Lanny's Recent Stock Purchase - Starbucks

I hope everyone got the gist that I was buying a stock from my July dividend stock watch list! It surely did not take me long to deploy capital in a highly valuable company. Now, I may not have bought a stock in the order I thought that I was going to do, but still fit in my plan for purchases. It excites me to say that the love for coffee, dividends and company culture have engaged me to purchase stock into Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

The Stock Purchase - Starbucks Corporation

This isn't the first time that any of us have purchased the wonderful green logo'd company. Bert just made a sizable investment earlier, and my fiance actually owns around 100 shares worth as well (she loves Starbucks, so I pretty much asked why don't you own it?). Outside of that, I always had thoughts on investing into Starbucks, given what it does from a community and a "gathering people together" standpoint. In addition, it's been going through headwinds, with Howard Schultz stepping away from the company, the CFO retiring, and the announcement of domestic store closings. Honestly, one could easily state there are way too many stores on top of each other! Further, to offset the bad news, the company also announced a 20% dividend increase (as a dividend investor, it just doesn't get any better) and a statement to return $25 billion of cash in total (dividends and buybacks) through fiscal year 2020.

Dividend Diplomat Stock Metrics

Price to Earnings: At $48.50 with a forward earning project of $2.48, this equated out to a P/E ratio of 19.5. The ratio is easily in the range that I like to see and shows sign of undervaluation, as the S&P 500 is in the low 20s. Dividend Growth: The company recently announced a growth rate of 20%, which was par for the course. Further, the 3- and 5-year dividend growth rate stands at over 23%! See the Impact of the Dividend Growth Rate. Dividend Yield: With the $48.50 price point, at a dividend of $1.44, the yield was at 2.97%, well above the S&P 500 (on average), but just below my dividend yield, overall, on my portfolio. However, that incredible growth rate makes up for the lower yield. Payout Ratio: Based on forward earnings of $2.48 and a dividend of $1.44 per year, this equates to a payout ratio of 58%. This is definitely within the dividend payout ratio range I like to see. See why the Payout Ratio is an extremely important metric.

Here is proof of my purchase:

In summary, I purchased 25 shares on 7/5/2018 of Starbucks Corporation at $48.50 with a $4.95 trading fee for a total cost of $1,217.45. The 25 shares add $36.00 to my forward dividend income project. Further, the dividends are received on "off-months" or February, May, August and November.

Starbucks Corporation Stock Purchase Summary & Conclusion

Are you loving that coffee brew, as much as I am? A dividend track record of Starbucks, with a continuous line, extending to the door, is exactly the cup I want to drink. It finally has come down to earth on its earnings multiple, and I was very happy to finally have shares of the roast in my portfolio. I don't expect 20%+ dividend increases going forward, but I expect the brand, loyalty and following to survive and continue on. Though I only have $9 per quarter going forward, once my fiance and I are married, that will surely change. What's nice is that I am confident, all things remaining the same, that with the yield & modest growth rate, the $9 will become over $10 in a year. I cannot wait! This is also a new position in my portfolio.

What do you think of the purchase? Like or hate the price point? Do you have other insight that I don't have? Further, do you believe the company is losing its luster or has a lot further to decline? Thank you for sharing your thoughts everyone and, as always, good luck and happy investing!