Conoco Phillips: Bullish News & Rising Earnings Estimates

But the party likely isn't over as earnings estimates for full-year 2018 are now $4.24/share and will likely be revised even higher.

The company also reported it reduced debt by $2.1 billion during Q2 and has already reached its 2019 year-end debt target of $15 billion.

Conoco Phillips' (COP) announcement last week of a 50% increase in the 2018 share buyback plan - in addition to paying off $2.1 billion of debt during Q2 - is likely just the beginning of good times for shareholders. Earnings estimates are rising and investors are obviously encouraged that the company has already achieved its debt reduction goal of $15 billion significantly earlier than the original target date of year-end 2019. As a result, the stock broke out strongly to the upside and is hitting new highs:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Earnings

The announcement bodes well for the upcoming Q2 EPS report- which is due out on July 26. But I wouldn't wait for the report and I am updating my rating from HOLD to BUY. The continued strength in Brent (still substantially over $70/bbl) means Q3 earnings are likely to be very strong as well. Analysts have been behind the curve on the company, but have been begun revising their earnings estimates substantially higher:

Source: Yahoo Finance

As shown above, the average analysts estimate for Q2 EPS has gone up by over 50% over the past 90 days. The consensus for full-year 2018 EPS is now $4.24/share. Even after the rise in shares to $72, that equates to a forward P/E=17, by no means over-valued given the bullish outlook for the company.

Debt

As alluded to earlier, the company's original plan was to reduce balance sheet debt to $15 billion by the end of next year. Reaching the target during Q2 means a substantial reduction in interest expense over the next 18-months. Many analysts will likely have to raise their EPS estimates even further as fewer shares outstanding and less interest expense means higher earnings-per-share.

It will be interesting to see if COP sold part or all of its stake in Cenovus (CVE) during the quarter. Reuters reported back in June that Conoco was preparing to sell its estimated $2 billion in CVE stock.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Shares of Cenovus originally sold off on the Reuters report, but have since rebounded, in part, due to an outage at Suncor's (SU) Syncrude plant. Syncrude is not expected to be back up to full-production until mid-August. The event generally improved the outlook for oil sands producers as it will enable some of the tremendous back-up of Canadian crude to be cleared. As a result,I think it is quite likely COP sold all of its 208 million shares of CVE for around $10/share. So there's the $2 billion in debt reduction right there.

And with the debt repayment, net debt/EBITDX will drop from ~1.3x at the beginning of the year to an estimated 0.6x by year-end. That would give COP one of the strongest balance sheets among all global E&P companies.

Outlook

Going forward, the future continues to look bright for COP. The company is currently hitting on all cylinders: the Eagle Ford has none of the pipeline transport issues currently impacting Permian producers; EuroGas prices continue to be quite strong; Alaska is doing great; and note that even Conoco's APLNG production is likely to do very well in Q2 based on strong off-season LNG prices in Asia (see Chevron: Bullish Off-Season Asian LNG Pricing).

Summary & Conclusion

I am raising my rating on COP back to a BUY from HOLD based on the strength of bullish corporate news, rising earnings estimates, and still strong global oil & gas prices. COP's share buyback program could equate to an estimated 2-3% of average daily trading through the end of this year. Meantime, the company will likely generate an estimated $2 billion in free-cash-flow during the second half of 2018 based on current strip pricing.

In addition, note management still feels the stock is significantly undervalued. Note the board-of-directors increased the total share buyback authorization by a whopping $9 billion (to $15 billion total). With $11.5 billion of buybacks remaining after Q1, that equates to roughly 14% of COP's total market capitalization. And as the total number of outstanding shares shrink, so too does the dividend obligation. And, of course, with fewer shares outstanding, the earnings per share rise. Meantime, COP has maintained its disciplined spending strategy given the global oil environment.

COP is a BUY and my new price target is $82.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP SU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.