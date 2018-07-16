Sterling Construction: Underfollowed Bargain-Priced Growth Stock

It might be challenging to find bargains for profitable growing companies in today's market. However, there are still some attractively-priced stocks with strong growth out there. One of those stocks is Sterling Construction Company (STRL).

Sterling Construction is a small company with a market cap of just $366 million. The stock hasn't been given its true value from Wall Street since the company is small and underfollowed. The stock is trading with a bargain valuation for a company with strong above-average revenue and earnings growth. The combination of the low valuation and high earnings growth will drive the stock to outperform over at least the next year.

Sterling operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company specializing in highways/roads, bridges, light rail, airfields, water, wastewater, storm drainage systems, commercial concrete projects, foundations for multi-family homes, and parking structures. The outlook for many of these projects is positive, which I will explain under the catalyst section of the article.

Sterling experienced a turnaround as a result of the Tealstone acquisition, which was completed in April 2017. Sterling purchased Tealstone for $85 million. This acquisition gave Sterling a Dallas-Forth Worth area commercial and residential construction business, worth about $165 million in annual revenue. For context, that represents about 24% of Sterling's 2016 revenue and 17% of 2017 revenue.

Tealstone also provides Sterling with double-digit business growth with double-digit margins, diversification of revenue streams, broader range of customers, operational synergies, expanded project opportunities, and a better potential to expand into other regions where Sterling has a presence.

The Tealstone acquisition helped Sterling to move from a negative ROE and ROIC in 2016 to achieving an ROE of 9.34% and ROIC of 12.26% in 2017. This has improved to an ROE of 13% and ROIC of 16.9% over the past 12 months. I expect these metrics to continue to improve as Sterling grows net income going forward.

Sterling's Growth Catalysts

Sterling's turnaround is evident in the Q1 results. The company reported the best financial results in over a decade in what historically has been the seasonally weakest quarter. Revenue increased 45% in Q1 as compared to Q1 2017. As of the end of March 2018, the company's heavy civil construction backlog increased 19% to $885 million since the end of 2017. The backlog will help drive future growth as the projects are completed.

The Tealstone acquisition is an example of Sterling's strategy to grow high margin products and to expand into adjacent markets. Now with the company achieving strong net income growth, Sterling is in a better position to expand going forward. Prior to the Tealstone acquisition, Sterling was posting negative net income for multiple years. Sterling improved its gross margin from 6% in 2016 to 9% in 2017. That's a 50% year-over-year improvement in the company's gross margin.

Sterling is now in a better financial position to make future acquisitions and to grow organically. The company is expected to achieve strong annual revenue growth of between 7% and 8% in 2018. This growth is expected to be repeated in 2019 (consensus). This looks like reasonable expectations that can be achieved, given the improvements from Tealstone combined with Sterling's increased backlog and growth strategy.

Here's how various U.S. construction markets that Sterling operates in are expected to grow:

2017 2022 % Growth Transportation $247.1b $284b 15% Bridge/Highway $149.7b $167.2b 12% Airport runway $15.3 $22.7b 48% Waterway $1.8b $2.1b 16.7% Rail $20.3b $23.1b 13.7% Total $434.2b $499.1b 15%

Source: Sterling's 10-K filing

This construction growth will help drive growth for Sterling's concrete construction businesses. The growth in transportation construction projects is being driven by the "Fast Act" which stands for Fixing Americas Surface Transportation Act. The Fast Act provides long-term federal funding for transportation projects. This will help get needed projects completed and help contribute to Sterling's growth.

Given the increase in revenue growth and improvement in gross margin, Sterling looks poised to achieve analysts' EPS estimates of $0.92 for 2018. This represents growth of 114% over 2017's EPS of $0.43. This growth is likely to be a strong positive driver for the stock.

Bargain-Priced Stock

Sterling's stock is experiencing positive momentum since the end of March when it was trading at about $11. The stock is still bargain-priced despite the 25% increase over the past few months. Here's a glance at Sterling's valuation metrics as compared to its peers with similar market caps:

STRL Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Orion Group (ORN) Argan (AGX) Forward P/E 11 27.8 30.8 14.3 PEG 1.32 n/a -2.85 2.99 Price to Book 2.58 1.63 1.03 1.76 Price to Sales 0.36 0.51 0.42 0.79 EV/EBITDA 8.98 11.03 9.34 3.18

Source: finance.yahoo.com

Sterling is valued below its peers based on expected EPS for 2019. There aren't many profitable growth stocks in today's market with a forward P/E as low as 11. The Heavy Construction industry is trading with a forward P/E of 13.5. This is an undervaluation as compared to the S&P 500's forward P/E of 17.7. Sterling is trading 18.5% below its industry and 39% below the S&P 500.

Wall Street hasn't fully caught on to Sterling's turnaround. This is mostly a result of Sterling being a small, underfollowed company with only three analysts covering the stock. However, the stock has gained 25% over the past few months. So, investors can still jump in now while the stock has positive momentum, but remains undervalued.

Outlook for Sterling Construction

Overall, I expect Sterling to build on its recent growth. The Fast Act and the Tealstone acquisition provide strong catalysts for growth. Sterling's strategy of growing high margin products and expanding into adjacent markets will add to those catalysts.

The risk to the investment thesis is the highly competitive nature of the Heavy Construction industry. Companies in the industry compete on price, quality of work, duration of contract schedules, and the ability to minimize public inconvenience. If large projects are awarded to the competition, Sterling would lose out on revenue. Therefore, Sterling will have to deliver on each of these items against small, medium, and large competitors to maintain growth.

Given Sterling's successful turnaround as evident in the company's new-found profitability, I think the company will be successful in furthering its growth. The company has a solid strategy in place and a new Vice President of Strategy and Business Development (Jeff Darnell) to drive growth. Darnell has expertise in driving earnings growth for construction companies through adjacent market expansion. This is in line with Sterling's growth strategy.

Given the undervaluation and growth outlook, I think the stock can easily hit $20 within one year for an approximate 44% gain. This would take the forward P/E ratio up to 16, based on expected EPS growth of $1.25 for 2019. This would take the P/E above the industry average, but that is justified from Sterling's above-average growth. The stock growth will be driven by strong earnings growth and from P/E expansion due to the low valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). I am not a registered investment advisor. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial advisor to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.