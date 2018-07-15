Should You Buy Aritzia And Its Strong Growth Potential?

The company has an excellent track record of growth in the past decade and hopes to significantly grow its online sales in the next three years.

Investment Thesis

Aritzia (OTC:ATZAF) (TSX:ATZ) is an innovative design house of fashion brands. In its fiscal Q1 2019, the company delivered double-digit comparable sales growth following three quarters of mid-single digit growth. The company has an experienced management team that has delivered an excellent track record of growth in the past decade. The team is also conscious on improving its margin and hopes to significantly grow its e-commerce sales in the next three years. Its share price is currently trading at a valuation much below its peer such as Lululemon and may trend higher if it can deliver another few quarters of strong comparable store sales.

Reasons why we like Aritzia and its business

Strong comparable sales growth

We really like the fact that Aritzia’s comparable sales growth rate improved to 10.9% in its fiscal Q1 2019. This was the first double-digit comparable sales growth in the past 4 quarters. The company only registered mid-single digit comparable sales growth in the prior three quarters. Its Q1 2019 was also encouraging as we noted that many Canadian retailers’ earnings were challenged by unfavourable weather condition in the past quarter. For example, Canadian retailer Roots’ (OTC:RROTF) comparable sales only grew by 6.4% in its past quarter (below its own guidance). This comparable sales growth momentum should continue in Q2 as management noted continual strong sales in the first part of Q2.

A good track record of growth in the past

Aritzia has an excellent track record of growth. As the first chart below shows, its net revenue grew from C$113 million in its fiscal 2007 to C$667 in its fiscal 2017. This is equivalent to a CAGR of 19%. Similarly, its store count also increased from 21 stores back in its fiscal 2017 to 79 stores in its fiscal 2017. The company currently operates 85 stores at the end of Q1 2019. Although past record does not mean future performance, it indicates to us that Aritzia has a proven management team able to create shareholder value in the long-term.

Strong balance sheet

Aritzia has a strong balance sheet. We noted that it currently has a cash position of C$122.3 million at the end of Q1 2019 thanks to its growing operating cash flow in the past few years. Its debt to assets ratio has decreased from about 36% a year ago to less than 21% in the past quarter (see second chart below). As a result of its strong cash generation, the company has implemented a normal course issuer bid on May 15th to repurchase its shares. The company has since repurchased 52,100 shares.

Sourcing strategy should help offset margin compression

As global economy continues to improve, inflation and rising raw material cost is causing an impact on many companies. Companies without an adequate strategy can be impacted negatively in a rising inflation environment. Fortunately, Aritzia has a global sourcing strategy to maintain its margin. The result has been very positive so far. Its gross margin improved to 40.4% in Q1 2019 from 39.7% in the same quarter last year. This was an improvement of 70 basis points. Management indicated that the benefit they receive from reduced product costs would be offset by higher raw material costs.

E-commerce to reach 25% of its total revenue by 2021

One primary driver of its strong comparable sales growth in Q1 2019 is Aritzia’s e-commerce platform. The company did not disclose much data such as online traffic conversion, but has a target to grow its e-commerce sales to about 25% of its total revenue by 2021. The company believes this can be done through digital marketing, online shopping experience improvement, clientele programs, omnichannel fulfillment capabilities, and international marketplaces. We believe the company is heading in the right direction as consumer appetite continues to shift towards more online shopping.

Risks and challenges

Retail competition

Although Aritzia posted strong comparable sales growth in its Q1 fiscal 2019 and that management indicated strong sales in the first half of its Q2 2019, we remain concerned about whether these growth rates will be maintained in the long run. This is because Aritzia’s comparable sales growth rate has been in a gradual decline since reaching the peak of 26% year over year back in its fiscal Q1 2016. Investors should keep in mind that there are a lot of competitions in fashion apparel. Like its peers, Aritzia needs to continue to adapt to ever changing customer tastes and needs.

Rising costs

Management has already indicated that they expect costs of raw materials to increase in the second half of its fiscal 2019. Although the company has a global sourcing strategy to help mitigate the increase in expense, we need to continue to monitor this trend. In addition, economy in the United States is running at full capacity right now and the economy in Canada has improved substantially from the near low of 2016. This will likely result in rising wages and higher delivery costs. It may inevitably compress its operating margin. Investors should keep this in mind.

Valuation

Share price of Aritzia has risen nearly 20% in the past year. Yet, its P/E ratio of 23.1x is still lower than Lululemon’s (LULU) 38.9x. Since the company is still much focused in Canada, and still has strong growth outlook in the United States and internationally, we believe Aritzia's share price has significant potential to trend higher. If the company can continue to accelerate its comparable sales growth in the subsequent quarters, we believe the market will reward a much higher P/E ratio (mid to high 20x). Given that the company expects low to mid-teens revenue growth (and that its SG&A expense expect to grow proportionate to its revenue), we forecast Aritzia can earn an EPS of C$0.75 (a growth rate of 15.5%) in its fiscal 2019. Using the P/E ratio of 25x, we derive a target price of C$18.75 per share. This is equivalent to a return of 5.4%.

Investor Takeaway

We are confident that Aritzia can continue to perform well and meet its guidance especially given management’s past track record. We believe its share price can trend higher due to multiple expansions especially if the company can deliver another few quarters of strong comparable sales growth. However, since its shares have appreciated over 10% following its Q1 2019 earnings release and appreciated about 70% since November 2017, we advise investors to not chase high and patiently wait for a better entry point.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

