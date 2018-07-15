Tahoe Resources Has Significant Upside Potential, But Limited Downside From Current Levels

The market is pricing a restart of Escobal with an extremely low probability, which is too pessimistic in my view.

A restart of Escobal combined with higher metal prices has the potential to make Tahoe one of the best performing precious metals mining companies in the market.

Tahoe is trading below tangible book value even after excluding Escobal, so there is limited downside in an adverse scenario.

Investment Thesis

The Escobal mine in Guatemala has been closed for a year now which has had a significant impact on Tahoe’s profitability. Without Escobal, Tahoe is marginal gold mining producer which offers high leverage to an increasing gold price.

When considering various scenarios and combine them as a probability weighted price, the market is too pessimistic on Tahoe Resources which offers significant upside in multiple scenarios.

Overview

Tahoe Resource is a precious metals mining company with gold operations in Canada and Peru. It also owns the Escobal mine in Guatemala where operations have been halted for about a year.

Figure 1 – Source: Investor Presentation June 2018

The production of gold has been increasing over the last few years and is expected to reach 500Koz in 2019. This is also putting some downwards pressure on costs in 2019 and 2020. However, it is fair to say the all-in sustaining costs for gold are in the higher end compared top peers. Without Escobal, Tahoe Resources should be viewed as marginal gold producer with increasing production volume.

Figure 2 & 3 – Source: Investor Presentation June 2018

The Balance Sheet of Tahoe looks good. The last outstanding debt was repaid during February of 2018. The company had as of Q1 2018 $54M in cash and a credit line of $175M which is likely to be drawn upon unless Escobal is restarted very soon.

Escobal

About a year ago now, the Escobal silver mine in Guatemala was forced to suspend operations as it was argued in court that the company had not taken minority interests into account. Tahoe appealed this decision and it was ruled that operations should be allowed to continue, and a new study of minority interests was to be made. However, during the proceedings the export license expired and has not yet been renewed as the latest court ruling was also appealed.

Over the last 6 months, there have been very little news even though the case was heard during late 2017. Should the latest decision be confirmed, I expect the export license will be a minor issue to resolve.

The main problem left to solve provided the courts allow operations to restart, is the roadblock that started in conjunction with the first court ruling. Management has been cautiously optimistic for some time now about the negotiations, but no significant progress has been presented.

Figure 4 – Source: Investor Presentation June 2018

It is of course very difficult to confidently say how the situation will play out. I see the export license as a minor problem and take some reassurance that the latest court ruling was in Tahoe’s favor.

During 2016 which was the last full year of production for Escobal, about 45% of revenues came from Escobal and 51% of operating income. The production of gold has since increased which can be seen in figure 2, so the relative importance has been declining, but Escobal still account for a significant amount of revenues and operating income. The silver operations have at least historically been more profitable compared to gold operations as well.

Figure 5 – Source: Annual Report 2016

Reserves

The gold reserve situation is reasonably good with 3.7Moz of reserves and 14Moz of reserves and resources. During 2017 we saw significantly more reserves and resources being added compared to what was mined, I expect this trend to continue during the ongoing growth projects over the next couple of years.

Figure 6 – Source: Investor Presentation June 2018

Scenarios

The big question is; How do we value Tahoe when we have a substantial uncertainty in Escobal? I will rely on a few scenarios. The gold price is presently around $1,250/oz and silver around $16/oz.

Scenario A: We will assume the gold price declines to $1,100/oz and silver declines to $14/oz which is close to the lows in the last cycle.

Scenario B: We assume the gold price increases to $1,400/oz and silver increases to $20/oz which is not too far off where we have seen the peaks during the last few years.

Scenario 1: Escobal will not restart and no proceeds are expected from the asset.

Scenario 2: Escobal resumes production at historical levels.

Figure 7

We use the following assumptions for the scenarios.

For silver and Escobal we will use the 2016 production volume and operating costs, 2016 is the last full year of production for Escobal.

Operating costs for gold are assumed to be proportional to the production volume with 2017 data as the base.

Other expenses are assumed to be zero as there is presently no debt outstanding.

We will use a 27% statutory tax rate which is the latest rate as of the Q1 2018 report.

We will use the middle of the range on production and exploration guidance for 2018.

Probabilities

I do expect most investors in the precious metals industry expects higher prices, whether that is related to the global debt levels or other reasons. But if we are conservative and assume a 50/50 chance of higher vs lower metal prices.

When it comes to Escobal there are three main hurdles to consider: Court Ruling, Export License and Roadblock. I would take the export license out of the equation as I see it as directly linked the main court ruling. The latest court ruling was in Tahoe’s favor which is encouraging, but there is a lot of uncertainty related to the roadblock. I will use a 50/50 chance on Escobal as well.

It is worth to consider that in a scenario where Tahoe is not allowed to restart operations at Escobal, there could still be some resell value even if that outcome is less likely. Goldcorp sold Tahoe the Escobal project back in 2010 and another unlikely scenario could be a lawsuit for compensation. We will overlook these low probability scenarios to be on the conservative side.

Figure 8

Scenario A1

If the gold price declines and remains at $1,100/oz, Tahoe will consistently lose money. Whether they will liquidate or continue operations hoping for a rebound is difficult to say. If we assume the Escobal Assets has zero value, we will use 50% of tangible book value excluding Escobal as the valuation, which is inline with where I think Tahoe would trade in that scenario.

Figure 9 – Source: Q1 2018 Quarterly Report

Scenario B1

We will once again exclude Escobal from the equation and but rather than valuing the company on assets we will look at the earnings multiple. The S&P is presently trading on a P/E multiple of 24. Historically that is a very high multiple, I will assume P/E ratio of 20 for a few reasons.

A higher gold price in the $1,400/oz range will likely see the move of more speculative money into the industry.

Gold operations are in Canada and Peru which are reasonably safe regions.

The production volume is increasing over the next couple of years, so a growth premium is expected.

Figure 10 – Source: 2017 Annual Report and Investor Presentation June 2018

Scenario A2

For scenario A2 we add back in Escobal costs, calculate revenues and earnings based on a $1,100/oz gold price and $14/oz silver price. Considering the lower prices will put pressure on the market we will assume the company trades with a P/E of 15.

Figure 11 – Source: 2016 Annual Report, 2017 Annual Report and Investor Presentation June 2018

Scenario B2

We will once again add back in Escobal, calculate revenues and earnings based on a $1,400/oz gold price and $20/oz silver price. With more favorable market conditions we will once again assume the company trades with a P/E multiple of 20.

Figure 12 – Source: 2016 Annual Report, 2017 Annual Report and Investor Presentation June 2018

Probability Weighted Price

If we use the above estimated valuations and the 25% probability for each scenario we get a probability weighted market cap of $3,217M which is 112% above the current market cap of $1,520M.

Figure 13

Even if we completely exclude Escobal from the equation and assume a 50/50 probability of Scenario A1 and B1 we get a probability weighted market cap of $1,477M which is only 3% below the current market cap. You are effectively getting the option on Escobal restarting for free.

Conclusions

Tahoe Resources is extremely unloved presently due to the prolonged problems in Guatemala. Since Escobal was closed, the company has increased the production of gold and repaid all the outstanding debt. The market seems to have forgotten how profitable the Escobal silver mine really is and is pricing the probability that Escobal restarts at a very low probability.

There is a lot of uncertainty with Tahoe Resources and it is very difficult to estimate the probability of Escobal resuming operations with any reliable confidence. However, I strongly disagree with what the market is pricing this option at and see it as a very good entry level giving the risk compared to the potential reward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TAHO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please follow me if you are interested in more frequent updates on the companies I write about.