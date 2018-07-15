10-Year TIPS: This Week's Auction Looks Attractive, Sort Of

No TIPS auction has had a coupon rate of 0.75% since May 2011.

But a lot can change before the July 19 auction. Can the real yield rise above 0.75% and generate a coupon rate of 0.75%?

CUSIP 912828Y38 is a new 10-year TIPS that currently projects to have a real yield of 0.72% and a coupon rate of 0.625%.

At almost any time over the last seven years, I would have said a new 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Security offering with a real yield to maturity around 0.75% would be very attractive, jump aboard with cash in hand.

But honestly, I'm not all that excited about the Treasury's offering of $13 billion in a July 19 auction of a new 10-year TIPS, CUSIP 912828Y38. Is it a good, sensible investment? Yes. Even a very good investment? Possibly. But at this point it's not the home-run deal of 2018.

Here's why: Both real (after-inflation) and nominal 10-year yields have been drifting lower since mid-May, a disappointing development for TIPS investors. The last TIPS auction, a reopening of CUSIP 9128283R9 on May 17, generated a real yield of 0.934%, the highest in seven years. Consider:

The U.S. Treasury's estimate of 10-year real yields hit a 2018 high of 0.95% on that auction date, May 17. Real yields have since drifted down to 0.72% as of the market close on Friday. That's a drop of 23 basis points and that hurts.

Similarly, nominal 10-year yields hit a 2018 high of 3.11% on May 17, and now have drifted down to 2.85% on Friday, a drop of 26 basis points. So on the positive side, TIPS have slightly out-performed nominal Treasurys.

Here is the one year trend in 10-year real yields, showing an overall upward swing, but also the quick drop since May:

But if you look at 10-year yields over the last seven years, you can see why investors might be interested in Thursday's auction, with yields still lingering near highs for the period:

If you are interested in investing in CUSIP 912828Y38, I highly recommend watching the Treasury's Real Yields Curve page, which updates each day at the close of the bond market (4 p.m. EDT). This week, if the 10-year yield rises solidly above the 0.75% level, it would make this TIPS more attractive. That means you'd pull down a coupon rate of 0.75%. If the auctioned yield dips below 0.75%, the coupon rate would fall to 0.625%.

Is an after-inflation yield of 0.75% a big deal? Maybe not, but we haven't had a 10-year TIPS auction attached to a coupon rate of 0.75% or above since May 2011, when a 9-year, 8-month reopening had a coupon rate of 1.125%. If you are counting - it's my job, I have to - that is 42 consecutive 9- to 10-year TIPS auctions with a coupon rate lower than 0.75%.

Again, is a coupon rate of 0.75% a big deal? Yeah, I'm thinking it is. I'd like to see it happen. But is it an attractive investment? I keep looking back to that May auction of a 9-year, 8-month TIPS with a real yield of 0.934%. That's where I think we should be heading.

I wasn't a buyer back in May, but I did buy some of that TIPS, CUSIP 9128283R9, in the March reopening, when it generated a real yield of 0.764%, still higher than today's 0.72%. Let's hope Thursday's auction can top 0.764%.

10-year inflation breakeven rate

With a 10-year nominal Treasury yielding 2.85% on Friday, this new TIPS appears to be heading toward an inflation breakeven rate of 2.13%, slightly below the May auction's 2.18%. I consider this a reasonable breakeven rate. TIPS aren't cheap - nor expensive - versus nominal Treasurys.

Here is the one-year trend in the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, showing the fairly sharp rise in inflation expectations since last summer, but the gradual decline in recent months.

Keep in mind that the current one-year inflation rate is 2.9%, well above inflation expectations of 2.13%. The market is pricing lower inflation in the future, but I'll remind you that the inflation breakeven rate isn't an great predictor of future inflation. For more on that, read my July 10, 2017, posting: "Does TIPS' Inflation Break-Even Rate Accurately Predict Future Inflation?"

Yes or no on this new 10-year TIPS?

Yes, it looks like a good investment, and will turn out to be a very good investment if the stock market begins falling and the economy tanks, which would lead to a halt to Federal Reserve interest rate increases. That would be especially true if the coupon rate hits 0.75%.

But if the economy continues growing, and inflation continues rising, a real yield of 0.72% may not be adequate. Under those conditions, a real yield above 1.0% seems plausible.

At any rate, CUSIP 912828Y38 is a low-risk, reasonable investment. But if you think real and nominal interest rates will be rising in the near-term, wait for reopenings of this TIPS in September and November.

I'll be posting the auction results soon after the auction closes at 1 p.m. EDT Thursday. Here's a history of all 9- to 10- TIPS auctions over the last five years:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.