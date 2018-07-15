Pizza, Hobgoblins, & Little Minds

This article covers both my thoughts on these recent events, and my thought process about when, and why, it might be important to change one's mind about an investment.

The rules are there to protect us from making rash and irrational decisions on one hand. But on the other, there is no magic formula for investing. Things change.

"A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds, adored by little statesmen and philosophers and divines." ~ Ralph Waldo Emerson

Introduction

Few things can make an otherwise rational person make bone-headed decisions more than stock investing can. Even for an investor who understands business operations well and has a good head for numbers, the psychological pressures one faces while stock investing are enormous. Even investors who mostly invest passively in index funds, during a deep recession, after they have watched their nest egg lose half its value, will have a strong inclination to sell when things get really bad. So, finding strategic ways to counteract those inevitable pressures that can lead to bad investment decisions is essential.

A large part of my approach to investing involves having a strategy that counteracts the worst psychological tendencies. One of the strategies I use is to have exactly two largely predetermined entry prices for stocks I own or wish to own. Now, two isn't really a magic number, but I've found that it both focuses my research efforts and helps me have the courage to invest even when things look very bad (often near the bottom). It focuses my research because two entry points is a small enough number that it works like a punchcard might. It forces me to try to pick the best spots. I only get two chances, so I can't plan on buying a stock over and over again on the way down. And while the entry points are limited, having one extra chance to buy a stock and lower my cost-basis helps to keep me calm if a stock I purchase keeps falling. Having that extra purchase option makes me think about when I'll be buying more stock instead of whether I should sell and jump ship or not.

Enter Papa John's (PZZA). On January 11th of this year, I wrote an article titled "Papa John's is Worth a Nibble". As part of that analysis, I questioned whether there was any imminent threat to Papa John's core business model. The key question I examined had to do with the controversies surrounding the founder John Schnatter. Here is what I had to say:

As for whether there is a clear and disruptive threat to their core business, I think the answer to that is "no." Judging from the comments I've read on other articles, and memes I've seen on Facebook over the years, it appears Papa John's has found itself in the middle of the recent NFL controversy. It has been widely reported that the NFL issues had hurt sales, and confirmed in company's latest earnings call. ...I also remember Papa John's inserting itself into the discussion of Obamacare several years back, and there being some public backlash to that as well. As a general rule, I don't like it when companies put themselves in these positions. For example, even if the claims of management are accurate and the NFL controversy did indeed hurt sales, I think a better way to handle the situation is to say something like: "The NFL controversy may have had an impact on sales last quarter, but even if it did, we need to do a better job of anticipating potential impacts like this and have a mitigation plan in place before they materially affect the revenue of our business." And even though that's not the message shareholders received, the effects on the stock price from issues like this are almost always transitory over the medium term. In any event, they aren't what I consider an imminent threat to the company's business model, and a more careful CEO could avoid these sorts of issues in the future. It's especially important to be cognizant of the politically charged environment we find ourselves in today. ...In the end, even though I like John Schnatter, I think his decision to step aside and have someone else take over the helm is a good idea and positive for shareholders. It presents an opportunity to put a new 'face' on the Papa John's brand. Perhaps one that is better at avoiding these annoying pubic controversies, or even better, turn potentially negative public relations issues, into positive branding for the company. Either way, it's a fixable problem over the medium term.

For those readers who haven't heard, John Schnatter's controversies were not over, and last week he made a series of negative headlines that ultimately lead to his resignation as chairman of Papa John's. This article will contain both my thoughts about the actual controversy and my thoughts about how I plan to change my Papa John's investment. I'll also discuss some larger strategic issues like pairs trades, and why I prefer being a long-only investor.

The Controversy

Last week Forbes published an article titled "Papa John's Founder Used N-Word on Conference Call". It's worth reading the original article because it adds important context to the story. The context is important because it adds both some positive takeaways and negative insight into what is likely going on at Papa John's. I say likely because I have no inside information on what is going on, but as an investor and a commentator, I think I have an obligation to form a likely scenario so that I can make a decision what to do with my shares. What follows is my personal interpretation of what went on.

First, the media is a blunt instrument, and most of the stories that I saw and read from other news sources implied that Schnatter had called someone the N-Word on a conference call. That wasn't the case. From the Forbes article:

The call was arranged between Papa John’s executives and marketing agency Laundry Service. It was designed as a role-playing exercise for Schnatter in an effort to prevent future public-relations snafus. Schnatter caused an uproar in November 2017 when he waded into the debate over national anthem protests in the NFL and partly blamed the league for slowing sales at Papa John’s. On the May call, Schnatter was asked how he would distance himself from racist groups online. He responded by downplaying the significance of his NFL statement. “Colonel Sanders called blacks n-----s,” Schnatter said, before complaining that Sanders never faced public backlash.

So, Papa John's hired a marketing agency to help Mr. Schnatter with his public relations problems. During a role-playing exercise, Schnatter refers to something Colonel Sanders said. That in itself shouldn't be headline-making material, and it's not what most of the media inferred happened here. So, shame on the media for failing to give the proper context to Schnatter's use of the N-Word.

