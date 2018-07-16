Fastenal Earnings: Great Results, But Investors Must Remain Vigilant

After stating in my pre-earnings article that "FAST passes my "5 M" analysis with flying colors. As an attractive dividend growth stock with strength across the board," Fastenal (FAST) hiked its already attractive dividend by 8.1% and crushed top line and bottom line quarterly expectations. Excluding $0.04 of the EPS resulting from a one-time tax benefit and the management-estimated $0.11 EPS add-on from tax reform, FAST still grew EPS by 13.5% year-over-year while revenue grew by 13% (marking five straight quarters of double-digit revenue growth), reflecting a very robust core business performance. FAST now looks much closer to fairly valued at this point and when accounting for three risk factors, I am downgrading it from a buy to a hold.

The robust economy drove strong end-market demand as non-residential construction sales accelerated and manufacturing demand sustained its strong performance. Meanwhile, management made good progress on its growth driver initiatives by signing 81 Onsites during the quarter - leaving the company with 761 active sites overall (reflecting nearly 19.1% and 56.6% year-over-year growth, respectively) - and growing vending device signings by 13.4% year-over-year and increasing the total count of installed devices by 14.3% annually. Furthermore, FAST continued leveraging its scale to grow national accounts daily sales by 19.1% year-over-year and non-U.S. daily sales by over 20% year-over-year.

While this rapid growth of investment in new devices appears warranted by the strong economy (PMI was up to 58.7 in 2Q18 vs. 55.8 in 2Q17, industrial production, non-construction daily sales, and manufacturing data all posted positive year-over-year growth), it is important to remember that interest rates are rising and will likely continue to do so as long as the economy remains hot and inflation continues to rise. As a result, despite all of the good news, investors need to keep an eye on three key factors: declining gross margins, rising inflation-driven costs, and increasing accounts receivable.

Declining gross margins were mainly driven by a product mix shift toward lower gross margin national accounts and non-fastener products, which in and of themselves were not bad because FAST was able to leverage fixed costs against its growth to achieve economies of scale (SG&A is now at a record low of 28.2% of sales), holding the operating margin steady. Still it is worth keeping an eye on in coming quarters as competition and increasing growth in lower margin sales continue to exert pressure on profit margins.

Additionally, gross margins also declined due to product and freight inflation. If inflation continues to ramp up and the labor market continues to tighten, causing interest rates (and thereby the cost of capital) and employee costs to continue rising with it, these new investments may not yield as much as previously forecast and new growth opportunities may not be able to offset economies of scale, leading to shrinking operating margins. The good news is that the company's debt to capital percentage remains at a low, mid-teens level, leaving the company with little leverage and keeping it fairly well insulated against the threat of bankruptcy during a recession.

Finally, accounts receivable grew 19.6% during the quarter as customers pushed out payments further. This reflects a troubling trend similar to the previous cycle, whereby customers continue to pull forward demand at an increasing pace, leading to a "catch-up" and/or defaulting period during the recession. This not only harms the company's cash flows in the short run, it could also mean that current profits are not as high quality as they may appear, potentially leading to extra pain during a downturn.

FAST Accounts Receivable (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

FAST posted very strong top line and bottom line results in its quarterly earnings, driving a double-digit surge in the share price, and management added a cherry on top by hiking the dividend a healthy 8%. All data points indicate continuing strong and growing demand, thereby justifying the P/E ratio above 23. The company is also self-funding the vast majority of its growth investments, keeping its leverage very low. However, investors need to keep in mind that - despite the strong dividend yield - the elevated P/E ratio still requires strong growth for several more years in order to provide satisfactory returns. With costs mounting due to inflation and a tight labor market, margins shrinking due to increased exposure to national accounts and lower-margin product mix and increasingly forward-pulled/leveraged sales, the ability to maintain profitability through growth-driven economies of scale may quickly become squeezed. After the recent run-up in shares, I view FAST as a hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FAST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.