How To Tell If Bitcoin Is Actually Dead

There are four good ways to tell if Bitcoin is dead, let's discuss each.

The Bitcoin Obituaries

You see it almost every day now, and it's nothing new. Bitcoin is dead, again. Well, I have a question for you. How can something that is already dead, die?

The fact is Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has been declared dead hundreds of times, and each time everyone is wrong. If you'd like to read the growing list of over 300 Bitcoin obituaries, you can do so here.

Have you ever wondered why?

Well friends, the answer is simple. Most people just don't understand Bitcoin.

Am I suggesting Bitcoin cannot die? No. What I'm saying is trying to declare it dead after a hack or a price drop is just the wrong way to go about it.

Bitcoin as an organism

As I've said in the past, I think it's helpful to think about Bitcoin as a living thing. Trying to classify it is difficult, but we do know something about its behavior, and about its vital signs.

As I have shown in the past, the price of Bitcoin is highly correlated with the number of unique addresses, the hash rate of the miners, and the number of confirmed transactions. So, if that's the case; then how could the price of Bitcoin go to zero, while the corollaries are pointing in the opposite direction?

1. Bitcoin hash power

Have a look at this chart above. This is the hash power of the Bitcoin network sampled monthly in log scale. Would you say Bitcoin is dead from looking at this chart?

2. Bitcoin unique addresses

Looking at the number of unique addresses in use, you might argue that there's a dip there over the last three months. But, that hardly looks like a death spiral to me, considering the magnitude of what happened in 2011. To me it looks much more like dust consolidation due to the rise, then sudden drop in Bitcoin network fees, as discussed here.

3. Bitcoin transactions confirmed

If Bitcoin was actually dead, then nobody would be using it. If nobody was using it, then the number of confirmed transactions would flatten out (not increase). Let's have a look.

Looks to me like people are still using the Bitcoin network. Keep in mind these are not the fake exchange transactions with zero fees and bots trading with themselves, someone has to actually pay a fee to use the main net.

4. Bitcoin development activity

As I talked about in my recent article on Litecoin (LTC-USD), having an active development team is a big deal. Remember, Bitcoin is a project supported by a network of volunteers. So, community support is essential to success and growth. Let's have a look.

In the last month there have been thirty-four authors pushing one hundred and twenty-eight commits, and closing fifty-three issues. Bitcoin is a very active project, actually the fourth largest project written in C++ on Github as of this week.

For the non-developers in the audience, we can put this into perspective by calculating what it would cost to hire 34 software engineers for one year. At an average salary of $100k, that's would be an annual payroll of $3.4 million, all being done on a volunteer basis (yes, not all of them are working full time, but many of these engineers are the best in their fields, so their actual salary would be much higher than $100k in the open market).

In addition to this, there has been a lot of activity on the most popular lightning network project, where seventeen authors have pushed one hundred and thirty-eight commits over the same thirty-day period. See below.

Sidenote: The lightning network is a protocol, not a project. There are many implementations of which this is just one (the most popular one), from Lightning Labs.

How to tell if Bitcoin is dead

Now that we've covered the Bitcoin vital statistics; we should be able to know for certain if Bitcoin was dead or not. It's pretty simple really.

If the network hash rate drops to zero If the number of unique addresses stops growing If the number of confirmed transactions stops increasing If the community of developers stops writing code

This is not my opinion, it's objective reality. An opinion would be that Bitcoin will be successful in the future, or that Bitcoin will fail, or that Bitcoin is good or bad. The reality is that as of today, Bitcoin is not dead because it does not meet the criteria for being dead; and therefore, it's alive.

Death spirals and price corrections

As investors, you're more interested in knowing when Bitcoin might be on its way to being dead, rather than being able to declare it dead after the fact. This has caused many to use the phrase "Bitcoin is dead" to mean that "Bitcoin will fail very soon."

So, now that we know what "dead" looks like, let's talk about what it might look like if Bitcoin were approaching death.

A death spiral would be kicked off by some terrible event, or by a gradual loss of interest. For me to be convinced that Bitcoin was in a death spiral, we would need to see trend reversals of the primary network statistics for a period of probably one year.

Bitcoin is a log scale phenomena, and it's survival depends on it being able to maintain that trend. Times of a downturn, when the market has become overheated, we might see temporary corrections in the price, and some network statistics, like we saw after Mt. Gox. However, given the eight to ten year history of the network (given some statistical limitations before price was in play), long term trends remain the best indicators. See below.

Data Source: blockchain.com

Looking back since 2010, there have been three large market corrections, and three bubble phases. We're simply in the third one right now. The price action is a complex output of the real world activity overlaid on the network fundamentals (animal spirits?). I'm looking forward to the bottom of this market, when I believe this cycle will repeat itself again at a higher level of magnitude.

Side Note: When you see people post charts of the price, look to the bottom left and note the date. If they only go back to 2013 or 2012, you might scratch your head. What happened in that time is important if you're thinking long term; because it's valid data and it helps us to clearly show that Bitcoin has had three bubbles, not two, and not twenty as some have claimed.

Conclusion

Bitcoin is not dead. If it were, we could clearly show it and there would be no mystery. The important distinction is "are we on the way to being dead," which I think means that we see the long term trends break and even reverse over the course of one year. If that doesn't happen, it's game on.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC-USD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.