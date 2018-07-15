HTGC: A Way For Ordinary Investors To Play Venture Debt

By now, many investors are likely aware that technology stocks have been delivering outsized returns relative to the rest of the market for the past few years. However, by far the best returns to be found in the technology sector can be found by investing in early stage private companies, before they go public. Unfortunately, this typically requires being an angel investor or locking up your wealth for extended periods of time in a venture capital fund. This is not a route that is available to most investors. This made me try to think of some alternatives and my mind immediately went to a business development company that I wrote about a few years ago, Hercules Capital (HTGC).

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, formerly Hercules Technology Growth Capital, was founded in 2003 by Manuel Henriquez to bring together the needs of both entrepreneurs and public investors, who otherwise have very limited opportunities to access the high potential returns of the venture capital world. The business development company structure suited an entity with these goals quite well as it is an unregistered closed-end investment company that trades on the public stock market and invests in private companies.

It is important to note that despite being closed-end companies, BDCs do occasionally issue more shares. Much like REITs, these companies are required to pay at least 90% of their income to investors and therefore they need to issue more shares when they need to get more capital to invest and either cannot or will not borrow it. Hercules Capital did this recently, issuing a total of 6,900,000 new shares in an $810 million capital raise. The majority of this money will be used to expand the company's investment portfolio so investors should certainly not take it as a sign of trouble on the company's part.

The Portfolio

Hercules Capital invests primarily in high-growth venture capital backed companies at their expansion and established stages in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. Interestingly, unlike many other business development companies, Hercules Capital does not invest in any oil and gas companies nor in any metals or mining companies. This has the effect of protecting the firm from potential losses that may occur due to commodity prices. It also gives the company something of a "feel good" vibe that some investors seem to like, as evidenced by the popularity of socially-responsible funds. Here are just of few of Hercules Capital's portfolio companies:

Unfortunately for those investors that were hoping for exposure to the kinds of return that are available in the venture capital world, the majority of Hercules Capital's portfolio consists of loans to early stage companies. As of April 30, 2018 (the latest date for which figures were available), the company had equity holdings in 53 different companies currently valued at $33.3 million. This compares to a $1.37 billion debt portfolio. The overwhelming majority of the company's portfolio therefore consists of loans and loans historically do not deliver returns that are comparable to the potential upside of equity. However, the average interest rate that the portfolio companies are paying on these loans is 14.3%, so it is still earning a respectable return, particularly in today's environment. Another nice thing about these loans is that, like many high-yield loans, they are floating rate ones. This offers Hercules Capital some protection against rising interest rates as it helps the company maintain the spread between its borrowing and lending rates. It also means that rising interest rates are actually beneficial to the company's bottom line. As shown here, every 25 basis point increase in the prime rate increases the company's net income by $3.1 million or $0.04 per share.

As interest rates have been climbing so far this year and are expected to continue to do so as the Federal Reserve engages its quantitative tightening program, this will likely drive earnings growth going forward and could contribute to dividend hikes over the next year or two.

A second source of growth for the company is increasing the size of its debt and equity portfolio. While equity investments can lead to big payouts in this industry, as it generally does not pay any dividends it does not result in earnings growth unless the portfolio company goes through an equity event. In contrast, debt results in a steady cash flow as the portfolio companies pay off the loans. As we can see here, the company has generally been able to grow its investment portfolio from year-to-year:

As some may be quite to point out, the company's portfolio size declined slightly during the first quarter. This was due to some companies opting to pay off their outstanding loan balances early due to the Fed's interest rate hikes. This is nothing to worry about as this frees up capital with which the company can make more loans instead of having to tap the capital markets again to get more money to accomplish this goal.

Dividend

The primary reason why most investors purchase shares of business development companies is to generate income. Hercules Capital does not disappoint in this regard. The company currently pays a dividend of $0.31 per share per quarter. That works out to $1.24 annually and gives the stock a dividend yield of 9.49% at its current price of $13.07. This is clearly a respectable number that nearly any investor would likely be quite happy with.

Valuation

As business development companies are generally just closed-end investment companies, we should generally value them based on net present value. This is an area where Hercules Capital typically disappoints. As shown here, Hercules Capital typically trades at a premium to its NAV whereas the average BDC typically trades at a discount to its respective net asset value:

While this is a good situation for Hercules Capital as it allows the company to raise money on favorable terms, it is not a good situation for investors as you are paying more for the company's assets than they are actually worth. This situation persists today. As shown above, Hercules Capital's last reported net asset value is $9.72 per share but the stock price is $13.07 per share. Thus, the stock is currently trading at a 34.5% premium to NAV. This is more than I am comfortable paying, despite the positive factors that the company has going for it.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hercules Capital is a somewhat unique business development company that provides ordinary investors with access to the potentially lucrative venture capital market. In reality however, Hercules Capital is much more active in the venture debt market, which can still deliver excellent returns but nowhere near as lucrative ones as the venture equity market. The company is also well positioned to prosper from a rise in interest rates. Unfortunately, it is currently trading at a sharp premium to net asset value, which limits its appeal somewhat.

