Annual Report)

Despite a healthy U.S. economy, both equities and fixed income have faced some challenges recently. Since the Fed began monetary tightening in 2015, most fixed income asset classes except perhaps for floating rate loans have experienced falling bond prices. Further complicating matters is the flattening long end of the yield curve and a maturing credit cycle. Looking at the macroeconomic landscape, the major question investors should ask themselves is how much risk do they want to take in their portfolios? It’s possible that future rate hikes have been priced into fixed income, but there’s likely to be more volatility. However, for as beaten down as the fixed income sector is, it is a great opportunity to pick up high quality bonds cheaply.

Commentary on holdings

Notwithstanding that this fund has exposure to mostly investment grade municipal bonds that are nationally diversified, the fund’s use of leverage should be a concern to any investor that wants to manage volatility. Seeing the high yield the fund offers, the use of leverage is clearly effective in enhancing income, but it does come at the expense of more aggressive drawdowns.

However, aside from the heavy use of leverage, the fund has maintained positive fixed income statistics. The portfolio’s overall duration is very short which makes it more likely that the bonds will be paid back. They also have attractive YTM and YTW figures for the amount of default risk implied by the credit ratings. The big risk I see here are the allocations to CA and IL municipal bonds. The two states carry the lowest credit ratings in the nation, but IL is definitely in worse shape. The state’s bonds have recently been downgraded to near junk status and the fund’s use of them should give investors pause. For this reason, MYF is not appropriate for conservative income seekers that need access to their capital and is best left for aggressive investors.

Sustainability of Distributions

(Source: CEF Connect)

As you would expect for a fund that invests in high quality municipals, they need to consistently generate a high amount of Investment Income to cover the distribution. To their credit, the portfolio managers have done a great job of covering the distribution. In fact, they have quite a bit of money saved in UNII for future distributions. Based on these figures, however, it should lead one to question why they needed to cut the distribution. After our discussion on the risk they take on some bond picks, the NAV performance shouldn’t surprise you. While even high quality bonds have lost value in the past few years, the above chart demonstrates how much the holdings have fallen out of favor and should be concerning to prospective investors. Granted, it does bring the potential to be dilutive, it seems that it would be a good idea for the fund to raise cash via an equity offering. This would give them additional funds to sustain the NAV and distribution.

(Source: Original Image - Data from latest Semi-Annual Report)

Valuation

(Source: CEF Connect)

Despite the risks that the IL bonds pose, this fund has commanded a premium on the market until recently. Looking at a chart of the NAV and market price, there is definite potential for capital appreciation. However, while trading at a rare discount to NAV can make a fund more attractive, you must consider the fundamentals. I’m sure plenty of CEF investors will vouch for the fact that momentum beats fundamentals in the short term, but holding a fund long term based on a high yield and a discount is like playing hot potato.

Asset Allocation Strategy

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

If the default risk of MYF does not scare you, I wanted to illustrate how the fund can work for you. Compared to a traditional national muni fund (MUB), MYF has indeed offered both high income and capital growth opportunities. As mentioned, the tradeoff is the extra volatility that comes with it. The fund is also highly correlated to peer funds and can be a powerful diversifier to equities if you have an aggressive risk tolerance.

Conclusion

In summation, this fund can offer a high tax-free distribution that is well-covered. However, the portfolio managers have chosen to allocate the assets to some bonds that are a very risky proposition and the results show in NAV performance. MYF can be a good value for aggressive investors that don’t mind the potential drawdowns.

