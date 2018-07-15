Etsy: Time To Back Off

Investors are not appropriately discounting the risk of high-volume sellers peeling off. While eBay and Amazon fees are still higher, higher-volume sellers would benefit from using Shopify.

Etsy, the arts and crafts marketplace, has soared to new all-time highs after being written off as a dead company last year.

Back at the beginning of this year, you could hardly imagine that Etsy (ETSY) would be one of the top-performing stocks in the internet/e-commerce space this year. About a year ago, investors had written off Etsy as mostly a dead stock, leaving the stock stranded in the mid-teens. For the moment, its marketplace had a niche appeal to certain groups of buyers, but there was virtually no doubt that Amazon (AMZN) would eventually crush Etsy out of existence with its Amazon Handmade offering.

Now, however, that narrative has changed. Since the beginning of the year, e-commerce has been a hot space, but Etsy's stock has outperformed them all, more than doubling since the beginning of the year and far outpacing Amazon's own price appreciation:

ETSY data by YCharts

The question for investors now is this: is it the right move to keep holding on to Etsy on the hopes that its win streak is just beginning, or is it time to lock in gains on the trade? I myself was bullish on Etsy at the beginning of the year when it was in the $30s, but at current levels, I believe Etsy will be hard-pressed to keep its recent gains.

Investors are banking everything on Etsy's fee hike, which is the main catalyst behind Etsy's June-July bull run. And in my view, Etsy's guidance bump reflecting this fee hike may be a tad too optimistic. Internet companies have long employed a strategy of "under-promise, over-deliver" - but in Etsy's case, a ten-point increase in the guidance range creates tremendous risk of falling short of targets.

While I remain structurally bullish on Etsy and the staying power of its business, I've closed out my position in the stock. There will be a better entry point in the near future.

Fee hikes are historically negative catalysts for e-commerce companies

Etsy's fee hikes will start taking place this week across all of its sellers. Beginning July 16, Etsy sellers will now pay a 5.0% transaction fee, versus 3.5% previously.

Figure 1. Etsy's new pricing plan Source: Etsy investor relations

Before we dive into the possible bearish consequences of this price hike, let's put some context around this figure. Etsy's seller fee is still lower than the majority of the e-commerce giants. As reported in a prior article on this site, eBay (EBAY) charges around 10% and Amazon charges 15%. So from one point of view, Etsy's fee hike was long overdue and reflects a normalization to market rates. After all, operating and marketing an e-commerce platform like Etsy requires a lot of backend investment, and Etsy deserves its fair share of the GMS transacted on its marketplace.

But are sellers going to view it that way - particularly the high-volume sellers that Etsy depends on? Probably not. A fee hike is still a fee hike. Etsy's message of empowering creative individuals and mini-entrepreneurs is likely to come under fire when the company is effectively implementing a >40% fee hike. For high-volume sellers operating on already-thin margins, this change might hurt a lot.

Historically, e-commerce companies have come under a lot of fire for increasing their fees. One could argue that eBay's consistent fee hikes and outright rebellion from top sellers is what caused its eventual downfall and what prompted many of its highest-volume sellers to migrate to Amazon. Platforms like eBay and Etsy require the volume and variety of item listings to continue attracting site visitors. High-volume, top-ranked sellers are key to drawing in and retaining a loyal fan base.

We also have to remember that a major competitor lurks in Shopify (SHOP). Shopify's model is somewhat different than the Etsy/Amazon/eBay model - rather than setting up a storefront on these sites' marketplaces, Shopify simply provides the backend tools for sellers to create and brand their own stores. And perhaps most different about Shopify is its pricing plan - in lieu of a transaction fee, Shopify members pay a monthly subscription fee:

Figure 2. Shopify pricing plans Source: Shopify.com

With Etsy's fee now hiked to 5%, sellers who are bringing in more than $1,580 in monthly gross revenues are better off switching to Shopify's standard $79/mo plan (versus $2,260 previously, and assuming credit card processing and shipping rates are constant between the two platforms). With a lower threshold for conversion, many Etsy sellers may begin defecting to competing platforms. Shopify offers sellers the additional, distinct advantage of being able to cultivate their own brands and reduce their reliance on a third-party marketplace like Etsy, where fees are subject to increases.

Updated guidance likely doesn't account for defection risk

Etsy has now bumped up its guidance for the second time this year. And unlike most technology companies that are making only incremental, gradual tweaks to their guidance ranges, Etsy baked in a full-on guidance spike in concurrence with its fee hike:

Figure 3. Etsy guidance update Source: Etsy investor relations

Etsy is now forecasting 32-34% y/y revenue growth to $582-594 million in FY18, a full ten points ($44 million) higher than its Q1 guidance range - one of the most shocking upward guidance revisions in the sector.

We can see where the math comes from - if we use Etsy's estimated GMS midpoint of $3.85 billion and apply a 1.5% rate to it (the difference between the old fee and the new fee amounts to the incremental revenues Etsy could generate), we arrive at $57.75 million.

But the key assumption underpinning this guidance update is that Etsy's GMS will remain the same, or even better. In fact, Etsy nudged up its GMS growth range from 16-18% y/y to 16-19% y/y, or one point higher on the top end.

Is this a realistic assumption to make along with fee hikes? Sure, Etsy can argue that it will be using the proceeds from increased seller fees to scale out its marketing and bring in additional traffic. However, the risk of seller defections (which is highly likely after a >40% fee increase) seems to not be baked into this guidance range at all. Without any concrete evidence for how sellers will behave post-fee increase, there's a great degree of risk to Etsy missing targets for the rest of the fiscal year. In my view, it bit off more than it could chew with the huge guidance spike.

Excessive valuation downplays the risk

Etsy is currently trading at a historically high market cap of $5.16 billion. After netting out the company's $601.4 million of cash as of its Q1 balance sheet, and adding back $325.5 million of debt, the company is left with an enterprise value of $4.88 billion.

Against Etsy's new FY18 guidance range of $582-591 million in revenues, this puts Etsy at a valuation of 8.32x EV/FY18 revenues. That's a steep multiple to pay for a company that's growing revenues in the mid-30% range; and that's if Etsy can hit that growth target for this year.

With so much uncertainty surrounding the fee hike, it's best to lock in gains on Etsy and shift into "wait-and-see" mode on this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.