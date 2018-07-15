Strong Buy On Bank Of America - Upside Opportunity Both Long And Short Term

The valuation of the shares gives me confidence in a price target of $41 at year-end 2018, with a margin of safety of $33, plus the dividend yield of 1.65%.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) shares have been penalized over recent months by fear of a flattening yield curve and by trade war worries. However, the company reports earnings Monday July 16 that should reflect a positive current economic reality in America and for the bank as well. Given the shares' attractive valuation, my expectations for strong earnings this quarter, and my positive economic outlook for the next two years, I believe BAC shares should be poised for a short-term burst higher and certainly further long-term appreciation. My price target is $41 by year-end, excluding the stock's 1.65% dividend yield, and I see a margin of safety worst-case value of $33, based on my analysis of forward earnings expectations and my expectations of likely valuation at year-end, even given the possibility of continued trade policy uncertainty.

BAC data by YCharts

Bank of America Shares are on Sale

Bank of America shares have suffered on a relative basis over the last several months. BAC shares were down 10.4% from March 15 through July 12 of this year, versus the 1.6% gain in the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) and the 6.4% decline in the Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF). Still, we should note that BAC shares have about mirrored the performance of the S&P 500 Index over the last 52 weeks, with BAC up 14.3% versus the 14.3% appreciation in the SPY ETF.

The reason for the latest tough times is clear and mutually critical to both the market and the stock, because trade war threatens the global economy and all risk assets. However, the exaggerated performance of BAC is reflective of its cyclical nature or its intensified sensitivity to the economy. This is also reflected in BAC's beta coefficient, which is 1.65 relative to the broader market. So, concern about the economic impact of a trade war has weighed on equities, and it set back those stocks most sensitive to the economy a bit more.

BAC was also hurt by the trade war impact on the yield curve, or concern about a flattening of the yield curve. With the Federal Reserve raising the short-term Fed funds rate regularly now, and given pressure on long rates due to the trade war weight against the economy, some pundits have discussed the possibility of a yield curve inversion. That discussion then dawned further discussion about past recessions preceded by yield curve inversions, but the concern has been grossly premature and off-base in my opinion. This is because I do not expect the trade war to escalate to worst-case scenario (discussed further within the article), and because I foresee strong economic growth through 2019. Still, an opportunity was opened in several stocks recently because of these fears, including in BAC, as shares backtracked.

BAC Shares Recover as Trade Policy Actions Fall Short of Worst Case Fears

BAC data by YCharts

Stocks showed relief starting on Friday, July 6, ironically just as U.S. tariffs on imports from China went into effect, and as China countered those actions with tariffs of its own on U.S. exports into China. However, the market had priced in far greater fears, and so stocks ran higher. Bank of America shares had been especially harmed by trade related consequences, including its impact to the yield curve, and so BAC shares recovered more substantially along with its banking peers. BAC soared 3.6% on July 9, and I expect the bank should continue higher as investors look past their worst trade policy nightmares and look forward to strong second-quarter U.S. GDP growth and earnings from the banks, including from Bank of America on July 16.

The Economic Outlook is Just Dandy but…

CNBC's Rapid Update, which surveys various economists' forecasts for insight into the future, shows average economists' expectations set for 3.9% GDP expansion in Q2. Expectations are for 3.1% growth in Q3, but I expect those will be upgraded as economic data is reported and as second-quarter corporate earnings reports impress. If we can get past the current economic distraction in trade policy and move forward to focus on the health of the economy and the bank's prospects, then the burden against BAC's valuation should be lifted.

One Caveat

Obviously, the future depends on how this trade scuffle evolves, which is a topic I discussed in my recent report, A Red, White & Blue Stock Market. My hope is that the worst-case scenario, where tit-for-tat turns into blow for blow, will not lead to a full-on trade war involving more than just tariffs. If we see foreign relations break down, so that China resorts to other effective options, like devaluing its currency or altering its U.S. treasury security purchases, then all bets are off all risk assets globally.

My best guess is that we see an agreement on NAFTA soon, and market expectations reassess for all trade policy of this American Administration. While the President may push China a bit further and China may rebut a bit more, I believe each party involved does not want a global market shock or a recession, and so will work to avoid that possibility. Still, it seems anything is possible as the trading partners are playing with economic fire.

The Outlook for Bank of America

As the economy goes, so go the big banks. Economic growth means corporate earnings growth, a healthy labor market, individual wealth creation and consumer spending. Lending increases in such an environment, along with investment, and a normal ascending yield curve provides for very profitable net interest margins. Thus, Bank of America's business outlook is positive for 2018 and 2019 in my opinion.

Bank of America has exceeded analysts' earnings expectations each of the last four quarters, beating the Wall Street consensus view by three cents or 5% in the first quarter. The Wall Street consensus appears to be between $0.56 and $0.57 depending on where you look. Estimize shows broader survey participant expectations for the quarter at $0.61. The whisper number may be even higher, offering potential for an uplifting earnings report.

Like always, much will depend on the discussion of corporate executives during the earnings conference call, as they will very likely be asked about their expectations for the impact of the current trade turmoil on the economy and the company's outlook. While many investors are concerned about that possibility, I believe they may be surprised by some good news on the lending front to coincide with strong capital markets gains. While worries are probably priced in, today's economic reality and the benefits thereof may no longer be.

Valuation

BAC shares are still cheap, but cheap is tricky with cyclical stocks. When considering valuation, we must consider where we are in the business cycle. If we are at the peak of the cycle, then valuation could be undermined in coming quarters by lower earnings and assets. I do not believe that is the case, nor do I expect it to be the case during 2018 or even 2019.

As a result, BAC's current trailing 12-month P/E ratio of 16.6X and its forward P/E of 9.9X the analysts' consensus estimate for 2019 look quite cheap to me. That is because analysts see earnings growth of 34% this year, 16.5% next year and 22.4% for the next five years. If earnings growth plays out as expected (sans trade war nightmare scenario), something the market is not currently pricing into the stock in my view, then the "P" of the P/E ratio must appreciate.

If the trailing P/E ratio is 13.25X at the close of 2018, the midpoint of the current and forward P/E ratios, then the stock will be roughly $33 in December or 16% higher. I see this as your margin of safety on a better opportunity than this. Given a 22% long-term growth outlook, I think the stock can at least hold its current P/E valuation and should be priced closer to $41 at year-end. That target is 44% higher than the price as I typed here at midday Friday ($28.50) and does not account for the stock's dividend yield of 1.65% that you'll be paid to hold the shares. Furthermore, BAC's most recent price-to-book value of 1.69X (based on Q1 tangible book value and today's price) does not seem excessive to me given my outlook for the economy and its growing business and assets (the company's price-to-book value is 1.2X). Thus, I rate BAC a strong buy for the long-term and believe it may see a burst higher on any earnings surprise and/or trade war lull in the near-term. For more of my work on BAC and other stocks, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My long position in BAC is speculative and short-term in nature via weekly call options, based on my view of a wrongly penalized valuation and strong outlook, including for next week's earnings report.