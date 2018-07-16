Why Short Sales Are Bullish

The following is an executive summary of the paper at this link, which is seven pages too long for most people (it's seven pages long).

The paper was made public on 7/15/18.

Half & Half

Yeah, so let's lead with a statistic: 49% of total market volume is short. (At least that's what the SEC says [p. 4].)

If you find that hard to believe, then you're just thinking about it the wrong way. Most short sales have nothing to do with "short sellers." Most short sales are just a convenient way for brokers and dealers to move shares around without worrying about running afoul of securities regulations on settlement periods and boring stuff like that.

E.g., if you ask Broker Bill to get you 10,000,000 shares of ENE, he might slowly buy up those shares over the course of a week (or ask somebody smart to do it for him), then short-sell the shares into your account as soon as he's done. A few days later, once the shares actually settle into his account, Bill has zero shares of ENE and a few bucks in commission. But in the meantime, you didn't have to wait for all the formalities - the broker handled it all for you.

The key moment here that I want you to focus on is that the single 10mm share transaction in the scenario above would be considered a short sale. You bought the shares from someone who sold short in order to give them to you.

So here's your first conceptual leap: Nearly every time someone buys a share of stock, this is how it happens - the seller is shorting.

Now with that in mind, I'm going to ask you to bear up and make the second conceptual leap right away: Half of market volume is "short" because half of market volume is buying. They mean the same thing.

Why "Short" = Buying

You've no doubt heard of High Frequency Traders (HFTs). You've probably heard nasty things about them.

But let's be real for a second - HFTs are mostly market-makers who are invited by exchanges to provide liquidity. The "invitation" comes in the form of liquidity rebates. I.e., whenever a HFT market-maker posts a bid or an offer and their standing order gets filled, the HFT gets paid. The reverse is also true - whoever "takes" that liquidity has to pay a fee.

This is called the "maker-taker" model, and it's been pretty dominant since at least 2003. The appeal? It naturally tightens spreads, since a market-maker can still make money even when the spread is only a penny wide or less. When an exchange can induce its market-makers to quote tight spreads, the exchange gets more business. In a sort of "race to the bottom," just about everyone ended up offering "liquidity rebates" to HFTs in order to attract them.

But this "race to the bottom" brought about another, more well-known race: The race to collect that rebate. Speed became king, and so did what is known as "frontrunning" (for better or worse). In this winner-take-all game, the fastest HFTs ended up collecting all the rebates and putting everyone else out of business. Now, relatively few firms compete for that liquidity rebate.

Why does this matter to us? Because when HFT market-makers post a sell order at the offer, it's marked as a short sale, same as what Broker Bill did in that little anecdote above. When you buy a share of stock on the market, you will buy it from an HFT market-maker (because they are fighting tooth-and-nail for that rebate) and you will be party to a short sale (because even if they have 0 shares, or -100,000,000 shares, they still need to be able to sell to you).

Now how about when you sell your shares in the market? Whenever you sell, the HFTs buy. This transaction shows up as "long," since no party to the transaction was shorting.

So, every time you buy stock, it shows up as "short," and every time you sell stock, it shows up as "long." Are those conceptual leaps starting to look less daunting?

Big Picture

If you want more detail, read the paper, but here's what happens when you test this hypothesis across nearly ten years of stock data (10,000+ stocks).

The data comes from FINRA's TRFs (here), so this data comes from dark pools, which represent about a third of market volume. So while this isn't the whole picture, it's big enough to be useful.

Basically, as dark pool short sale volume goes up, so do intraday returns. When 20% of daily volume was short, the average stock fell 0.2% that day. When 60% of daily volume was short, the average stock gained 0.12%.

This is especially useful because there's no other way for us to interpret bullishness or bearishness in dark pool trades (which constitute a full third of market volume) - most dark transactions fill between the bid and the ask, which gives us no information about whether the liquidity taker was a buyer or seller. In other words, short volume is basically the only way to cast a light on dark pool trades.

Now let's try to apply this insight to the whole market and see if we can find any alpha: Smash together all of this dark pool short sale data for those stocks that were, or are, S&P 500 Index (SPY) components, and see what, if any, predictive effect short sale volume had on the index.

Here's a scatterplot of 60-day returns. Average gain is 2.8%, but when dark pool short sales account for more than 45% (high, in this case) of total volume, average gain was 5.3%. The green linear regression plotted below demonstrates this relationship across all of the data.

This bottom-up methodology applied to the S&P 500 is what we call the Dark Index (DIX), and you can see it here. Higher DIX means more buying. Lower means more selling.

Importantly, the DIX has always been free to use, and we intend to keep it that way. Why? Because frankly, it's pretty awesome for the average investor to be able to derive an actionable, broad-market metric exclusively from the trail left by HFTs and regulatory agencies.

In other words, this is fun, and that's why we're telling you everything we know about this. Besides, it's about time that everyone understands the way this crazy fragmented market really works.

So - next time you're at a cocktail party, tell your lucky interlocutors about how short sales mean that someone is actually buying!

Wild stuff.

And tell them about the DIX, too! 'Cause everyone's invited.

