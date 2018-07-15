Boeing - Delivering Where It Matters

When covering the commercial aircraft market, the 2 biggest jet makers Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) are often compared and it is nearly impossible to pen a report about one company without mentioning the other. Even in the few occasions where this is possible, we see that readers do ask how the same subject covered for one compares to the other. One of the subjects where this often happens is when treating the orders and deliveries. We already cover this on a monthly basis, but to have more insight in the cumulated numbers and to compare those, we are now launching a quarterly coverage on those where you should be able to see quite clearly what the year-to-date performances for Airbus and Boeing look, not only per jet maker but also per aircraft type. There are separate pieces that address the orders and separate pieces that address the deliveries, to keep the reports readable and understandable.

The core of this series are quite extensive tables and to those tables we add our remarks. As shown below we have categorized orders and deliveries into 4 categories, which include various Boeing and Airbus models:

Single aisle classic: Airbus A320ceo, Boeing 737 Next Generation

Single aisle next generation: Airbus A220*, Airbus A320neo, Boeing 737 MAX

Wide body classic: Airbus A330ceo, Airbus A380, Boeing 777 Classic, Boeing 767

Wide body next generation: Airbus A330neo, Airbus A350, Boeing 777X, Boeing 747-8, Boeing 787

*Assuming Airbus will add the Airbus A220 in its own order and delivery overview

In this report we will be focusing on the deliveries during the first half of the year for both jet makers.

Deliveries

The table shows that Boeing still depends a bit more on its classic single aisle aircraft for deliveries compared to Airbus. Two out of every Boeing single aisle aircraft rolling out of the factory in Renton is a Boeing 737NG. For Airbus this is slightly over half. This can partly be explained by Airbus being somewhat ahead with implementation, but also at a higher share of next generation deliveries the jet maker remains behind schedule.

Wide body classic deliveries are more or less comparable reflecting lower production rates. The wide body production reflects Boeing having established its production with a further ramp up coming in 2019 while Airbus is still in the process of ramping up production on the Airbus A350 program. Quite interesting to note is that delivery volumes would have been much closer if Airbus would have had a successful production ramp up on the Airbus A320 program.

Delivery value

With Boeing delivering more single aisle as well as wide body aircraft, it is not so much of a surprise that Boeing will have a higher delivery value. A jet maker can win an order battle by units and/or by value, but share price appreciation depends more and should actually solely depend on quarterly shipments that bring in the bulk of the cash and allow the jet maker to recognize revenues and profits.

We estimated the quarterly delivery value for Boeing and Airbus aircraft. What we see is that driven by volume and value Boeing has a higher delivery value. The difference between Boeing and Airbus is almost $7.5B which is significant. One could say that Boeing has better aligned its production with its order book to deliver value to its shareholders in a timely fashion. Airbus is in the process of ramping up production but that production increase has been dented by issues in the supply chain. Overall we see more consistent delivery values for Boeing per quarter while Airbus is trying to catch up on deliveries. We again see that single aisle value is impacted by Airbus’s inability to deliver the next generation single aisle aircraft it produces while it cannot make up for these with classic single aisle deliveries.

What causes the biggest difference in the value is the fact that Boeing’s wide body production capacity for next generation jets is already established with a further rate hike coming up in 2019, while Airbus is still in the process of ramping up its production towards 10 aircraft per month by the end of this year. So, we are seeing the Airbus A350 being later on the market reflected in the current delivery figures.

Conclusion

We often see investors comparing Airbus and Boeing. To some extent we do understand that these two companies are being compared, but we also think that comparing both companies at a certain time does not sufficiently take into account in what stage each aircraft program is. Deliveries is where it matters and that is where Boeing currently is performing better without doubt. However, currently the delivery volume shows that Boeing already has achieved its production rate targets on some key wide body programs with some increases in the coming years while Airbus has yet to fully scale its production. What this means is that Airbus has yet to realize much of its growth that has yet to be appreciated by the market while Boeing will see modest production increases.

Boeing is extremely nice to have in your portfolio, but we do think that with the eye on future production levels Airbus is a very attractive stock to own as well. We do think that Airbus is going to a phase where it has to win back confidence from shareholders after engine problems on the Airbus A320neo which have been underestimated. To Boeing that phase is not completely unfamiliar: Dennis Muilenberg had to win back shareholders’ confidence as well when he became the CEO of Boeing and part of what he had to do was cleaning up the mess that his predecessor left for him to clean.

