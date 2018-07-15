PriceSmart: What Are Bulls Expecting?

The stock price has declined, but perhaps not sufficiently for the bad news.

A quick comparison

Let's take a quick look at three stocks: A, B, and C. Which strike you as a good value?

A B C Market Cap (millions USD) 515 3256 2438 Revenue TTM (millions) 1224 2239 2910 Earnings TTM (millions) 42.3 84.2 90.7 Revenue Growth 1 yr 11.79% 12.42% 3.17% Revenue Growth 2 yr 18.67% 15.95% 3.42% Revenue Growth 4 yr 19.23% 16.48% 6.84% EPS Growth 1 yr 10.77% 24.11% 2.05% EPS Growth 2 yr 80.91% 15.89% 0.51% EPS Growth 4 yr 49.61% (3 yr) 17.87% 1.75% Price/Revenue TTM 0.42x 1.45x 0.84x Price/Earnings TTM 12.18x 38.67x 26.87x Net Margin 3.46% 3.76% 3.12% Dividend Yield 2.8% 0.5% 0.8%

"A" trades for only 12.18x earnings... and less than half of sales. A's growth is a bit uneven, but generally strong. (Note: Four years ago, A reported a loss. I'm using a 3-yr EPS growth figure to avoid using a confusing growth rate.)

"B" trades at higher multiples to sales and earnings (38.67x and 1.45x), but has at least been growing.

"C" trades for somewhat lower multiples than "B", but is growing much more slowly.

What are these three stocks? They're all PriceSmart (PSMT), the warehouse club operating in Central America and the Caribbean.

"A" is PriceSmart in September 2009 when I bought my shares around $18 (at my mother's suggestion... credit where it's due).

"B" is PriceSmart in late 2013, when I sold most of my shares near $110.

"C" is PriceSmart at the end of August 2017 around $81 (the last full year for comparable financials).

A little history

PriceSmart has a history of investors alternately hating and loving the stock. Costco spun the company off in 1998, but the stock price fell until investors started loving it in 1999. It resisted the decline many stocks faced as the tech bubble burst, but in 2003 they had to restate their financials going back to 2001 after improper revenue recognition practices caused the company to overstate sales.

After spending years as a hated stock, steady growth brought it back into favor in 2007. The stock then fell in the broad selloff of 2008-2009. In a market starved for growth, the stock rose quickly through 2013. When the growth cooled off, so did the stock.

The last ten months

How has PriceSmart fared since the end of August 2017?

8/31/17 5/31/17 Now Growth Market Cap (millions USD) 2438 2656 2390 (on 7/13/18) Revenue TTM (millions) 2910 2974 3132 (5/31/18 TTM) 5.3% Earnings TTM (millions) 90.7 93.2 75.1 (5/31/18 TTM) -19.4% Price/Sales 0.84x 0.89x 0.76x Price/Earnings 26.88x 28.50x 31.82x Net Margin 3.12% 3.14% 2.40% Yield 0.8% 0.8% 0.9%

In the last three quarters, revenues have risen slightly while earnings have fallen. The net margin has fallen to 2.4%. When I sold my shares, the net margin was 3.76%. While the company is growing revenues, it struggles to become more profitable.

How is this happening?

It's important to remember that while a major metropolitan area in a developed country can support dozens of warehouse locations, many of PriceSmart's markets are small countries where the middle and upper classes are small and live in a concentrated area. In some countries, once they've built a few clubs, there just aren't more locations they can open where the population density is high enough, and incomes are sufficient, to make the club profitable. Too many people may live in remote locations and/or can't afford to shop there. That hurts the company's long-term growth prospects.

That's not to say they aren't opening any new locations. Two clubs were open at the end of May 2018 that were not open a year before (bringing the total from 39 to 41). Sadly, those two clubs account for much of the revenue growth, indicating that same-store sales are only up about 2.7% over the prior year.

PriceSmart faces problems in several markets. The slowing Panamanian economy is hurting sales at five locations. The Colombian economy and Peso are stronger, but customer renewals are low and local competition is tough. In some cases, PriceSmart has decided to sell imported goods at a loss, rather than lose customers.

Overall, membership grew 3.2%, but that's not much given that they opened two new clubs.

Some thoughts on valuation

When I sold, I hoped I'd get a chance to buy the stock back for a bargain some day. The trailing P/E was high then (about 38x on ~$3 EPS TTM), but the company still had some growth.

I figured revenues and earnings would grow steadily, but that they would fail to meet the extremely high growth expectations the stock price seemed to suggest. I hoped the market would turn against the stock, and that maybe I could buy the shares for $60 when they were earning $4.00 or $4.50 (maybe 13x to 15x).

Growth has slowed drastically, but the market reaction really seems to be pretty mild. This stock could fall to $55 and I'd still feel it was somewhat overpriced given that it has struggled to grow for several years.

It makes me wonder what bulls are expecting from this stock. The days of rapid growth seem to be pretty clearly over. It has had a few years of mediocre financial results. Yet it still trades like it has only had a bad quarter or two. I don't see how the company can grow into the current stock price when its margins have been squeezed so much.

What does this mean for you?

I do not encourage investors to rush out to short or buy puts on PriceSmart. This could backfire for several reason:

PriceSmart options are thinly traded. A wide bid/ask spread means investors either need to be patient or pay an increased option premium. PriceSmart has shaken off bad news before. Puts could quite possibly expire worthless. Also, the news might actually be good and send the stock higher. If the stock rallies on news investors like, put buyers can lose their full premium...but shorts could continue to lose more and more money with no limit as the stock price rises further and further.

But... if you're comfortable with buying puts or shorting stocks, PriceSmart might be worth a look.

My position

I've bought a few puts on PriceSmart (January 2019, $65 strike), but this represents a very small part of my total portfolio (<0.1%). The stock currently trades at $78.90, and I paid $1.54 for the puts. This bet may pay off, or it may lead to a total loss. It's difficult to build a large options position without driving the price up significantly, and this is a bet on which I certainly want to limit my risk. I've not shorted the stock because shares have a history of liking good news and being able to largely ignore bad news. If I went short, I could potentially lose much more than I'm willing to risk.

I know the stock has endured a lot of bad news before, but if next quarter's earnings are weak and investors lose faith in the company again, I think it could fall very quickly. Weak growth is now combined with falling margins. A six-month option gives me a fair amount of time to take advantage of any bad news...assuming there is bad news and investors actually care this time! And if the quarter is great...or bad, but the market doesn't care... my loss is limited to a small stake.

Odds are this bet will be a total loss. However, it will be limited to a small loss, and I think the options I bought were reasonably priced. If investors sour on the company in the next six months (not likely, but possible) I can hopefully get a nice return.

In six months, I may be examining my mistakes in this trade, but at least I won't have lost very much. And If the bet pays off and the stock falls, I may become a bull and buy shares at a low-enough price...if the operations don't deteriorate too much.

Disclaimer: Do your own due diligence. Nothing I say here is formal professional advice. Options can magnify gains and shorting can be profitable, but both can also result in massive losses.

Disclosure: I am/we are short PSMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While not, strictly speaking, short PSMT, I am long January 2019 $65 puts on PSMT. The puts are currently worth less than 0.1% of my portfolio, but could rise in value if the stock falls.