Boeing 777X Risks: Customers

The Boeing (BA) 777X can be considered Boeing’s effort to provide operators of the Boeing 777-300ER and Boeing 777-200LR with a suitable successor and competitor to the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF/OTCPK:EADSY) A350 family. The first aircraft is expected to have its maiden flight in 2019 with the first deliveries planned for 2020.

Judging from the Boeing 777X launch in November 2013, the Boeing 777X has a bright future ahead as the program was launched with record-breaking orders and commitments in dollar value. In this article series, we will have a short look at some risks associated with the Boeing 777X. Although these risks should be highlighted, we believe that the Boeing 777X can eventually have a strong future and the overall picture could very well be positive for the Boeing 777X program.

The first risk we will be dealing with is the dependence on the backlog. We view the composition of the backlog as a risk imposing one for the guaranteed continuity of the Boeing 777X program at the current production rate without blanks being feathered into the system.

Order inflow

Figure 1: Order inflow Boeing 777X

The Boeing 777X program launched with 259 orders and commitments valued $95B at list prices at the 2013 Dubai Airshow. The fact that the Dubai Airshow had been chosen as the stage to launch the Boeing 777X family should hardly come as a surprise since Dubai’s long-haul carrier Emirates is the biggest operator of the Boeing 777-300ER and one of the customers that has been pushing Boeing relentlessly for an update to the Boeing 777. The program currently has 326 orders. In comparison, the Boeing 777X has almost booked as many orders as Airbus booked for its Airbus A380 superjumbo since 2001. In Figure 1 it can be seen that most of the commitments announced during the 2013 Dubai Airshow were firmed a year later.

Backlog

Currently, the Boeing 777X family consists of 2 members, namely the Boeing 777-8 which is the long range variant intended to ultimately replace the Boeing 777-200LR, and the Boeing 777-9 which intends to give continuation to the sales success of the Boeing 777-300ER.

Figure 1: Orders per Boeing 777X variant

To date, Boeing sold 273 777-9 and 53 777-8 aircraft under firm contract. Not included are the 15 Boeing 777X aircraft that Iran Air intended to buy, since the commitment was never firmed and at this stage there is little reason to assume they will ever be firmed under the existing tentative agreement. At list prices, the orders for the Boeing 777-9 are valued $117B and $21B for the Boeing 777-8, totaling $138B for the next generation family of the Boeing 777. AeroAnalysis estimated the actual value of the sales to be closer to $60B. With the relatively low number of sales for the Boeing 777-8, one could consider this a risk but we think this purely is a reflection of the niche status of ultra-long haul aircraft. Currently, the next generation ultra-long haul aircraft has gathered over 15% of all Boeing 777X sales. The Boeing 777-200LR only managed to get around 6.5% of all -200LR and -300ER sales, so in fact the Boeing 777-8 is currently selling better than the Boeing 777-200LR on a relative basis. Though we certainly do think this can change in the future, we think this is no source of concern.

Geographical dependence

The major source of concern would be the geographical dependence that currently is baked into the order book of the Boeing 777X program. The carriers in the Middle East account for roughly 70-75 percent of all orders; while Asian carriers account for roughly 20 percent of the orders, the remainder of the orders goes to Europe and one unidentified customer. With the Asian market including China being a booming market, one would expect customers for the Boeing 777X to be primarily located in Asia if it weren’t for the biggest customer and operator of the Boeing 777-300ER to be located in the Middle East.

With the lack of geographical diversification, the big risk for the Boeing 777X is cooling demand. In 2015 and 2016, wide body orders were under pressure as oil prices dropped and overcapacity plagued the market. This increased difficulties for Boeing working towards filling all deliveries slots until the full transition towards Boeing 777X production. At the time, Boeing said it was observing some regional hesitance. We can pinpoint that hesitance towards the Middle East. The Boeing 777 is popular among the carriers in the Middle East. It is also these carriers that continued taking deliveries for years, increasing capacity in excess of market demand thereby significantly reducing yield. With these carriers being state-owned, there were few to no problems for the airlines absorbing the aircraft since buying aircraft in the volumes these state-owned airlines do increased the leverage in international political affairs. Additionally, these airlines were able to absorb billions worth of aircraft since they are backed by the governments. This can continue until the government sees declining income and that happened when oil prices nosedived in 2014. It put pressure on the ME3 carriers in more than one way. The nosedive resulted in oil related travel, which fills the business and first class seats, to decline resulting in additional yield pressure for the carriers. On the other hand, the governments no longer were as prepared to continue backing big aircraft purchases. As a result, some options and purchase rights that the ME3 carriers had lapsed and this eventually forced Boeing to cut production on the Boeing 777 program.

It’s no given that such a thing is a one-off event. We are not expecting another oil crash, but we are seeing a lot of regional turmoil as the State of Qatar is being isolated and Iran and Saudi Arabia are battling each other via the US and in a war in Yemen. That regional tension should be contained, if not the demand for air travel might suffer subsequently leading to a decline in demand for aircraft.

If we zoom in further, we can see that not only is there a clear regional dependency but also a clear dependence on customers. Three airlines, all located in the Middle East, ordered >70% of all Boeing 777X aircraft. Each of these airlines intends to grow significantly in the coming years, but they largely depend on the same pool of travelers to cater that growth. From a Leeham delivery schedule diagram, we do get the impression that all ME3 airlines, each with its own reason, might be facing a challenge putting these aircraft in service or realize the required growth to put the aircraft to good use.

Etihad Airways is coping with the consequences of a failed global investment strategy, possibly leaving the carrier with more aircraft on order than it really needs. As the airline seeks to return to profitability, it might be considering pursuing a shallow growth profile which could lead to deferral of orders including the Boeing 777X.

Qatar Airways will see a bump in demand as it hosts the 2022 World Cup, but at the same time Qatar is under a blockade which puts pressure on Qatar’s state airline.

Dubai has quite a nice diverse economy which includes tourism. At first, it seems like Emirates would be one of the carriers that would have no problem at all absorbing aircraft, but judging from the delivery profile we think that even for Emirates, the biggest operator of the Boeing 777, the delivery profile is a steep one as it either signals a rather inefficient replacement of the current fleet or a lot of growth to be realized in 2020-2023. On top of that, Emirates currently is facing crew shortages that keep part of the fleet grounded. So even Emirates is facing challenges.

What we see is that the Boeing 777X is not only exposed to some regional uncertainties, but also on customer level there are quite some risks that we think could lead to changes to the delivery schedules.

Conclusion

We’re not saying that Boeing 777X is facing imminent problems, but we do think that in the backlog there is a lot of exposure to certain regions and customers. If these customers for whatever reason will be unable to realize the growth profiles they are pursuing, then we are likely to see deliveries being stretched out over a longer timeframe keeping production for the Boeing 777 at 60 aircraft per year. We think that also is something that will happen for two reasons; the first reason is because we think that the delivery schedules aren’t aligned with demand and the second reason is that Boeing likely aims to keep its delivery stream on the program diverse and sustainable. This can be accomplished by spreading out the deliveries to customers over more years while simultaneously trying to sell the Boeing 777X to new customers such as Qantas and British Airways. By doing so, Boeing reduces the regional exposure of the Boeing 777X delivery stream and avoids ‘eating’ through the backlog risking future rate cuts and pricing pressure on the Boeing 777X.