Putting that mild case of injustice aside, the larger context of what brought this story to light is absolutely horrible for Papa John's shareholders and it exposes Schnatter and Papa John's management as utterly incompetent. Let's go through what I think happened here.

It's likely that Schnatter's entire attitude during the conference call was ridiculously out-of-touch at best, and racist at worst. Here is more from the article:

Schnatter also reflected on his early life in Indiana, where, he said, people used to drag African-Americans from trucks until they died. He apparently intended for the remarks to convey his antipathy to racism, but multiple individuals on the call found them to be offensive, a source familiar with the matter said. After learning about the incident, Laundry Service owner Casey Wasserman moved to terminate the company’s contract with Papa John’s.

Now, it's possible that there are a handful of over-sensitive folks who worked at Laundry Service and they over-reacted to whatever Schnatter's full exchange with them was. However, my feeling is that the entire tone of the conversation was probably pretty bad if the company moved to terminate their contract with Papa John's. But it's actually worse than that for shareholders. Again, from the article:

The NFL incident forced Schnatter to lie low, and Papa John’s diminished his prominence in advertisements. That change did not sit well with Schnatter. He personally hired a marketing agency (not Laundry Service) to create ads featuring him that would air in key markets, a source close to the company told Forbes. Then, in May, he pushed out Papa John’s CMO Brandon Rhoten, who lobbied to keep Schnatter off the airwaves, multiple insiders say. With Rhoten gone, Papa John’s tasked Laundry Service with helping to manage Schnatter’s comeback.

Note that in my original article I said it was a good thing for Schnatter to step down as CEO and for Papa John's to find a new face for the company. I mistakenly thought that stepping down as CEO meant that Schnatter understood that this was a good thing. Apparently, I was wrong about that. Very wrong. So wrong, indeed, that Schnatter pushed out the person who was attempting to turn this struggling business around. After I read this story last Wednesday, to say I was mad was an understatement. My Papa John's investment was down about 18% and trading around $48 per share. Here was my basic investment strategy from my January article:

For the first entry point, made right here around $59.50 per share, I'm going to give a 1% portfolio weighting with a 30% expected appreciation within 3 years, approximately $77.35... ...My second potential entry point, should the opportunity arise, will be around $44.00 per share, with a 2% portfolio weighting, if we do experience a recession and the stock price drops that far. The expectation at that point would be for a 50% return within 4 years...

The stock only had four more dollars to drop before it hit the price I originally planned to triple my position, and at the rate the stock price was falling it looked like it might not be long until it hit that price. I needed to decide what I was going to do. I felt like selling my original position a lot more than buying more, but I decided to sleep on it.

Choices

I woke up early Thursday morning, still upset from the day before. I had decided to sell my shares if Schnatter hadn't fully left the company, and then I saw that Schnatter had resigned from his role as chairman. Finally, some good news. I sat tight Thursday and Friday, and by the end of the week, the stock price had risen to $53.55. The immediate pressure of deciding whether to add more to my position at $44.00 per share had subsided, but Papa John's problems hadn't gone away. After already having not renewed its contract with the NFL, both the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners baseball teams announced they were cutting ties with Papa John's and the University of Lousiville announced will be removing the name Papa John's from its stadium.

More importantly, the way this whole story went down in the media almost certainly created lasting damage for the brand even though Schnatter's image will be removed from marketing materials in the future. Papa John's CEO Steve Ritchie has announced some future plans:

* PAPA JOHN'S CEO- CO TO IDENTIFY & RETAIN INDEPENDENT & OUTSIDE EXPERT TO AUDIT ALL EXISTING PROCESSES, POLICIES, SYSTEMS RELATED TO DIVERSITY, INCLUSION * PAPA JOHN'S CEO SAYS "HAS ALSO BEEN DECIDED" SCHNATTER "WILL NO LONGER BE IN ANY OF THE ADVERTISING OR MARKETING MATERIALS ASSOCIATED WITH THE BRAND" * PAPA JOHN'S CEO SAYS "BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF PAPA JOHN'S" ACCEPTED JOHN SCHNATTER'S "RESIGNATION AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD EARLIER THIS WEEK"

So, we are attempting to move forward, but here is my read on this. Current CEO Steve Ritchie should step down, too, because he is clearly just a Schnatter 'yes man'. From a press release earlier this year:

" Mr. Ritchie, 43, started with Papa John's in 1996 as a customer service representative at $6 per hour. In 2006, he became a Papa John's franchise owner and operator, then in 2010 began serving in increasing capacities of leadership in operations until being promoted to Chief Operating Officer in 2014. Ritchie was added to the succession plan for the company's top job in 2015 when he was named President. “I am so proud of Steve – he has excelled at every job he’s ever held at Papa John’s – from being an hourly customer service rep, to a delivery driver, store general manager, director of operations, franchisee and most recently President,” said Papa John’s founder, John Schnatter.

