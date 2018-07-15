AT&T: Buy Or Sell?

This article discusses the key risks facing the company, and presents why I believe the stock is attractive.

Recent acquisition has increased the debt level, but it is important to look at the entire picture.

The world is accelerating into an energy crisis, and a recession is looming.

I am transitioning the Value Portfolio from its current energy-tilt, which has benefited subscribers, to recession-resistant businesses at reasonable prices.

Today, I explore AT&T Inc. (T).

Recent Performance

AT&T has substantially underperformed the S&P 500 index in the last five years, which makes the company a potential candidate for the Value Portfolio:

T data by YCharts

Specifically, AT&T has underperformed the index by nearly 80 percent, which is in-line with two out of three peers, Verizon (VZ) and Sprint (S), while T-Mobile (TMUS) has substantially outperformed the group:

T data by YCharts

I will explore AT&T's peers in subsequent articles.

Let's dive in.

Business Overview

Founded in 1983, and based in Dallas, Texas, AT&T provides communications and digital entertainment services.

The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The following is a company-provided description for each segment, and I highlighted what I believe will be the key value drivers in the future.

The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers. The Entertainment Group segment provides video entertainment and audio programming channels to approximately 25 million subscribers; broadband and Internet services to 13.5 million residential subscribers; local and long-distance voice services to residential customers, as well as DSL Internet access; and voice services provided over IP-based technology. The Consumer Mobility segment offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice and data communications services to consumers, and wireless wholesale and resale subscribers; consulting, advertising, and application and co-location services; and sells a variety of handsets, wirelessly enabled computers, and personal computer wireless data cards through company-owned stores, agents, or third-party retail stores, as well as accessories, such as carrying cases, hands-free devices, and other items. The International segment offers digital television services, including local and international digital video entertainment and audio programming under the DIRECTV and SKY brands throughout Latin America. This segment offers postpaid and prepaid wireless services in Mexico to approximately 15 million subscribers under the AT&T and Unefon brands; and sells a range of handsets.

The following table from the company's Form 10-K provides a breakdown of its operating revenues by segment:

The above table illustrates that the company's Entertainment Group segment, specifically video entertainment, has grown, while its Consumer Mobility segment has declined as a percentage of total revenues. I expect this trend to continue in the coming periods.

Earnings and Momentum

The following table illustrates that analysts expect the company's earnings to remain stable, and that the range of estimates is narrow, pointing to the relative reliability of analyst estimates:

The following table illustrates that earnings expectations for the upcoming year have slightly increased in recent weeks, pointing to improving sentiment beyond current periods:

This is an important observation: Although the stock price has declined to multi-year lows and substantially underperformed the S&P 500 index in recent years, the sentiment in the analyst community may be turning positive.

Institutional Ownership

The following graph of institutional investor ownership percentage offers an explanation to why the stock price is at multi-year lows:

Institutional ownership has dropped from 55 percent to 44 percent in the last month, likely contributing to the recent 10 percent drop in the stock price. The following section explores one potential reason.

Balance Sheet Leverage

One key reason why institutional investors have recently shied away from the company may be its historically high balance sheet leverage at a time when interest rates are rising:

The above graph illustrates that the company's debt-to-asset ratio has increased to an all-time-high of 37 percent. This, however, does not tell the full story.

Acquisition of Time Warner Inc.

On June 15, the company completed its acquisition of Time Warner Inc., "bringing together global media and entertainment leaders Warner Bros., HBO and Turner with AT&T’s leadership in technology and its video, mobile and broadband customer relationships."

Under the terms of the merger, Time Warner Inc. shareholders received 1.437 shares of AT&T common stock, in addition to $53.75 in cash, per share of Time Warner Inc.

I expect this acquisition to benefit AT&T shareholders in the longer term, primarily due to accretive earnings power and brand value, as well as merger synergies, although some investors have pointed to concerns around increasing debt balance.

Specifically, the company noted in the acquisition press release that, including net debt from Time Warner, it now has $180.4 billion in net debt. As of March 31, the company's debt balance was $163.8 billion, so the company's debt balance has increased by $16.6 billion as a result of the acquisition.

In part mitigating this risk, however, the following graph illustrates AT&T's strong earnings power and its exceptional capacity to generate high levels of free cash flow in a capital-intensive business:

Please refer to the risks section below for further thoughts on this acquisition.

Valuation

The stock is trading at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of only 6.4x, which represents a good entry point into a recession-resistant business with stable earnings.

The company's price-to-earnings ratio also compares favorably to those of its peers:

Verizon: 6.7x

T-Mobile: 11.9x

Sprint: Not meaningful due to one-time tax benefit

The company's price-to-earnings ratio also compares favorably to that of the S&P 500 index at 24.3x.

Dividend Yield

The company's dividend yield is near all-time highs:

Combined with the company's strong earnings power, accretive merger and potential synergies, recession-resistant revenues and profit profile, as well as diversified revenue streams and customer base, I deem the company's dividend healthy at this time.

Risks

The primary near-term risk revolves around the integration of the Time Warner acquisition. Mega-mergers, such as this one, can derail during integration, primarily due to culture clashes between two established companies, but also personal agendas during layoffs getting in the way of what is in the best interest of the combined company.

In order to track if this risk is materializing, I will keep a close eye on the achievement of key synergies that the company listed as follows:

- Accretive year-one adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow; strengthened dividend coverage - Increased synergies to $2.5 billion $1.5 billion in annualized cost synergies by end of year 3 following close

$1 billion of annualized revenue synergies by end of year 3 - Maintain solid balance sheet and improved credit metrics Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 2.9x at close

2.5x at end of year 1; return to historical levels by end of year 4

Investors should never take management guidance at face value, but instead use it as an indication point, and track results against preset milestones.

Bottom Line

Given the risks around merger integration, I understand why some institutional investors may have retreated to the sidelines on AT&T.

Having said that, however, the company's excellent free cash flow generation capacity, its recession-resistant revenue and profit profile, as well as its low valuation multiples, make the company a BUY.

Follow For Free Articles If you enjoyed this article, please click "Follow" next to my name. Your support will allow me to invest further time and resources into creating proprietary research for you. Premium Research If you're interested in my investment methodology and other holdings, join Value Portfolio. I'm confident that you will find my fundamental research to be insightful, and I look forward to discussing ideas with you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.