L Brands - One Beauty, One Not So Pretty

L Brands (LB) cannot seem to be able to recover, while other "traditional" retailers have seen some operating momentum and momentum in their share price in recent times. It should be said that the challenges faced by L Brands are not exactly similar as the ones faced by its peers, as its problems are "isolated" to the Victoria's Secret franchise, which happens to be the largest segment.

Despite the lack of imminent recovery or real potential for an improvement in the near term, I like the combination of low expectations, modest leverage and potential real value to be created in a break-up scenario.

Beauty & Beauty?

L Brands is of course the parent company behind Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works. The company has seen steady growth in recent years through these two strong brands and outperformed many traditional retailers by a wide margin. In fact, both sales and operating earnings rose by 22% between 2012 and 2017. The company was happy to share these operational gains with shareholders, having returned over $7 billion over the past five years through dividends and share repurchases.

Enthusiasm about the operational achievements and strong returns to investors led to shares rising from $10 coming out of the 2009 crisis to a high of $95 late in 2015. The reversal from this high has been particularly painful as shares have lost two-thirds of their value again over the past two and a half years. Shares peaked just before the company broke its streak in which it reported 29 consecutive quarters of growth coming out of the crisis.

The company might be best known for its Victoria's Secret brand which has seen real struggles recently, yet Bath & Body Works has held up much better, providing some real diversification benefits within the portfolio.

The Woes, Challenges Have Been Going On For A While

Strong growth coming out of the crisis did not just result in strong topline sales growth, but pushed up earnings growth as well. The company really peaked in 2015 as it reported sales of $12.2 billion that year, on which the company reported operating earnings of $2.19 billion.

While sales grew further to $12.6 billion in 2016, before falling slightly to $12.5 billion in 2017, margins took a big beating. Reported operating earnings fell to $2.04 billion in 2016 and $1.68 billion in 2017. While operating earnings were down just 25% in 2017 compared to the 2015 peak, shares are down two-thirds as the lower earnings numbers have gone hand in hand with valuation multiple compression.

Alongside the fourth-quarter earnings report for 2017, L Brands issued a guidance with earnings seen at $2.95-$3.25 per share in 2018. In the seasonally softer first quarter, earnings were expected to come in at $0.15-$0.20 per share.

The company started the year on a solid note with comparable sales up 7% in January, followed by 3% and 4% growth in February and March, respectively. Despite these relatively solid sales results, L Brands reported first-quarter earnings of $0.17 per share, which was in line with the guidance, but marks a big decline from the $0.33 per share reported a year earlier.

Furthermore, the company cut the full-year earnings number by $0.25 per share to $2.70-$3.00 per share. Yet, investors are growing nervous whether another cut in the full-year guidance is "needed." This comes as comparable sales growth flattened out to 0% in April, recovered to 5% in May and slowed down to 3% in June again.

While it seems strange that earnings are under a lot of pressure amidst growing comparable sales, not that the challenges at Victoria's Secret are really pressuring the overall business, as that part of the business is struggling to report growth after disastrous double-digit comparable sales declines reported by Victoria's Secret in 2017.

Great Earnings Yield

While earnings per share are trending lower, earnings multiples are certainly coming down. Earnings per share peaked at $4.22 per share in 2015, with shares trading at 22-23 times earnings at their peak. Earnings fell to $3.98 per share in 2016, fell further to $3.42 per share last year, and are now seen at $2.85 per share at the midpoint of the earnings guidance for 2018.

Trading at $31, multiples are far from demanding at 11 times, certainly as one part of the business is doing pretty well, and an iconic brand like Victoria's Secret remains very valuable as well, potentially unleashing a great deal of value in case of a sum-of-the parts exercise.

The only issue in that case is the fact that the company has taken on quite a bit of debt, largely used to please investors in recent years. Cash holdings stood at $1.03 billion at the end of Q1, as total debt stood at $5.81 billion, for a $4.78 billion net debt load. This even excludes roughly $900 million in other liabilities, mostly related to leases. So depending on your definition of net debt, net leverage stands anywhere between $4.8 and $5.7 billion.

The company reported operating earnings of $1.73 billion in 2017 which after accounting for $571 million in depreciation and amortisation charges works out to a $2.3 billion EBITDA number. That suggests that leverage comes in at 2.1-2.5 times EBITDA. This calculation is a bit too upbeat, however, as the 2018 guidance implies that EBITDA could drop some $200 million this year. If we take this into account, leverage ratios come in at 2.3-2.7 times EBITDA.

What Now?

The good thing about L Brands is that is has two strong brands, with one being in serious trouble and its shares trade at a non-demanding multiple. That being said, leverage is relatively elevated (although still manageable) and I doubt if a break-up will/might occur, yet it could be a move which could unleash a lot of value.

This is certainly the case as Bath & Body Works is doing fine and could trade at a market multiple. Let me put it this way: Bath & Body Works reported segment earnings of $953 million on $4.1 billion in sales last year while Victoria's Secret reported segment earnings of just $932 million on $7.4 billion in sales.

Given that this year's earnings will see further headwinds driven by Victoria's Secret, I could see a scenario in which Bath & Body Works posts segment earnings of about $1.1 billion on $4.5 billion in sales, and Victoria's sees segment earnings of just about $600 million on $7.5 billion in sales. That pretty much means that Bath & Body Works earns about 2/3 of the $2.85 per share in expected earnings this year, or about $1.90 per share. Given that the business is doing pretty well, I see no reason why this business could not trade at market multiple of 18 times, for a valuation of $34-35 per share. Its earnings power means that it could take on a fair amount of leverage as well.

Victoria's Secret is a whole different game. The brand is expected to contribute just about a dollar to this year's earnings per share. One can argue that $10 per share might seem reasonable given its challenges, yet any signs of a recovery or a strategic buyer might easily be able to pay double that amount. Combined, this easily supports a $45-$55 sum-of-the-parts calculation.

Buying The Dip

It is very easy to argue that L Brands has been mismanaged with regards to some strategic decisions being made at Victoria's Secret. That said, the overall valuation is low, the leverage situation is manageable, Bath & Body Works is doing very well, and the iconic brand of Victoria's Secret might be revived in case of a turnaround.

While hopes of a rebound have been long overdue, after the company was in free fall last year, it is evident that the situation is much more stable at this point in time, with the overall business still growing sales. If sales declines at Victoria's Secret can be halted in a more definitive manner, earnings might stabilise and start growing as well.

While signs of a quick turnaround are not really to be seen, as it remains the question if Victoria's Secret can ever rise back to the successes seen in recent years, reality is that this is no longer required for investors to see gains from here. In fact, expectations have dropped so much that a simple stabilisation of the business will allow for handsome returns for shareholders buying at these levels.

As such, I see the potential of two strong brands, a potential break-up scenario, modest valuation and decent value for money play. I am buying a reasonably sized position at these levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.