Basically, Ritchie owes his entire career to Schnatter. As far as I can tell the guy has never worked anywhere but Papa John's. And, apparently, he was responsible for pushing out former CMO Brandon Rhoten, who lobbied to keep Schnatter off the airwaves (you know, exactly what they are doing now). Ritchie's current response to the crisis seems incredibly weak. He is more-or-less turning everything over to third-parties, and even phrases in his press release like "Has also been decided" is phrased like Ritchie isn't making decisions for the company himself. It's clear he is in over his head, and I have zero faith in management at this point.

One of the impairment tests I use to determine whether to invest in a company or not is to check whether management is "incompetent or corrupt". I made a mistake back in January when I took my initial position. This management is incompetent. For that reason, even if the stock price falls to $44.00 per share I will not be purchasing more.

I plan to hold my current shares on a wait-and-see basis. Maybe Carl Icahn can come in here with a good management team and turn this ship around. I have little doubt the recent rally in the stock price is anticipating some third party takeover. Hopefully, some private equity firm is up to the task.

Strategic Reflections

Whenever the boundaries of my investment approach are tested, as in the case of Papa John's, I like to pay close attention to what happened in order to see if there is anything that I can change in the future to make the strategy better or correct any mistakes that I may have made. I don't think I made any major blunders during my initial analysis of Papa John's other than not noticing how out-of-touch Schnatter is with the world and that he didn't seem to realize what a liability he was to the company and its shareholders. Up until that point, I hadn't seen enough to convince me that he was a total jerk. I mean, huge swaths of this country were critical of Obamacare and the National Anthem protests, and I can certainly understand how Schnatter could have been upset about losing business over it. So while his behavior during the earnings call that eventually led to his resignation of CEO wasn't ideal, it didn't seem to me at the time like something horribly damning. The guy did build this company after all. And, I did only take a small, 1% portfolio position at the time, so I think I weighted the investment appropriately. The initial investment was actually on track to perform well before the January sell-off began (up around 15%) and probably would have reached my 30% return goal if the sell-off would have started a couple months later. Here is how the investment has tracked since the article was published:

Seeking Alpha Contributor Arkam's Razor wrote an article on Papa John's about two weeks after my January article with the central thesis being Papa John's was a takeover target and a good relative value. His suggested way to play Papa John's was a pairs trade with Dominos (DPZ):

While I think the recent management changes at the top combined with the NFL issues moving into the rear view mirror are sufficient enough reasons to outright long the stock and even buy call options in the 2-4 month time frame, I think the icing on the cake here is that you can hedge this position by pairing it off with a Domino’s short... ...I think should the market cool off, Domino's has much further to fall, and from a company-specific basis, more exposed to comp disappointment risk going forward vs. the already battered Papa John’s. In a best-case scenario, I can see making 40-50% on a Papa John’s takeout and 20-30% on a Domino’s multiple compression sometime inside of 12 months. That’s not too shabby considering the risks involved at these levels in both names

Here is how Papa John's and Dominos have done since the article was published:

The long/short pair would have produced around a -45% return. I'm not pointing this out to pick on Arkam's Razor. I actually agree with his original analysis and his article was featured both as an editor's pick on SA and as a feature on editor Daniel Shvartsman's "Behind the Idea" podcast. So, I'm not opposing the idea here. What I want to do is examine the strategy and compare it to mine in order to see what is working with my strategy and what isn't.

I'm going to diverge slightly from my specific Papa John's strategy and into my wider approach, which often involves rotating out of overvalued stocks and into undervalued or more defensive stocks. The chart above is a good example of why I choose to use a long-only strategy that focuses on defensive alternatives rather than pairs trades. While it's true if someone rotated out of Dominos and into Papa John's in January that there would have been an opportunity cost, to me, I would much rather be down -16% plus an opportunity cost, than down -45%. Even if the advantage is only psychological, I think it counts for something.

I like to keep my options open, and I think there is a danger when we get too specific with our thesis. My view is that if a stock is trading at a low enough price there are going to be multiple factors that could eventually send the price higher, there is no need to specify which one it's going to be. Conversely, if a stock is priced too high, there are multiple factors that could send the price lower, and one doesn't have to identify which one of those factors is going to send the stock lower in order to take action. (Unfortunately, readers like articles that contain specific predictions because the stories contained within them convey a certain authority that isn't there with articles that don't claim to know exactly why the stock will move in the future. This can be dangerous if the resulting strategy is too aggressive and narrowly focused.) As the saying goes, I'd rather me mostly right than precisely wrong.

Conclusion

Nine out of ten times I follow the strategy I set forth at the beginning of an investment, but every now and then I reserve the right to change the plan. Most of the time this shouldn't happen, and if it happens too often then something is probably wrong with the strategy.

Sticking to our investment rules is important. And if we are just talking about stock prices dropping, I've held stocks through 50% drops before. But we have to always be on guard that we are not expressing the type of "foolish consistency" Emerson wrote about. At this point in time, I think sticking to my original strategy with Papa John's would be foolish. The plan now is not to add any more shares, and to closely monitor the ones I do own. Any signs that the management is unreceptive to a buyout and I'll probably head for the exits.

