Freeport-McMoRan: Don't Panic

I believe that copper prices are going to rebound over the next few months, as trade war fears have gone too far.

Freeport-McMoRan is still in an uptrend and should further benefit from its cheap valuation and global growth.

Copper prices have taken a hit recently. The current price is 17% lower than the fake breakout peak in June of this year. Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) did not break down and is still in the uptrend that started in January 2016. I believe that copper prices are going to rebound, which will push Freeport to new highs over the next few months.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan

Don't Worry, It's Just China

The copper price (black line in graph below) has behaved like an ugly bull trap over the past few weeks. Dr. Copper had a textbook breakout in June, which it used to quickly jump to $3.30. However, the rally suddenly ended and turned into a correction to levels not seen since July 2017. Especially the fact that copper prices tend to predict the world economy has scared some investors. However, I added the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) to the graph below which shows that both copper and Chinese stocks got punished in June (grey line).

Source: TradingView

It's obviously nothing new that China has a massive influence on the copper price, thanks to the country's hunger for industrial metals. However, my expectation is that the copper correction is not happening because of slow economic growth. The graph below shows the Chinese manufacturing PMI, which is a good leading indicator of the economy. The graph compares both the Chinese manufacturing PMI and the price of copper. The red horizontal line marks the PMI 50 level. PMI values below 50 indicate contraction, whereas numbers above 50 predict economic expansion.

Source: IECONOMICS

What we see is that copper prices are massively overreacting. Even though China's economic momentum seems to have plateaued, there is no need to start selling copper as if we are seeing a global slowdown. The same holds true for the US economy as I discussed in this article.

I am convinced that the current sell-off is the result of the ongoing trade war between China and the US. Both Chinese equities and China-focused commodities are falling, while American equities and commodities that are less dependent (but still very cyclical), like oil, continue to be strong.

Implications For Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport is obviously not immune to the current copper correction. Even though I believe the company is still benefiting from rising shipments thanks to a solid global economy, it is undeniable that its income is going to take a hit. In its 2018 global metals, mining & steel conference presentation, Freeport presented an interesting overview of the effects of a rising price of copper on both EBITDA and operating cash flow. The interesting thing is that the company only shows what happens when copper goes up. I do not blame it, since the metal was doing quite well when the company made this presentation.

However, that's not everything. Freeport also mentioned that every $0.10 change in copper price would have a $360 million effect on its EBITDA and a $280 million effect on its operating cash flow.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan 2018 Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference

This means the current correction from $3.30 to $2.77 has decreased the company's (potential) EBITDA by $1.9 billion.

The stock price of Freeport, on the other hand, is doing quite well despite the pressure from copper prices. It is still in a solid uptrend. I believe that this is the result of the company's Grasberg problems back in 2017, which prevented the stock from outperforming the way Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) stock did, for example.

Source: TradingView

At this point, the company is still extremely cheap with a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a forward P/E ratio of 14.6. The recent underperformance and the company's interesting valuation saved Freeport from plunging like Southern Copper, for example.

FCX data by YCharts

Why I Remain Bullish

I have already shared a big part of my reason to stay bullish away in this article. Chinese and US economic growth remain strong, while copper prices are overreacting after renewed trade war fears.

Moreover, we should not ignore the bigger picture. Freeport's own copper market commentary discusses something I brought up in my previous article about this company: in addition to positive momentum in China and strong construction demand in key markets like the US and Europe, we are going to see massive demand acceleration in emerging markets like India.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan 2018 Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference

The global copper demand acceleration has just started and is about to heat up, as you can see in the graph below. I used the same graph in my previous article, but I think it fits perfectly in this article as well.

Source: Madras Consultancy Group

Takeaway

The most recent copper price plunge seems to be a red flag when it comes to the global economy. However, I am not becoming bearish, as there is enough evidence that the economy is doing quite well. Commodities that are less dependent on China (i.e., crude oil) are doing much better, while European and American equities continue to outperform falling Chinese stocks.

The copper price is very likely going to rebound over the next few months. Mid-term economic strength as well as accelerating long-term demand will prevent copper from falling further.

Add to that the fact that Freeport stock price is still in an uptrend at very interesting valuation levels. I really like the current buying opportunity and will add a few shares to my existing long position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.