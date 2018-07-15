Can Zynga Maintain It Momentum Going Forward?

source: Zynga

Since the beginning of May 2018, Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has been moving up swiftly, with it taking a breather starting in June, and then rebounding in July, where the share price has jumped to as high as $4.40. It closed out April 2018 at $3.45 per share.

The question now is if Zynga has more gas in the tank and can continue that momentum, or it's running on fumes is about to head south.

In the article we'll look at the foundation of games it has in place that should provide a floor on the value of the company, the acquisition of Gram Games, changing of its stock structure, share repurchases, and the impact, if any, advertising will have on the company over the long term.

Latest earnings

Zynga beat its guidance for revenue and bookings, with revenue at $208.2 million, and bookings of $219.5 million.

The company also turned a profit of $.56 million, an improvement over the $9.5 million loss in the same reporting period in 2017. That also exceeded guidance.

These were the reasons given for the performance:

Our positive performance in the quarter was driven by growth in our forever franchises. In particular, CSR2 and Words With Friends, as well as our recent Casual Cards acquisition which has been a great addition to our live services portfolio.

While the quarter wasn't a bad one, it did miss once again on EPS and guided for revenues in the 2nd quarter to come in below estimates. There was a brief sell-off on the news, but that quickly reversed direction after the company announced it was instituting another round of share buybacks worth $200 million.

Another factor was the announcement that Zynga founder Mark Pincus had converted his voting shares to the company’s Class A common stock. That brought his voting rights from 70 percent down to 10 percent. This presumably could attract more institutional investors to the company.

Not too long afterwards came the announcement the company was acquiring Gram Games for $250 million. That gave its share price more upward momentum that has lasted until it pulled back some on July 13th.

Forever franchises

Zynga attributed its quarterly success to what it defines as its "forever franchises," including CSR2, FarmVille 2, Words With Friends and Zynga Poker, among others. The company stated its second of four priorities is to create new games that have similar, long-term durability those above, and others like them which have performed so well for so long.

It also will continue to spend on its existing forever franchises, with the purpose of adding new features that keep existing fans interested, and attracting new fans as well.

The importance of these franchises is they do form a bottom for the company that allows it to scale out from there without the bottom falling out of its share price. With these major franchises accounting for over 50 percent of revenue, my assumption is that is reflected in the share price as well.

These should also provide capital to build up its cash position and further its investment in this important unit of the company.

Adding value?

There have been a couple of things the company has done to add value to shareholders. One has been the ongoing share repurchase program, one that was recently completed with the repurchase of 67 million shares. The other was the announcement, as mentioned earlier, that Zynga founder Mark Pincus made the decision to convert his voting shares to Class A common stock, resulting in his voting rights being reduced from 70 percent to 10 percent.

The implications of Pincus' decision is to underscore his trust in the management of the company, and to make the company more attractive to institutional investors that may balk at taking positions in a company that has one person with that much control.

Concerning its recently completed repurchase program, the company bought back 67 million shares at an average of $2.99 per share. It also announced a new $200 million repurchase program. That will likely cost a lot more per share than the last repurchase program because the share price has jumped to well over $4.00 per share, and probably has more room to climb in the second half of 2018.

While it's obvious what Zynga is doing concerning the repurchase programs, but I'm not a fan of them when taking into consideration the company's need to scale more quickly. I think spending on more acquisitions, more game development, and more aggressive marketing would be better uses of its capital at this time.

To me the greatest way to add value would be to generate more revenue while finding ways to lower its margins to be more in line with the game industry. Buying back shares isn't the way to do that.

Acquisition of Gram Games

Probably the biggest catalyst for the company as the company stands will be its acquisition of Gram Games, which it bought for $250 million.

The company said this about the acquisition:

Zynga expects its acquisition of Gram Games will be an additional catalyst to its growth and delivery of its long-term profitability targets.

This plays to Zynga's strengths in that it further enhances its live services, which has accounted for over 95 percent of its revenue in 2018.

Gram Games has nine titles in its portfolio which have been, together, downloaded over 170 million times globally. Among the more well-known games are Merge Dragons! and 1010!.

It has immediately added another 3 million daily active users to Zynga. This will help increase ad revenue for Zynga over the short term.

Ad revenue

Advertising revenue for Zynga has increased from $114 million in 2013 to $196 million in 2017. Even with the acquisition of Gram Games, strong competition will continue to keep the pace of advertising growth somewhat subdued as the company stands today. This is one of the major reasons I prefer the company to focus more of its spend on marketing and acquisitions, rather than "adding value" to shareholders via share repurchases.

To show the difficulty in meaningful, sustainable advertising revenue growth, in the earnings report the company stated the pace of growth would in the "low single digits right now," adding "it's one of those areas where you're going to see ups and downs."

Over the last half of 2018 I think this will be a decent catalyst for Zynga. It should do well in the last quarter of the calendar year in particular in the U.S. The domestic market accounts for about 65 percent of its sales (including all revenue sources, not only advertising).



As with the company in general, the way to sustainably grow its advertising business is to create evergreen hits and make acquisitions that are not only immediately accretive to the company, but include proven and durable games.

Over the long term, advertising revenue will endure ups and downs, which means it'll be a positive and negative catalyst from quarter to quarter, depending on the time of year and competitive headwinds, which management admits is formidable.

Conclusion

Zynga should throw up some decent numbers in the last half based primarily upon its acquisition of Gram Games. Revenue will jump, and ad revenue will be on the plus side of growth for the last two quarters.

What remains to be seen is if this will help Zynga lower margins and generate more consistent earnings per share, which it has struggled to do over the last six quarters, where it has missed during five out of six of them, even while beating on revenue during that same period of time.

With the cost of developing games being low, it means Zynga will have to differentiate on the quality and being compelling to users, as numerous games enter the market. It not only has to continue to develop new games, but add interesting elements and features to old games in order to keep gamers interested and coming back for more, while attracting new users.

Again, this is why I think share repurchases, at this stage of the company's development, isn't the best use of capital. It needs to further scale in order to generate more revenue and start to generate a steady profit as it lowers margins.

As it stands, the company appears to be taking a more moderate approach to growth. While I don't suggest Zynga should be reckless in any way, I do think it will have to be more aggressive. It has a lot of cash on hand, and allocating it to growth is where I see its major emphasis should be.

In my view it's acting more like a company in a saturated mature market, rather than a rapidly growing sector that has a lot of growth potential left in it.

All that said, I do think Zynga will perform well in the second half, but after its potential is priced in, it's uncertain how much more momentum it can gain without some more solid acquisitions and new evergreen games that can raise its share price floor.

It has proven it can do so in the past, but after the end of 2018 it'll have to prove it has the will and ability to continue to do so. With short-term advertising revenue probably doing better than usual for the company, I see it keeping some momentum till the end of the year.

