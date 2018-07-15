LKQ Corp.: Time To Buy

Auto parts suppliers are entering a sweet spot for their industry over the next two to three years.

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 12.35, which is 20.2% higher than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of LKQ Corp. (LKQ) are down 24.50% since January 12, 2018, and in my opinion, the shares of this auto parts provider present a compelling opportunity at current price levels. The company has an excellent history of maintaining strong earnings power, and the future growth rate ratios point to continued earnings growth. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

Over the last few months, I have developed a new approach for my fundamental analysis of stocks: the Momentum Growth Quotient (MGQ). The MGQ is the key metric that I use to gauge the financial health of a company and its potential future growth prospects. The MGQ is calculated using the following company financial data:

EBIDTA growth trend over the last 10 years Operating Margin % Operating Margin % 5-year average Normalized free cash flow over the last 7 years Forward P/E Forward Rate of Return

The goal is to generate a single number which summarises the relative fundamental strength and future growth prospects for a company compared to an index. For the index, I use the S&P 100 - this index provides a wide swath of companies from different industries representative of the broad US economy. I update the Momentum Growth Quotient for each company in the S&P 100 every month, and then use the average quotient as my baseline to compare the relative financial strength of individual companies.

As of the end of June, the average MGQ for the S&P 100 was 10.28. So, if a company has a MGQ of 12.00, its individual future growth prospects are around 20% higher than the index. If a company has a MGQ of 8, its future growth prospects are around 20% lower than the index.

The MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than the index, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than the index.

The MGQ for LKQ as of the end of June was 12.35, which implies a 20.2% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that LKQ has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel for how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of LKQ Corp. was 5.10% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 11.60% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 15.50% per year. During the past 10 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 19.30% per year (GuruFocus). The long-term EBITDA smooths out any short-term volatility in earnings, and it shows that management has been able to grow earnings at an impressive rate over the last ten years.

The Operating Margin % for LKQ came in at 8.48% as of April 2018. Each dollar the company earned in revenue brought in 8.48 cents in profit. The average Operating Margin % for the auto parts sector stands at 8.96% which shows that the company is keeping pace with its competitors when it comes to profitability.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future, because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward looking metrics that should really get you excited about LKQ.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and Forward Rate of Return.

There are several ways to interpret a company's Price-to-Earnings Ratio (P/E). One approach is to look for companies that have a lower P/E compared to other companies in similar sectors - the rationale being that the lower the P/E, the more a company is being undervalued by the market, hence the more value you are buying for every dollar invested. This makes a low-P/E stock a good value, but there is also the other side of the coin - it can also indicate that investors aren't very confident about the company's prospects.

I prefer to use Forward P/E (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) to gauge a company's expected future earning power. A high Forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

LKQ has a Forward P/E of 14.45 compared to a 17.82 Forward P/E for the S&P 100. The Forward P/E for the company is lower than that of the index, but we view any Forward P/E above 10 as acceptable for a long position.

The Forward Rate of Return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favourite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines Forward Rate of Return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the Forward Rate of Return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The Forward Rate of Return for LKQ stands at 18.20%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect an 18.20% return over the next 12 months. The average Forward Rate of Return for the S&P 100 stands at 9.68%, so LKQ has an implied potential rate of return that is 1.88x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the Forward Rate of Return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialise. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for LKQ turned bullish on July 13 with a break above above $33.00 resistance level - this is the stock's third attempt to break above this resistance level and I believe that this time the breakout will stick. From here, I see the shares climbing to the $40.00 level over the next three months.

Today, I will buy the LKQ 17AUG18 32.50 Call Options, which will provide us with approximately 11x leverage on our long trade. Our stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $31.75. When trading options with leverage, a stop-loss is absolutely imperative in order to avoid oversized losses and wipe-outs.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you hold for 3 months or $40.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, we believe LKQ is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 3 years.

Entering the Sweet Spot

You should want to own an after-market auto parts supplier over the next few years - the industry is just now entering its sweet spot: the average age of cars in the US hit at an all-time high of 14.2 years in 2017, and a rising rate environment will only encourage owners to hold onto their vehicles as financing and leasing costs move higher. These two factors will lead to higher demand for after-market parts to repair these ageing vehicles, and LKQ is ideally positioned to meet this rising demand.

Source: Energy.gov

Note on Recent Earnings

On April 26, 2018, shares of LKQ dropped 17% after the company lowered its guidance for 2018. The shares have recovered around 10% from their lows since then but are still trading well below their January 2018 highs. At these price levels, the bad news for 2018 has been priced into the shares. With the auto parts industry entering a sweet spot for product demand, I believe we will see upside surprise in earnings for LKQ going forward.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximise my return.

So I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, LKQ is a strong buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LKQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.