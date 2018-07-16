Political Risks Could Subdue Stanley Black & Decker

On July 20th, 2018, Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) will announce second-quarter earnings. The numbers from the industrial goods firm will provide insight on SWK shares' next move in trading and the market for manufactured goods. Both have been feeling the pains of pessimism, with the broader industry trading lower and SWK falling from a peak of about $176 in January. No support has been established as trading inches closer to $130. Investors will be keen on hearing SWK’s management’s thoughts on the current macroeconomic environment and how that will affect earnings. The comments could be a decisive moment in trading of SWK shares going into the second half of 2018.

From Finviz

The bearish trend in SWK has not been accompanied by a string of bad top line and bottom line numbers. Instead, it’s the opposite. In the past four quarters, SWK has beat EPS estimates and posted higher-than-expected revenue. Additionally, year-over-year sales growth rates have been double-digits all four times. This compares to the four quarters before those where SWK beat on EPS every time but only beat revenue estimates half the time and posted year-over-year growth rates of low single digit numbers.

Part of the reason that there might not have been a bullish reaction from traders is how that revenue growth is sliced up. According to the Q1 conference call, Q1 revenue grew 12 percent, and this consisted of 4 percent organic growth, 6 percent growth due to acquisition, and 4 percent growth attributed to foreign exchange. This revenue growth mix is definitely less bullish, but it doesn’t paint a picture that demands bearish sentiment. In fact, the macroeconomic environment was treating SWK very well. Individual segment results show this as well.

From Q1 earnings slides

The Tools & Storage segment performed the best out of the three segments with growth of 17 percent on the quarter. The emerging markets added the most to organic growth at a rate of 15 percent, while the North America regions added the least at 3 percent. Gains were caused by new product launch and good volume. Foreign markets saw a nice boost with a weaker dollar helping exports.

The Industrial segment grew 5 percent overall, but saw no organic growth in the quarter. The flatness was mostly affected by lower volumes in automotive systems, electronics, and oil and gas pipeline projects. The weakness in this segment saw profit drop by three percent despite the gains in revenue.

The Security segment saw a 2 percent gain overall, but actually had a small contraction organically. Most of the weakness came from Europe where key markets were weak. Profit fell 8 percent but had the least impact on the bottom line as the segment accounts for the smallest share of revenues.

A consistent theme across the segments was a severe drop in operating margin that tells a bearish story. In the first quarter, Tools & Storage operating margin fell 160 basis points, Industrial operating margin fell 130 basis points, and Security operating margin fell 100 basis points. The cause for the drops was sharp increases in commodity prices in tandem with “growth investments.”

From Stockcharts.com

Realistically, the commodity story looks the most impactful. In the conference call, management said that SWK had to overcome “approximately $50 million of commodity headwinds.” The chart of the S&P Industrial Metals Index shows that strength in 2017 led to highs in the first quarter of 2018 that reflected the inflation in the commodity market. Looking at the second quarter, it appears that the metal commodity trend has started to reverse. However, other political macroeconomic factors will outweigh any reversal in commodities.

President Trump’s pursued protectionist policies ushered in a second quarter with a much stronger dollar and expectations of tariffs on trade in key markets. This is something that SWK actually considered when looking at guidance. According to the earnings slides, steel and aluminum tariffs would cost the company about $4 million on the bottom line, and the $50 billion of introduced tariffs would cause a $40-50 million headwind. Looking back now, these estimates look soft, and the trade war looks like it could be even more costly with retaliatory tariffs. What’s more, the currency benefits that SWK saw in the first quarter have reversed and will turn into detriments in the second quarter.

Valuation for SWK is tricky. Currently, SWK trades at 20.7x which is lower than a lot of its peers: Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) at 23.9x, Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) at 27.5x, Toro Co. (NYSE:TTC) at 26.0x, and 3M (NYSE:MMM) at 29.9x. However, the bear story is compelling and justifies the valuation. SWK has done a good job of finding ways to grow and invest in its performance, but it finds itself in an unfortunate macroeconomic situation. The conference call on July 20th will be all about guidance and how management sees SWK performing in the worst-case scenario, and ultimately, those comments will drive the price action. With the political risk, SWK will likely continue its downtrend, but on a reversal of those macroeconomic headwinds, SWK would be a good pick because of its valuation and potential to reverse. For that reason, investors should keep an eye out for its movement at and around earnings in a week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.